(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 25 (Fitch) Ukraine's bank regulators are allowing
the country's
banks to breach most prudential ratios. Without this regulatory
forbearance,
many Ukrainian banks would need to raise substantial capital
because, since
February, regulatory capital ratios have fallen short of minimum
requirements,
says Fitch Ratings. Prospects for solvency recovery without
injections of new
capital appear limited in the short and medium term because
banks are unable
build up capital through retained earnings.
Banking sector aggregate capital adequacy ratios (CAR) almost
halved to 7.7% at
end-May and are well below the 10% minimum requirement. Mounting
losses are
eroding capital and solvency ratios are also squeezed because
hryvnia (UAH)
depreciation bloats the value of foreign-currency (FC)
denominated assets, which
represent 51% of sector assets, when converted into local
currency. The official
UAH/USD exchange rate has depreciated by 38% to date in 2015,
following 97%
depreciation in 2014. The weak capital position of Ukrainian
banks is already
captured in Fitch's ratings. Ukrainian bank viability ratings,
measuring
intrinsic creditworthiness, are 'ccc' or 'cc', indicating that
failure is either
a real possibility or probable.
Profitability at the banks is weak, hit by geopolitical and
economic shocks
since 2014. Recession is deepening. Fitch forecasts a 9% GDP
contraction in
2015, following 2014's 7.5% shrinkage. Credit demand is subdued
and impaired
loans have escalated, reaching 24.7% of total loans at end-March
2015. These
figures probably understate the true extent of asset quality
problems because
loan restructuring is widespread.
Loan loss provisions written by Ukrainian banks in 2014 were
more than twice the
size of pre-impairment operating income for the year, equivalent
to 50% of
end-2013 sector equity. These trends have worsened in 2015, with
56% of end-2014
sector equity eroded through losses reported in the four months
to end-April.
Worsening operating conditions are putting further pressure on
asset quality,
forcing banks to make additional provisions.
Core profitability is being squeezed by escalating funding costs
as banks seek,
largely unsuccessfully, to halt deposit outflow. 2014 saw 22% of
sector deposits
leave the system, despite regulatory restrictions on cash
withdrawals of
deposits. A further 8% of deposits were withdrawn in 1Q15
(adjusted for
FX-effects).
State-owned banks, which represent 22% of sector assets, were
recapitalised in
2014, and foreign-owned banks (29%) received additional capital
from
shareholders in 2014 and during the first five months of 2015.
The liquidation
of insolvent banks, all of which are domestically-owned private
sector entities,
started in 2014 and is continuing in 1H15.
The country's top 20 banks, representing 80% of sector assets,
are undergoing
asset quality reviews and capital stress tests, in line with
guidelines included
in the IMF programme. Initial results will be reported by
end-July. Banks
failing to meet minimum solvency ratios will submit
recapitalisation plans,
demonstrating their ability to restore regulatory CARs to 7% by
end-2017 and 10%
by end-2018. At end-1Q15, six of the sector's top 10 banks were
in breach of the
regulatory CAR.
In our opinion, stress tests will uncover substantial additional
provisioning
requirements because sector impaired loans, net of reserves,
totalled UAH112bn
at end-March, equivalent to 130% of total sector equity.
The regulator's tolerance to allow capital ratio breaches until
end-2018
provides some flexibility but restoring solvency to the banking
sector is
expected to take several years. There may be additional
regulatory forbearance.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
