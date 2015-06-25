(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, June 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Taiwan-based
Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc.'s (ASE) Long-Term
Foreign-Currency
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at
'BBB'. The Outlook on
the IDR is Stable. The agency has simultaneously affirmed
Anstock II Limited's
2.125% USD300m senior unsecured guaranteed notes due 2017 at
'BBB'. The notes
are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by ASE.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Solid Market Position: ASE's ratings are underpinned by its
market leadership in
the USD27bn outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing (OSAT)
industry with a
19% revenue market share, and by its integrated operations with
its presence in
the growing electronic manufacturing services (EMS) business
segment. Within
OSAT, ASE is the market leader in the copper wire-bonding
industry with an
established position in advanced packaging.
Improving Ratings Headroom: Fitch forecasts ASE's 2015
FFO-adjusted leverage to
improve (2014: 1.95x, 2013: 2.3x, negative rating action
guidance 2.0x) due to
higher cash generation in line with a high single-digit revenue
growth driven by
the fast-growing system in package (SiP) business, despite lower
profitability.
Cash generation will also benefit from lower capex/revenue of
12%-13% (2014:
15.6%) in line with management's guidance as revenue mix changes
towards EMS
business which requires lower capex than OSAT.
Profitability under Pressure: We believe that ASE's 2015 EBITDA
margin (2014:
21.8%) could face pressure due to inventory overstocking in
1H2015, softer sales
volume of end-consumer products and the dilution effect of
rising revenue
contribution from the lower-margin EMS segment. However, ASE's
continuous market
share gains in OSAT and the weakening Taiwan dollar could
support its
profitability. ASE's profitability is among the highest in the
OSAT industry
thanks to higher capacity utilisation levels and technology
leadership.
Cyclical & Capital Intensive Industry: ASE's ratings are
constrained by the
fixed-cost, capital intensive and inherently cyclical nature of
the OSAT
industry. Customer and product concentration also poses
significant risks in the
event of a downturn, when integrated device manufacturers and
foundries could
perform operations in-house instead of outsourcing to OSAT
companies like ASE.
However, ASE's integrated operations, its solution-led approach
and strong
financial metrics and flexibility mitigate such risks.
Minimal FCF on Rising Dividends: We forecast that ASE's 2015-16
FCF to be around
0.5%-1% (2014: Negative 0.9%) as CFO is likely to be consumed in
capex and
dividends. ASE is likely to raise dividends in line with its
targeted 4%
dividend yield on its stock. The high cash dividend policy will
constrain the
pace of deleveraging over the medium to long term.
Adequate Liquidity: At end-2014, ASE's unrestricted cash of
TWD52bn and
available undrawn committed facilities of TWD141bn were
sufficient to fund its
short-term debt of TWD44bn. Its liquidity coverage ratio
improved to 4.4x (2013:
3.0x) at end-2014. Also, ASE has good access to capital markets
as demonstrated
by its US dollar issuances during 2013 and 2014.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Revenue to grow by high single-digit percentage in 2015,
driven by growing SiP
business.
- Operating EBITDA margin to decline by 50bp-100bp due to larger
component of
EMS business in revenue and intense price-based competition in
advanced
packaging.
- capex/revenue to decline to 12%-13% (2014: 15.6%).
- Minimal FCF as CFO is likely to be consumed in capex and
dividends.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative Rating Guidelines: Future developments that may,
individually or
collectively, on a sustained basis, lead to negative rating
action include:
- operating EBIT margin below 5%,
- FFO-adjusted leverage above 2.0x
- negative FCF.
Positive Rating Guidelines: Future developments that may,
individually or
collectively, on a sustained basis lead to positive rating
action include:
-Operating EBIT margin rises to above 10% (2014: 11.5%),
-FFO-adjusted leverage falls to below 1.0x (2014: 1.95x),
-Pre-dividend FCF margin rises above 7% (2014: 3%).
However, Fitch is unlikely to consider an upgrade without a
substantial increase
in ASE's market share or reduction in business risk.
Full List of Rating Action:
Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc.
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'
- Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BBB'
Notes issued by Anstock II Limited
- 2.125% USD300m senior unsecured guaranteed notes due 2017
affirmed at 'BBB'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Nitin Soni
Director
+65 6796 7235
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec City Tower 4
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Kelvin Ho
Director
+852 2263 9940
Committee Chairperson
Steve Durose
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0307
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
