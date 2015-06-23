(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, June 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Groupe
BPCE's (GBPCE),
BPCE S.A.'s and the group subsidiaries' Long-term Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs)
at 'A' and Short-term IDRs at 'F1'. The Outlook on the Long-term
IDRs is Stable.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
actions commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT RATING
GBPCE's IDRs, Viability Rating (VR) and senior debt rating
reflect its sound
business profile, largely oriented towards modest risk retail
banking
businesses, conservative risk appetite, and sound capitalisation
and asset
quality. They also reflect higher dependence on wholesale
funding and somewhat
weaker profitability than some of its peers.
GBPCE's business model has been stable and its strong retail
franchise has been
able to generate recurring and satisfactory profitability,
albeit weaker than
some similarly rated peers. The group's
modest-risk/modest-return retail
business in France partly explains the lower earnings. It is
generating
relatively stable earnings through the cycle. GBPCE maintains
sizeable market
shares in French retail banking through its two leading banking
franchises,
Banque Populaire (BP) and Caisse d'Epargne et de Prevoyance
(CEP). GBPCE's
strong asset management franchise also leads to a good recurring
earnings base,
and has been one of the group's main growth engines as the
business saw sound
net new money inflows.
The cooperative nature of the group, with only a small part of
Natixis' (its
corporate and investment banking arm) capital being free
floating, means that
the group does not suffer from excessive market return pressure
and can
consequently maintain a modest risk appetite.
The group's asset quality is in line with that of its French
peers. Its prudent
underwriting criteria and focus on French retail banking has
kept the group's
impaired loan ratio one of the lowest among large French banks.
The coverage
ratio is moderate, but should be viewed in light of the sizeable
collateral held
by GBPCE in many transactions. Nonetheless, GBPCE remains
dependent on
collateral realisation since its unreserved impaired loans
amounted to around
20% of its Fitch core capital at end-2014.
GBPCE's capitalisation is sound and internal capital generation
remains solid.
Fitch expects the group's earnings generation to remain robust,
which combined
with modest dividend payout ratios, should support the group in
further building
capital.
GBPCE's funding profile benefits from its dominant domestic
deposit franchises,
and the group has been able to continuously increase deposit
volumes to replace
short-term wholesale funding. Nonetheless, Fitch considers the
group remains
somewhat more dependent on wholesale funding than most of the
other large French
banks, reflecting the largely wholesale nature of funding at two
of its main
subsidiaries, Credit Foncier de France (a bank specialised in
mortgage lending)
and Natixis, both rated 'A'/Stable. GBPCE's liquidity remains
satisfactory,
although some international peers have a higher buffer of high
quality liquid
assets and cash.
GBPCE is a cooperative banking group. Its banking networks (BPs
and CEPs) and
central body (BPCE S.A.) are bound by a cross-support mechanism
according to the
French Financial and Monetary Code. Accordingly, Fitch has the
same IDRs for
GBPCE and BPCE S.A. The IDRs also apply to the BPs and CEPs.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Similar to peers, GBPCE's Support Rating and Support Rating
Floor reflect
Fitch's view that senior creditors can no longer rely on
receiving full
extraordinary support from the French sovereign in the event
that the group
becomes non-viable. In Fitch's view, the EU's Bank Recovery and
Resolution
Directive (BRRD) and the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) are
sufficiently
progressed to provide a framework for resolving banks that is
likely to require
senior creditors participating in losses, if necessary, instead
of or ahead of a
bank receiving sovereign support.
In the EU, BRRD has been effective in member states since 1
January 2015,
including minimum loss absorption requirements before resolution
financing or
alternative financing (eg, government stabilisation funds) can
be used. Full
application of BRRD, including the bail-in tool, is required
from 1 January
2016.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by BPCE S.A.
and Natixis are
notched down from GBPCE's VR in accordance with Fitch's
assessment of each
instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss
severity risk
profiles, which vary considerably.
Subordinated (lower Tier 2) debt is rated one notch below
GBPCE's VR to reflect
the below-average loss severity of this type of debt.
The innovative and non-innovative Tier 1 securities and
preferred stock are
rated four notches below GBPCE's VR to reflect the higher than
average loss
severity risk of these securities (two notches from the VR) as
well as high risk
of non-performance (an additional two notches).
SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
BPCE S.A. is legally committed to maintain adequate liquidity
and solvency for
the entities affiliated to it. The affiliation with BPCE S.A.
includes over 100
entities, including the group's primary subsidiaries (Natixis,
Credit Foncier de
France, Banque Palatine and BPCE International et Outre-Mer).
The Long- and
Short-term IDRs of Natixis, Credit Foncier de France and Banque
Palatine are
therefore equalised with those of GBPCE.
Natixis, Credit Foncier de France and Banque Palatine are part
of the group's
cross-support mechanism according to the French Financial and
Monetary Code. In
line with our 'Banking Structures Backed by Mutual Support
Mechanisms' criteria,
we do not assign a VR or a Support Rating to the subsidiaries.
