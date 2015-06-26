(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/TOKYO, June 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
Mitsui Life
Insurance Company Limited's (Mitsui Life) Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS)
Rating to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade is based on Mitsui Life's improved capital adequacy
and turnaround
in the new sales of lucrative medical and healthcare products
(known as
"third-sector" products in Japan). The rating reflects Fitch's
expectation that
the company will maintain sufficient capitalisation for its
rating category,
based on moderate investment risks and declining risk associated
with minimum
guarantees of variable annuity products. These strengths are
offset by
relatively low core-profit margins and a high degree of
sensitivity of its
embedded value to potential movements in interest rates.
Mitsui Life's statutory solvency margin ratio (SMR) continued to
improve to
812.4% for the financial year ending March 2015 (FYE15), from
648.5%, due
largely to favourable market performance - and, to a lesser
extent, a gradual
recovery in adjusted equity and lower minimum guarantee risk.
Mitsui Life's
risky assets/adjusted equity is sufficient for its current
rating category
(103.9% at FYE15). However, Fitch believes that improvement in
the ratio is
likely to be slower in the near term - considering that adjusted
equity is
likely to continue rising only modestly, and with our
expectation that company
will maintain the current exposure to domestic equities.
The core profit margin (excluding the impact of the variable
annuity reserves)
has continued to improve, to 7.0% from 6.3% at FYE14. Still,
profitability is
low compared with 'A' rated Japanese life insurers, due to a
persisting negative
spread burden. Mitsui Life's business in-force has been falling
faster than that
of the industry, and Fitch believes mortality gains could
deteriorate without
the turnaround in the sales of protection-type products
including the medical
and healthcare products. The company posted a 0.9% growth in
annualised new
sales premiums for the third-sector products for the first year
in five years in
FYE15, while the in-force premium of the third-sector products
also rose
marginally.
Company's embedded value shows the highest sensitivity to
potential
interest-rate movements among the Japanese life insurers which
disclose embedded
value. Fitch sees this as due to persisting duration mismatch
between assets and
liabilities and exposure to foreign currency-denominated
policies. Mitsui Life
has been working to narrow the duration mismatch.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key ratings triggers that could result in an upgrade include:
- Further improvement in profitability; widening core profit
margins excluding
the impact of a change in variable annuity reserves at around 8%
for a sustained
period.
- An improvement in capital adequacy through accumulation of
core capital.
Key ratings triggers for a downgrade include:
- Significant decline in capital buffer, specifically in the
SMR below 500% for
a sustained period, or if the company's Prism FBM score falls
significantly
below 'Adequate' for a prolonged period of time. Mitsui Life's
Prism
factor-based modem (Prism FBM) score was 'Strong' based on FYE15
results.
- Deterioration in profitability, i.e. core profit margin
(excluding the impact
of a change in variable annuity reserves) falls below 6% for a
sustained period.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Akane Nishizaki
Associate Director
+852 2263 9942
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Teruki Morinaga
Director
+81 3 3288 2781
Committee Chairperson
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
