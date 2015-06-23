(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, June 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Credit
du Nord's (CN)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A', Short-term IDR at
'F1', Support
Rating at '1' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb+'. The Outlook
on the Long-term
IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is available at the
end of this
rating actions commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SENIOR DEBT
CN's IDRs and senior debt ratings are aligned with the bank's
100% shareholder,
Societe Generale (SG, A/Stable/F1). The Support Rating of '1'
reflects Fitch's
belief that CN is a core subsidiary of SG, and that there is an
extremely high
probability that CN would receive support from its parent if
required.
Fitch's view of CN's status as a SG core subsidiary is
underpinned by its (and
its eight regional commercial banking subsidiaries') integral
role in SG's
domestic retail banking strategy, its full ownership by SG, its
strong
integration within SG, and its material contribution to SG's
retail banking
profitability (around one quarter of operating profit in 2014).
In addition,
CN's limited size relative to SG (4% of total assets at
end-2014) should make
financial support from SG manageable even should SG face
financial stress.
VR
CN's VR reflects the bank's strong regional franchise, which has
enabled it to
deliver resilient earnings even in a challenging operating
environment, and its
solid funding and liquidity profiles. The VR also reflects CN's
weaker asset
quality than domestic peers, which constrains the VR.
CN's large share of high-risk/high-return SME and professional
lending supports
earnings, but has resulted in a high impaired loans ratio
compared with
similarly rated peers. Coverage of impaired loans is moderate,
making the bank
dependent on collateral values; unreserved impaired loans
amounted for almost
two-thirds of its Fitch Core Capital at end-2014.
CN's domestic market share is limited (around 2% at end-2014),
although its
franchise in some regions is significantly stronger. Its focus
on domestic
retail banking has supported fairly stable earnings, but Fitch
expects earnings
will remain under pressure in the near term due to subdued
economic prospects in
France and low interest rates. Nonetheless, we believe that CN's
comfortable
margins and sound track record in adjusting its cost base should
enable it to
maintain satisfactory profitability in 2015.
CN's funding profile is underpinned by the bank's solid retail
deposit base,
which accounted for around two-thirds of total funding at
end-2014. CN has made
significant progress since 2011 in reducing its dependence on
wholesale funding,
and its loan/deposit ratio is now in line with its domestic
peers'. Fitch also
takes comfort from CN's large liquidity buffer. CN does not
depend on SG for
financing.
CN's capitalisation is only acceptable, in Fitch's view, given
the bank's large
volume of unreserved impaired loans and historically limited
internal capital
generation. Capital is managed at SG level, with fairly high
dividend pay-out
ratios as a result, which has limited the build-up of retained
earnings in the
bank. However, we also factor in potential ordinary capital
support from SG.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SENIOR DEBT
CN's IDRs and senior debt ratings are sensitive to a change in
SG's IDRs. As
such, the Stable Outlook on CN's Long-term IDR mirrors that on
SG's.
While not expected, the ratings are also sensitive to a
downgrade of the Support
Rating arising from changes in Fitch's assessment of SG's
propensity or capacity
to provide timely support to CN.
VR
An upgrade of CN's VR would be contingent on a stronger domestic
retail
franchise and improved asset quality metrics, including lower
unreserved
impaired loans relative to capital. Conversely, a marked
deterioration in asset
quality and/or capital ratios would put pressure on the VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Long-term debt: affirmed at 'A'
BMTN programme: affirmed at 'A'
EMTN programme: affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
Certificates of deposits: affirmed at 'F1'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Francois-Xavier Marchand
Director
+33 1 44 29 91 46
Fitch France S.A.S
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Solena Gloaguen
Director
+44 20 3530 1126
Committee Chairperson
Jens Hallen
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1326
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44
203 530 1153,
Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/press_releases/content/ridf_frame.
cfm?pr_id=986812">Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure
Form
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.