Natixis has some debt guaranteed by Caisse des Depots et
Consignations
(AA/Stable/F1+), a special agency controlled by the French
state. The Long- and
Short-term ratings of these securities are aligned with those of
Caisse des
Depots et Consignations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT RATING
Negative pressure on GBPCE's VR could come from significant
erosion in asset
quality or if the bank fails to maintain capital and leverage
ratios in line
with similarly rated peers.
An upgrade would be contingent on a material improvement in
recurring
profitability - likely arising from broader cross-selling among
the group -
together with strong liquidity management and continued
improvement in capital
ratios to bring them in line with higher rated peers'.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Any upgrade to GBPCE's Support Rating and upward revision to its
Support Rating
Floor would be contingent on a positive change in the
sovereign's propensity to
support its banks. While not impossible, this is highly unlikely
in Fitch's
view.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings of subordinated and hybrid debt are primarily
sensitive to a change
in GBPCE's VR.
SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
The affiliated subsidiaries' IDRs will continue to move in
tandem with those of
GBPCE unless there is a change in the affiliation status, which
Fitch views as
extremely unlikely.
The Long- and Short-term ratings of Natixis' guaranteed debt are
sensitive to
any rating action on the guarantor, Caisse des Depots et
Consignations.
The rating actions are as follows:
Groupe BPCE
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'NF'
BPCE S.A.
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A'
BMTN programme: affirmed at 'A'
EMTN programme: Long-term affirmed at 'A' and Short-term
affirmed at 'F1'
Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1'
Innovative Tier 1: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Non-innovative tier 1: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Lower Tier 2: affirmed at 'A-'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1'
Natixis
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A'
Market linked notes: affirmed at 'A(emr)'
Lower Tier 2: affirmed at 'A-'
Hybrid capital instruments: affirmed at 'BBB-'
BMTN programme: affirmed at 'A'
EMTN programme: Long-term affirmed at 'A' and Short-term
affirmed at 'F1'
Debt issuance programme guaranteed by Caisse des Depots et
Consignations (CDC):
Long-term affirmed at 'AA' and Short-term affirmed at 'F1+'
Debt issuance programme guaranteed by BPCE S.A.: Long-term
affirmed at 'A' and
Short-term affirmed at 'F1'
Senior unsecured debt guaranteed by Caisse des Depots et
Consignations (CDC):
affirmed at 'AA'
Certificate of deposit: affirmed at 'F1'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1'
NBP Capital Trust I
Preferred stock: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Credit Foncier de France
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
BMTN programme: affirmed at 'A'
EMTN programme: long-term affirmed at 'A' and short-term
affirmed at 'F1'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A'
Certificate of deposits: affirmed at 'F1'
Banque Palatine
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
BMTN programme: affirmed at 'A'
Certificate of Deposits: affirmed at 'F1'
The following entities' Long-term IDRs have been affirmed at
'A'/Stable Outlook
and their Short-term IDRs have been affirmed at 'F1':
Banque Populaire Atlantique
Banque Populaire Bourgogne, Franche-Comte
Banque Populaire Aquitaine Centre Atlantique
Banque Populaire Cote d'Azur
Banque Populaire d'Alsace- Lorraine-Champagne
Banque Populaire de l'Ouest
Banque Populaire des Alpes
Banque Populaire du Massif-Central
Banque Populaire du Nord
Banque Populaire du Sud
Banque Populaire Loire et Lyonnais
Banque Populaire Occitane
Banque Populaire Provencale et Corse
Banque Populaire Rives de Paris
Banque Populaire Val-de-France
BRED - Banque Populaire
CASDEN - Banque Populaire
Groupe Credit Cooperatif
Credit Maritime Mutuel
Caisse d'Epargne et de Prevoyance d'Alsace
Caisse d'Epargne Aquitaine Poitou Charentes
Caisse d'Epargne et de Prevoyance d'Auvergne et du Limousin
Caisse d'Epargne et de Prevoyance de Bourgogne Franche-Comte
Caisse d'Epargne et de Prevoyance Bretagne-Pays de Loire
Caisse d'Epargne et de Prevoyance Cote d'Azur
Caisse d'Epargne et de Prevoyance Ile-de-France
Caisse d'Epargne et de Prevoyance du Languedoc Roussillon
Caisse d'Epargne et de Prevoyance Loire-Centre
Caisse d'Epargne et de Prevoyance Loire Drome Ardeche
Caisse d'Epargne et de Prevoyance de Lorraine-Champagne-Ardenne
Caisse d'Epargne et de Prevoyance de Midi Pyrenees
Caisse d'Epargne et de Prevoyance Nord France Europe
Caisse d'Epargne et de Prevoyance Normandie
Caisse d'Epargne et de Prevoyance de Picardie
Caisse d'Epargne et de Prevoyance Provence Alpes Corse
Caisse d'Epargne et de Prevoyance de Rhone Alpes
Credit Cooperatif:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
BMTN Programme: affirmed at 'A'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1'
