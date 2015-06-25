(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded and removed
H.J. Heinz
Company (Heinz) and its subsidiaries' ratings from Rating Watch
Positive and
taken the rating actions outlined below. The Rating Outlook is
Stable. These
rating actions reflect the refinancing related to the merger of
Kraft Foods
Group (Kraft) and H.J. Heinz Company to form The Kraft Heinz
Company (Kraft
Heinz) in a stock and cash transaction. The definitive agreement
was announced
on March 25, 2015 and Fitch estimates that the deal will close
shortly after the
Kraft shareholders' vote on July 1, 2015, as key regulatory
approvals have been
received.
Kraft shareholders will own 49% and Heinz shareholders,
primarily 3G Capital
(3G) and Berkshire Hathaway (Berkshire), will own 51% of the
combined entity. In
addition, Kraft's shareholders will receive a cash payment of
$16.50 per share,
or roughly $10 billion, funded by 3G and Berkshire. The
combined debt level
post-merger is expected to be approximately $33 billion,
factoring 100% debt for
$8 billion in preferred stock (details below).
Fitch has upgraded the following:
H.J. Heinz Holding Corp. (to be renamed Kraft Heinz Company)
(Parent)
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB-' from 'BB-'.
H.J. Heinz Co. (to be renamed Kraft Heinz Foods Company)
--Long-term IDR to 'BBB-' from 'BB-';
--$1.2 billion second-lien secured notes due Feb. 2025 to 'BBB'
from 'BB';
--$430 million senior unsecured notes to 'BBB-' from 'BB-'.
H.J. Heinz Finance Co. (debt moving to Kraft Heinz Foods
Company)
--$1.5 billion senior unsecured notes to 'BBB-'from 'BB-'.
H.J. Heinz Finance UK Plc.
--125 GBP 6.25% second lien secured notes due Feb. 2030 to 'BBB'
from 'BB'.
Concurrently, Fitch has assigned the following ratings to Kraft
Foods Group,
Inc.'s existing debt which will be rolled over under the Kraft
Heinz Foods
Company:
--$8.6 billion senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-'
Fitch has also assigned the following ratings:
H.J. Heinz Co. (to be renamed Kraft Heinz Foods Company):
--$4 billion new unsecured credit facility due 2020 at 'BBB-';
--$600 million new unsecured term loan due 2022 at 'BBB-';
--$11.5 billion unsecured notes (US$10 billion, EUR750 million,
GBP400 million)
at 'BBB-'.
Kraft Canada (operating subsidiary):
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-';
--CAD1 billion unsecured notes at 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Kraft Heinz will use proceeds from new debt issuance to pay down
approximately
$10.3 billion of H.J. Heinz Co.'s first lien term loans and
second lien notes
(including $3.1 billion due 2020 and $800 million due 2025). As
a result, Fitch
has withdrawn its ratings on the following debt:
--$2.0 billion 1st lien secured revolving credit facility rated
'BB+';
--$6.4 billion 1st lien secured term loans due June 2019 and
June 2020 rated
'BB+';
--$3.1 billion second-lien secured notes due Oct. 2020 rated
'BB';
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
Low Investment-Grade Credit Profile: Fitch estimates that
initial pro forma
debt/EBITDA leverage for Kraft Heinz will be close to 5x, based
on total pro
forma debt of $33 billion and EBITDA of approximately $6.7
billion. Pro forma
debt factors in the $8 billion preferred stock (owned by
Berkshire Hathaway) as
100% debt, since Kraft Heinz expects to refinance it with debt
at the first call
date in June 2016. Replacing the 9% preferred stock with lower
cost debt is
projected to result in $450 million to $500 million annual cash
savings
(assuming the tax benefit of issuing debt) relative to the
current $720 million
annual preferred dividend.
Fitch estimates that leverage will trend towards the mid-3x
range by the end of
2017 due to a combination of $2 billion of expected debt
reduction and realizing
a substantial portion of the targeted $1.5 billion in annual
synergies. The
company expects to achieve both COGS and SG&A synergies through
fixed cost and
overhead reduction, rationalizing the manufacturing footprint,
and realizing
procurement savings on increased scale. Fitch anticipates total
cash costs to
realize these cost savings at approximately $2 billion.
