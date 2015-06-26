(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Telefonica
SA's Outlook to
Stable from Negative, while affirming its Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
at 'BBB+'. A full list of rating actions is available below.
The revision of the Outlook to Stable is driven by expectations
of stabilising
operational trends within Telefonica's domestic market in Spain
and improving
group EBITDA over the next 12 to 18 months. Higher capital
expenditure and
spectrum costs, combined with the resumption of full cash
dividends, are however
likely to restrain free cashflow (FCF) generation and the pace
of organic
deleveraging in the next two years.
Depending on the pace of underlying EBITDA growth in 2015,
Telefonica's funds
from operations (FFO) net adjusted leverage is likely to remain
broadly stable
at 2014 levels of 3.6x (adjusted for full-year consolidation of
E-Plus and GVT
and assuming that Telefonica O2 UK remains a continuing
operation). This leaves
little headroom within Telefonica's current rating until the
sale of Telefonica
O2 UK is completed in 1H16 or until the company deleverages
organically, which
could start from 2016.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Improved Spanish Market Backdrop
Market consolidation has structurally changed the Spanish
telecoms market. The
acquisition of 'challenger' telecoms operators ONO and Jazztel
by Vodafone and
Orange respectively leaves three operators controlling over 85%
of sector
revenue, all with similar economic motives and return
characteristics. With an
improving macro-economic backdrop in the country, it is likely
that all three
operators will rebalance their strategies more towards
profitability rather than
market share, potentially allowing the market to normalise.
Stabilising Operational Trends in Spain
In 2014, Telefonica Spain accounted for over 36% of total group
pro-forma EBITDA
and a greater proportion of operating FCF. The Spanish
operations have been
experiencing revenue declines of approximately 10% per annum on
average between
2012 and 2014 as a result of competition, tariff rebalancing and
regulation.
We expect the rate of decline to slow significantly during 2015
with revenues
stabilising thereafter. The improvement is likely to be driven
by a combination
of tariff increases, improving competitiveness from high-speed
broadband and
Fusion products, and lower incremental impact from regulated
price decreases.
Improving Group EBITDA
Fitch expects that Telefonica's declining group EBITDA trend
(2012-2014: CAGR
-14.5%) are likely to reverse during 2015 and grow over the next
two to three
years. EBITDA growth will be driven by a combination of factors:
the acquisition
of GVT in Brazil, the extraction of consolidation synergies in
Germany, organic
growth and positive FX drivers from Latin American operations in
2015, cost
control and stabilisation of revenues in Spain.
Despite some visibility on the impact of FX on EBITDA for 2015
the impact
thereafter is uncertain and poses a risk to the growth profile
of the group.
Latin America, including Brazil, accounts for approximately 48%
of total 2014
pro-forma group EBITDA making some of Telefonica's credit
metrics highly
sensitive to FX swings and capital controls. Historically,
organic revenue
growth over the past five years has been consistently strong,
while reported
growth due to FX volatility has been mixed and negative on some
occasions.
At the debt level, Telefonica uses derivatives and the issuance
of
multi-currency gross debt to reduce the currency mismatch where
possible. Still,
approximately 60% of Telefonica's debt is EUR-denominated
compared with
approximately 43% of EBITDA.
Restrained FCF Generation
Fitch expects capital expenditure levels to remain high over the
next two to
three years as Telefonica continues to invest in fibre and
mobile broadband
networks to support its commercial strategy across its
footprint. The company
will also need to absorb the cost of new spectrum in Germany and
Brazil in 2015
(Fitch assumes around EUR1.9bn). Combined with the resumption of
full cash
dividend payments, higher investment costs may temper FCF growth
in the short-
to medium-term.
Financial Flexibility Likely to Improve
Fitch expects Telefonica's financial flexibility to be
constrained in the
short-term, with FFO adjusted net leverage likely to remain
stable at 3.6x by
end-2015 on a pro-forma basis. Fitch's base case view of
Telefonica does not
include the sale of Telefonica O2 UK. Under the base case
scenario, we believe
that Telefonica can deleverage organically from 2016 with FFO
adjusted net
leverage likely to fall below 3.3x by 2018. This reflects growth
in group
EBITDA, gradual reduction in investment costs from 2017 and
assumes a
lower-than-average historical organic growth rate for Latin
America.
The sale of Telefonica O2 UK, which is likely to complete in
1H16, will generate
approximately EUR12.6bn initially. This has the capacity to
reduce FFO adjusted
net leverage by up to 0.5x, depending on shareholder
remuneration and the
ability to improve Telefonica's financial flexibility swiftly.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- Pro-forma calculations assume a full year of consolidation of
E-Plus in 2014
and GVT in 2015. Telefonica O2 UK is treated as a continuing
operation and sale
proceeds are not included.
- Further 1.5.pp loss of subscriber mobile market share in Spain
by 2017.
- Spanish mobile average revenue per user (ARPU) to continue
declining in 2015
before stabilising.
- Pro-forma group YoY revenue growth (assuming full
consolidation of GVT and
E-Plus) of around 8% in 2015 and 1%-1.5% thereafter.
- Broadly stable group EBITDA margin at around 30% to 30.5%
(including
restructuring costs) over the next three years.
- Capex-to-sales ratio (including spectrum) to increase to over
20% in 2015,
from 19% in 2014, before declining to below 17% by 2018.
- Reported operating income before depreciation and amortisation
has been
considered as EBITDA.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, result in
negative rating action include:
- FFO adjusted net leverage sustainably above 3.5x, which would
lead to a
downgrade
- Pressure on FCF driven by EBITDA erosion, FX and capital
repatriation
constraints, higher capex and shareholder distribution, or
significant
underperformance in the core domestic and international markets.
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, result in
positive rating action include:
- FFO adjusted net leverage falling sustainably below 2.5x.
- Improved competitive position in Telefonica's domestic and
other key
international markets combined with growth in pre-dividend FCF.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Telefonica SA
- Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+', Outlook revised to Stable
from Negative
- Senior unsecured: affirmed at 'BBB+'/'F2'
- Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Telefonica Europe B.V. / Telefonica Emisiones S.A.U
- Senior unsecured bonds: affirmed at 'BBB+'
- Subordinated hybrid securities: affirmed 'BBB-'
Telefonica Finance USA LLC
- Preference shares: affirmed 'BB+'
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Anna Martinez
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1560
Supervisory Analyst
Tajesh Tailor
Director
+44 20 3530 1726
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Damien Chew, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 28 May 2014)
here
Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and
REIT Credit
Analysis (pub. 25 Nov 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/press_releases/content/ridf_frame.
cfm?pr_id=987060">Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure
Form
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.