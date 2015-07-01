(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/LONDON, July 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published its
REIT Report
Quarterly for second-quarter 2015, which highlights research
during the past
quarter.
On June 24, 2015, Fitch published a special report stating that
macroeconomic
and property sector themes are expected to define REIT credit
trends in the near
to medium term.
On May 28, 2015, Fitch published its quarterly liquidity report
stating that the
median liquidity coverage ratio for select U.S. equity REITs was
1.7x for the
April 1, 2015 to Dec. 31, 2016 period, down slightly from 1.9x
from last year.
REITs' cost of debt capital remains attractive by historical
standards; however,
unsecured bond spreads have remained in the 130 bp - 140 bp
range since the
beginning of 2015, above the 100 bp - 110 bp range last seen in
August 2014.
On May 5, 2015, Fitch published a special report stating that
the recently
announced acquisitions of Excel Trust and Associated Estates may
be harbingers
of the next wave of U.S. REITs going private in a decade. The
last meaningful
period of REIT privatizations occurred between 2005 and 2007,
when 30 REITs were
acquired, representing $123 billion of enterprise value. Current
market
conditions are setting the stage for another round of
acquisitions, potentially
of a similar magnitude. If the last wave was any barometer, REIT
public-to-private transactions could number 30-40 in the next
few years. REITs
may be more willing to entertain offers this time around given
the sustained
rally in fundamentals, share prices approaching all-time highs
and above-average
multiples.
Other items in this edition of Fitch's 'REIT Report Quarterly'
include:
--An overview of recent rating actions;
--Summaries of recently published REIT reports and criteria;
--Links to recent Fitch research.
'REIT Report Quarterly' is available by clicking on the above
link or at
'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers:
Ratings and Research >> Corporate Finance >> REITs >> Research
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
REIT Report Quarterly (2Q15)
here
