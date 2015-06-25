(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) of FirstRand Bank Limited (FirstRand), Absa Bank
Limited (Absa),
Investec Bank Limited (Investec Bank), Nedbank Limited (Nedbank)
and The
Standard Bank of South Africa Limited (SBSA) and the rated
groups of the last
four as part of its peer review of South African banks. The
rating Outlook is
Negative for FirstRand, Absa, SBSA and Nedbank (and their rated
groups),
reflecting the Negative Outlook on the South African sovereign
(BBB/Negative).
Simultaneously Fitch has revised the Support Rating Floors (SRF)
of SBSA,
FirstRand and Investec Bank to 'BB-' from 'BB+' due to South
Africa making
sufficient progress in implementing resolution legislation. In
Fitch's view the
revised SRF still reflects a moderate probability of
extraordinary sovereign
support for these three banks if required. The rating action on
the SRFs
reflects revisions to support assessments in South Africa in
conjunction with
Fitch's review of sovereign support for banks globally announced
in March 2014.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VIABILITY RATINGS (VR)
The VRs are the driver of the South African banks' IDRs (and
their respective
groups'), except for Absa and Barclays Africa Group Limited
(BAGL). The VRs of
the major South African banks are underpinned by strong company
profiles,
quality management and coherent strategies, sophisticated risk
management and
overall good financial metrics. This is offset by the slow
decline in South
Africa's operating and economic environment, which has a high
influence on the
banks' VRs.
Other negative rating factors include the risk appetite of the
largest groups as
they expand regionally and retain their exposure to the
weakening South African
operating environment; the banks' high exposure to domestic
sovereign bonds
(relative to capital) and its potential impact on asset quality;
expected rise
in NPLs amid a deteriorating environment; and slower earnings
and profitability
for the sector especially as loan impairment charges start to
rise.
The VRs of Absa, BAGL, FirstRand, Nedbank, Nedbank Group Limited
(Nedbank
Group), SBSA and Standard Bank Group Limited (SBG) are therefore
capped at the
'bbb' level because of their strong links with South Africa. Due
to the niche
franchise and focus of Investec Bank and its group, Investec
Limited (Investec),
their VRs are one notch lower at 'bbb-' (and below the sovereign
cap).
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
The IDRs and senior debt ratings of the major South African
banks (and their
respective groups), excluding BAGL and Absa, are driven by their
VRs. BAGL's and
Absa's IDRs and senior debt ratings are driven by institutional
support from
62.3%-parent, Barclays Bank Plc (Barclays, A/Stable). BAGL's and
Absa's IDRs are
notched once from Barclays' rating, reflecting Fitch's view that
both are
strategically important to Barclays rather than core
subsidiaries of the UK
bank.
The National Ratings of the major banks (and their rated groups)
have been
affirmed and are driven by their Long-term local currency IDRs.
National Ratings
reflect the creditworthiness of an issuer relative to the best
credit in the
country.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Fitch has revised the SRFs of FirstRand, Investec Bank and SBSA
to 'BB-' from
'BB+' due to South Africa making sufficient progress in
resolution legislation,
aimed at addressing the inadequacy of standard insolvency laws
for resolving
troubled banks in an orderly manner. New resolution legislation
will give the
authorities tools and a framework to resolve troubled banks and
this signifies a
reduced propensity to support in Fitch's opinion. Nevertheless,
we believe that
South Africa will continue take a flexible approach to
resolution legislation in
the interest of financial stability. Therefore, if required,
Fitch believes
there will still be a moderate probability of extraordinary
sovereign support
for the country's largest banks and their senior creditors.
Fitch has therefore
affirmed the Support Ratings (SR) of FirstRand, Investec Bank
and SBSA at '3'
which signify a moderate probability of support from the South
African
authorities.
Absa and Nedbank are not assigned SRFs, as support, if required,
is likely to
come from their respective parents, Barclays and Old Mutual Plc
(BBB/Stable),
and not from the South African authorities, in Fitch's view.
Nedbank's and Nedbank Group's SRs of '2' are affirmed, based on
potential
support from 52%-parent Old Mutual. Fitch considers that support
would flow to
either entity in the event of need. Similarly, BAGL's and Absa's
SRs of '1' are
derived from the extremely high probability of support to either
entity from
Barclays if required.
Investec and SBG both have SRs of '5' and SRFs of 'No Floor',
which reflect
Fitch's view that sovereign support would flow directly to the
operating
entities if required, although support cannot be relied upon.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
The ratings of all foreign currency denominated subordinated
debt issued by
FirstRand and Nedbank are notched down once from their
respective VRs,
reflecting Fitch's assessment of the instrument's loss severity
relative to the
VRs. No additional notches for incremental non-performance risk
are applied.
