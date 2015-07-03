(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, July 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned LS Finance
(2025)
Limited's USD300m 4.5% senior notes due 2025 a final rating of
'BBB-'. The notes
are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Hong
Kong-based Lifestyle
International Holdings Limited (Lifestyle; BBB-/Stable).
The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of
documents conforming
to information already received and the final rating is in line
with the
expected rating assigned on 11 Jun 2015.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
HK Business Remains Resilient: Causeway Bay (CWB) SOGO currently
accounts for
more than 70% of Lifestyle's sales and over 80% of its EBITDA.
It registered
same-store sales growth of 3.4% compared with the industry's
1.4% in 2014.
Management indicated that same-store sales for CWB SOGO declined
in 1Q15 from a
year earlier, due to a continued decrease in tourist spending
and weak local
demand. We expect the store to continue to outperform the
industry because of
its prime location and widespread recognition; however,
same-store sales may
fall by a low single-digit percentage in 2015.
Lifestyle's Tsim Sha Tsui SOGO store was closed in February 2014
and reopened in
November 2014. It also recently opened its supermarket and
catering business in
May 2015. We expect sales at the Tsim Sha Tsui store to ramp up
in 2015-2016,
compensating for the slowdown in CWB SOGO.
Mainland Stores Bottoming Out: Mainland China now accounts for
27% of
Lifestyle's total sales proceeds, 21% of revenue and 16% of
EBITDA. The four
stores in Shanghai, Suzhou, Dalian and Shenyang were under
pressure in 2014 due
to fierce competition and soft consumption. Same-store sales
increased in the
Shanghai, Suzhou and Shenyang stores in 1Q15 after gathering
momentum from 2H14.
Healthy Credit, Conservative Capex: Lifestyle maintained funds
from operations
(FFO) fixed charge coverage and FFO adjusted net leverage ratios
comfortably at
4.03x and 1.54x, respectively, in 2014. The company had HKD8.3bn
in available
cash at hand at end-2014, enough to cover HKD8bn of debt due in
the next three
years. Capex in 2015 will mainly focus on its Shanghai Zhabei
Project, reaching
HKD1bn in total, which is conservative compared with the group's
EBITDA of more
than HKD2bn.
Bond Rating Unaffected by Refinancing: Given Lifestyle's strong
financial
position, Fitch expects Lifestyle to be able to successfully
refinance or repay
its syndicated loan secured by CWB SOGO and East Point Center,
which will mature
in 2016. Fitch does not expect the senior unsecured bond rating
to be notched
down, given its senior secured debt/EBITDA ratio is 1.7x and the
refinancing
will not affect this ratio.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- CWB SOGO: Total sales to fall in 2015 and increase by a low
single-digit
percentage in 2016, followed by 5% growth in 2017-2018
- TST SOGO: Total sales will reach HKD1bn in 2015
- Capex: HKD1bn each year in 2015-2017
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Faster or more aggressive expansion in China than planned by
the management
- Significant changes to its business model, such as moving away
from the
concession model
- FFO fixed-charge coverage is below 3.0x and FFO net leverage
stays above 2.5x
on a sustained basis
- Senior unsecured debt will be notched down if the senior
secured debt / EBITDA
ratio rises above 2x and unsecured assets/unsecured debt ratio
falls below 2x
Positive: Although no positive rating action is envisaged over
the next 12-18
months, future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- Material diversification away from CWB Sogo without any loss
in profitability
- FFO fixed-charge coverage above 5.5x and FFO net leverage
stays below 1.0x on
a sustained basis
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