Strong Owner/Operators: The ratings incorporate significant
qualitative benefits
from the company's majority owners, 3G and Berkshire. Both have
financial
strength and are proven operators. 3G has increased operating
profitability
substantially and delevered acquired firms including Heinz,
Restaurant Brands
International, Inc. (formerly Burger King) and Anheuser Busch
InBev NV/SA (Fitch
IDR 'A'/Outlook Stable). Heinz's total debt to EBITDA for the 12
months ended
Dec. 28, 2014 was 6.2x (factoring 50% equity credit for the $8
billion preferred
stock), down substantially from 8.9x in 2013 (3G and Berkshire
had acquired the
company in June 2013). The improvement was driven by more than
$1 billion in
debt repayment and a 35% EBITDA increase due to lower overhead
and manufacturing
costs.
Improved Debt Structure: Kraft Heinz plans to refinance $10.3
billion of
Heinz's existing secured debt (and the $8 billion preferred
stock in 2016) with
lower-cost unsecured debt. Fitch estimates that $1.2 billion in
Heinz' $2
billion second-lien notes due in 2025, its GBP125 million
second-lien notes, and
approximately $1.9 billion unsecured debt will remain
outstanding, as well as
Kraft's $8.6 billion debt.
Significant Free Cash Flow (FCF) and Deleveraging: Fitch
estimates that
initially, FCF will be impacted heavily by merger and
restructuring costs, as
was the case in the Heinz deal two years ago. However, FCF
should then
strengthen to allow debt repayment in the $2 billion range by
the end of 2017.
FCF will also be impacted by the company's decision to maintain
Kraft's current
dividend per share on a share base that will almost double,
resulting in a pro
forma annual dividend of approximately $2.7 billion, and growing
thereafter.
Refraining from share repurchases over a two-year period
supports the company's
commitment to debt reduction. Meaningful working capital
improvement
opportunities are also expected to contribute to FCF generation.
Increased Size and Diversification, but Heavy Exposure to Mature
North American
Market: The company will generate approximately $29 billion of
combined annual
revenue. The portfolio will include eight $1 billion-plus brands
and many other
large and well-known household brands. In the near term, Kraft
Heinz will be
heavily exposed to the mature, highly competitive NA market
which makes up about
76% of sales. Fitch believes this exposure puts significant
pressure on the top
line and could result in low single-digit organic volume
declines that could
potentially offset some of the benefits from cost synergies.
Longer-term, the company should benefit from revenue synergies
resulting from
greater international growth as Kraft products can be
distributed on Heinz's
international networks. Heinz generates about 60% of its sales
outside the U.S.,
with emerging markets comprising approximately 25% of the firm's
$11 billion
annual revenue. However, Heinz' top line weakness remains a
concern for Fitch.
The weak top line has been pressured by soft category trends in
U.S. frozen
foods as well as the company's intentional pruning of lower
margin products,
with volume declines partially offset by price increases.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS:
--Fitch estimates initial pro forma leverage (total
debt-to-EBITDA) at almost
5.0x based on pro forma debt of $33 billion and EBITDA of $6.7
billion.
--Fitch estimates that leverage will trend towards the mid-3x
range by the end
of 2017 due to a combination of $2 billion of expected debt
reduction and
realizing a substantial portion of the targeted $1.5 billion in
annual
synergies.
--No net share repurchases for the first two years
post-transaction.
--Cash cost to achieve synergies estimated at approximately $2
billion.
--Meaningful working capital improvement also supports the
achievability of debt
reduction.
--Approximately $2.7 billion initial annual dividend, growing
moderately over
forecast period.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include:
--Sustained weak operating trends due to continued weakness in
top line growth
and potential market share loss in major categories; slow
progress or inability
to achieve targeted cost synergies, leading to insufficient FCF
or cash on hand
to pay down debt, which results in total debt to EBITDA
sustaining around the
4.0x range at the end of 2017.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action include:
--A positive rating action is not anticipated in the near- to
intermediate-term
due to the company's increased leverage post the transaction.
--Over the long term, a positive rating action could be
supported by consistent
positive organic volume growth, substantial and growing FCF
generation, along
with meaningful debt reduction that takes leverage down to the
low-3x range.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