For local currency-denominated subordinated debt issued by BAGL,
FirstRand and
Investec Bank, the anchor rating used are the banks' National
Long-term Ratings.
Fitch would typically notch down once from the National
Long-term rating,
reflecting the agency's assessment of the instruments' loss
severity. No
additional notching is applied for non-performance risk.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs, VRs, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
There is currently no upside to the VRs given the weak domestic
operating
environment. The VRs of all the five banks as well as the IDRs,
National Ratings
and senior debt ratings of all the banks but Absa are sensitive
to weaker
financial metrics, particularly signs of higher risk appetite, a
deterioration
of asset quality and/or capital.
The IDRs, VRs, National Ratings and senior debt ratings of
FirstRand, Nedbank,
Nedbank Group, SBSA and SBG as well as the VRs on Absa and BAGL
would be
downgraded by one notch if South Africa is downgraded by a
notch.
As Investec's and Investec Bank's IDRs, National Ratings and
senior debt ratings
are driven by their VRs, which in turn are below the effective
sovereign cap,
the ratings are unlikely to be affected by a one-notch downgrade
of the
sovereign.
The IDRs and senior debt ratings of BAGL and Absa are sensitive
to a change in
Barclays' rating or willingness to provide support.
BAGL's and Absa's institutional support-driven (from Barclays)
foreign currency
IDRs and senior debt ratings would also be downgraded by one
notch in tandem
with a one-notch downgrade of South Africa. This is because the
uplift of
support-driven financial institutions' ratings above the
sovereign is usually
limited to two notches, reflecting the high correlation between
the bank's
standalone credit profile and that of the sovereign. As a result
BAGL's and
Absa's foreign currency IDRs and senior debt ratings would also
be downgraded by
one notch if South Africa's Country Ceiling is revised lower to
'BBB+'. However,
BAGL's and Absa's Long-term local currency IDRs would be
unaffected, given that
they would still be within two notches of the sovereign local
currency IDR if
the sovereign is downgraded by one notch or if the Country
Ceiling is revised to
'BBB+'.
The National Ratings of all banks (and their respective holding
companies),
apart from Absa and BAGL, are sensitive to their relative
creditworthiness
compared with the best credit in the country and with peers.
Negative rating
action on these could occur if there is a material weakening of
asset quality
and/or capital adequacy relative to peers. BAGL's and Absa's
National Ratings
are sensitive to changes in Barclays' ratings or willingness to
provide support.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
The SRs and SRFs of FirstRand, Investec Bank and SBSA are
sensitive to change in
the ability or propensity of the South African authorities to
support these
banks. A weaker propensity to support could be indicated by a
stricter
application of resolution legislation by the authorities than
Fitch's current
expectations.
The SRs of Absa, BAGL, Nedbank and Nedbank Group would be
sensitive to a change
in Fitch's perception of the level of support from the
respective parents. This
could be signaled by public statements or a reduction in
shareholding or an
indication of an intention to sell. The SRs of Absa and BAGL
would be downgraded
to '2' if the sovereign is downgraded, or if the Country Ceiling
falls below
'A-'. They could also be downgraded to '2' if Barclays' IDR is
downgraded or if
there is a reduced willingness to support from the parent.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Foreign and local currency subordinated debt ratings are
primarily sensitive to
a change in the VRs and in National Ratings, respectively.
The rating actions are as follows:
Barclays Africa Group Limited:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook
Negative
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(zaf)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AAA(zaf)'/'F1+(zaf)'
Subordinated notes: affirmed at 'AA+(zaf)'
Absa Bank Limited:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook
Negative
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(zaf)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A-'/'F2' /'AAA(zaf)'
FirstRand Bank Limited:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook
Negative
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook
Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'BB-' from 'BB+'
National Long-term rating affirmed at 'AA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-term rating affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)'
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'BBB'/'F3'/ 'AA(zaf)'/
'F1+(zaf)'
Subordinated notes: affirmed at 'BBB-'/'AA-(zaf)'
Upper tier 2 notes: affirmed at 'A(zaf)'
Investec Limited:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook
Stable
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
National Long-term rating: published at 'A+(zaf)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-term rating: published at 'F1(zaf)'
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Investec Bank Limited:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook
Stable
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at at 'BBB-'; Outlook
Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'BB-' from 'BB+'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'A+(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1(zaf)'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'/ 'F3'
Basel 3-compliant Tier 2 subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A(zaf)'
Nedbank Group Limited:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook
Negative
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook
Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)'
Nedbank Limited:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook
Negative
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook
Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)'
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'BBB'/ 'F3'
Subordinated notes: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Standard Bank Group Limited:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook
Negative
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook
Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Standard Bank of South Africa Limited:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook
Negative
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook
Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'BB-' from 'BB+'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB'/'F3'
