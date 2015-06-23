(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, June 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published the latest
edition of the
'Russian Banks Datawatch', a monthly publication of spreadsheets
with key data
from Russian banks' statutory accounts. The latest issue
includes balance sheet
figures as of 1 June 2015, as well as changes in May 2015. In
addition, charts
indicate changes in the last month for Russia's main
state-related,
privately-owned, foreign-owned and retail banks.
Fitch notes the following key developments in May 2015:
-Sluggish sector nominal corporate loan growth of RUB173bn
(0.5%) in May was
actually a moderate contraction of RUB90bn (-0.3%) if adjusted
for 2% rouble
depreciation against the dollar. The decrease was more or less
even across the
sector, although there were a few outliers. Most notably, Credit
Bank of
Moscow's corporate loans grew by RUB48bn (14%; mainly in FX)
funded by FX repo
with the Central Bank of Russia (CBR). B&N Bank and the related
ROST Bank grew
by, respectively, RUB17bn (12%) and RUB30bn (31%).
-Retail lending dropped RUB46bn in nominal terms (-0.4%), or
RUB54bn (-0.5%) if
adjusted for the FX rate change. Among retail banks only Tinkoff
showed moderate
1.6% growth, Rencredit and OTP were stable, while Russian
Standard, Home Credit,
Sovcombank, Orient Express and Svyaznoy deleveraged by 1%-5%.
-Customer funding (excluding from government entities) nominally
increased by
RUB297bn (0.7%), but net of FX effects marginally fell by
RUB66bn (-0.2%).
Customer funding change net of FX effects comprised RUB214bn
(-0.9%) outflow of
corporate funding and a decent, albeit lower than in the
previous month,
RUB148bn (0.8%) inflow of retail deposits. Corporate funding was
reduced mainly
at Sberbank (RUB166bn, -2.9%) and Gazprombank (RUB171bn, -5.8%),
but rose
notably at Unicredit (RUB75bn, 13%) and Russian Agricultural
Bank (RUB98bn,
14%). Retail funding growth was more or less even across the
sector, although a
few medium-sized banks were more aggressive in deposit
collection: Jugra (9.5%
growth), Vneshprombank (11.1%), and VBRR (11.7%).
-Although CBR decreased the base rate to 12.5% from 14% in May,
the sector saw
reduced state funding by RUB570bn nominally, or by RUB614bn net
of rouble
depreciation, as 26% of CBR funds were in dollars at end-May.
Specifically,
RUB721bn (RUB647bn in roubles and RUB74bn in FX) was repaid to
the CBR, while
RUB107bn was raised from the Finance Ministry, federal budgets
and other state
entities. In mid-June, the CBR further decreased the base rate
to 11.5% and
there may be further cuts in the medium term, provided oil
prices do not fall
again. However, the decrease of banks' funding costs will only
be gradual, as
CBR funding is about 11% of liabilities, while customer deposits
may take longer
to re-price.
-CBR's FX funding decreased marginally by USD1.5bn to USD34bn at
end-May. The
largest repayments were made by Russian Agricultural Bank
(RusAg, USD450m, zero
outstanding balance), Otkritie (USD710m, USD18bn outstanding)
and Sovcombank
(USD197m, USD848m outstanding). Credit Bank of Moscow borrowed
an extra USD617m,
raising its total outstanding with CBR to USD1.7bn, probably for
refinancing of
large corporate(s).
-The sector reported marginal RUB12bn net profit in May (2.2%
annualised ROAE),
but reduced to zero if net of Promsvyaz's one-off RUB12bn
profit, which was due
to RUB13.8bn of financial aid from its shareholders (this is
reported as income
in Russian regulatory accounts). Of state banks only Sberbank
had a reasonable
profit (RUB11bn, 6% annualised ROE), VTB Group and RusAg were
moderately
positive due to deferred tax gains and Gazprombank broke even.
Considerable
losses were reported by the bailed-out ROST (RUB14.5bn, equity
became deeply
negative), Alfa-Bank (RUB6.3bn, 4% of end-April equity), Uralsib
(RUB1.6bn, 4%)
and Raiffesenbank (RUB3.8bn, 4%). Among retail banks, decent
positive net income
was recorded by Sovcombank and Orient Express, although the
latter was mainly
due to deferred tax gains. Russian Standard had a more modest
positive result,
while Tinkoff was marginally above break-even. Home Credit was
loss-making
(RUB1.8bn, 5% of end-April equity), as were OTP (5%), Rencredit
(3%) and
Svyaznoy (33%, also reflecting a small equity base). Orient
Express, Russian
Standard and Rencredit remain vulnerable to weak performance due
to tight
capital buffers. Svyaznoy is already in breach of capital ratios
and at risk of
licence withdrawal.
- The average total capital (N1, 10% required minimum) and tier
1 (N1.1, 5%
required minimum) ratios of the 100 sample banks on average
decreased only
marginally by, respectively, 14bps and 6bps in May. FC Otkritie
and
Petrocommerce significantly improved their total capital ratios
(by over 400bp),
as they received, respectively, RUB55.6bn and RUB9.6bn of Tier 2
capital in May
under state programme of sector recapitalisation through OFZs.
This not being
Tier 1 capital makes it a less robust support measure, because
it does not
improve the banks' going-concern loss absorption capacity.
- We estimate that capital buffers of 57 of the 100 sampled
banks (of those
reporting capital ratios) were sufficient to absorb only up to
5% of potential
loan losses, and of this 10 could only absorb less than 1%.
These are Bank of
Moscow (0.7%); AK Bars and Rosinterbank (both 0.8%);
Promsvyazbank and Uralsib
(both 0.9%); Orient Express (0.6%); Rencredit (0.1%), UBRIR
(0.3%), Moscow
Industrial Bank (0.4%) and Svyaznoy bank (0%, as the bank is
already
non-compliant).
The latest Datawatch is available at www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking the
link above.
