(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, June 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Bank of
China Ltd. (BOC)
Taipei branch's CNY-denominated senior unsecured notes an
expected Long-Term
Rating of 'A(EXP)' and an expected National Long-Term Rating of
'AA+(twn)(EXP)'
. The issue size is expected to be CNY3bn in total and it will
be issued in late
June 2015 in four tranches, with five-year, seven-year, 10-year
and 15-year
maturities.
The notes will be issued by BOC Taipei branch to Taiwan-based
investors under
BOC's USD20bn medium-term note (MTN) programme, which was rated
'A'/'F1' by
Fitch on 9 December 2013. BOC increased the size of its MTN
programme to USD20bn
from USD10bn on 18 June 2015 to support its asset expansion.
The proceeds from the notes will be used to support BOC Taipei
branch's offshore
CNY business and strengthen its CNY funding base. The final
rating is contingent
upon the receipt of final documents conforming to the
information already
received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
In Fitch's view, the Taipei branch is part of the legal entity,
BOC. Therefore,
the notes to be issued under the MTN programme represent direct,
unconditional,
unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of BOC, and are rated
in line with
BOC's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A', which
corresponds to its
National Long-Term Rating of 'AA+(twn)' . The bank's IDR is
underpinned by the
agency's expectations of an extremely high probability of
support in the event
of stress from the Chinese government.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any changes to ratings of the notes will be directly correlated
to changes in
BOC's IDR, which will in turn reflect any shift in the perceived
willingness or
ability of China's government to support BOC in a full and
timely manner.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Grace Wu
Senior Director
+852 2263 9919
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Katie Chen
Associate Director
+8610 8517 2135
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 28 August 2014
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)' for National
ratings in Taiwan.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
