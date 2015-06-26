(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO, June 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings on
HYDRA V Funding
Corporation's series 1 bonds as follows:
JPY3.11bn* Class S1 bonds affirmed at 'AA+sf'; Outlook Stable
JPY1.34bn* Class S2 bonds affirmed at 'AA+sf'; Outlook Stable
*as of 25 June 2015
The transaction is a securitisation of residential mortgage
loans originated by
multiple originators in Japan.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmations reflect Fitch's view that the available credit
enhancement (CE)
is sufficient to support the current ratings.
Of the four underlying beneficial interests (BIs) backed by
their respective
mortgage loan pools, three are senior BIs supported by
subordination. The CE
level of each senior BI has continued to increase and all are
considered by
Fitch to be well-protected against potential future performance
deterioration.
Also, as per transaction documentation, excess spread in the
Hydra V Trust is
available to redeem bonds through the BIs issued from the trust,
providing
additional support to the bonds.
The ratings of this transaction are constrained by exposure to
the account bank
in the Hydra V trust, which does not satisfy the agency's
counterparty criteria
to support 'AAAsf' ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An unexpected material increase in delinquencies, defaults and
loss severities
from defaulted loans in the underlying pools may lead to
negative rating
actions. However, the possibility of downgrade is considered
remote as the bonds
would be able to maintain 'AA+' ratings even if Fitch's default
assumptions were
5.0 times higher than currently assumed in the agency's 'AA+sf'
stress scenario.
DUE DILIGENCE USAGE
No third party due diligence was provided or reviewed in
relation to this rating
action.
DATA ADEQUACY
Fitch has checked the consistency and plausibility of the
information it has
received about the performance of the underlying pools and the
transaction.
There were no findings that were material to this analysis.
Fitch has not
reviewed the results of any third party assessment of the
underlying pools
information or conducted a review of loan origination files as
part of its
ongoing monitoring.
The originators of the remaining underlying residential mortgage
loan pools are
The Tottori Bank, Ltd., ARUHI Corporation (formerly SBI Mortgage
Co., Ltd.),
Toyota Finance Corporation and Shinsei Property Finance Co.,
Ltd. The senior BIs
backed by the residential mortgage pools originated by The
Fukushima Bank, Ltd.
and Bank of The Ryukyus, Ltd. have been fully redeemed.
Contacts:
Lead Surveillance Analyst
Naoki Saito
Director
+81 3 3288 2631
Fitch Ratings Japan Limited
Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3rd Floor
4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku
Tokyo 102-0083
Committee Chairperson
Atsushi Kuroda
Senior Director
+81 3 3288 2692
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Sources of Information:
The sources of information used to assess the rating were
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
Bank, Limited as trustee and Shinsei Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.
as service
entrustee.
Applicable Criteria
APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria (pub. 23 Jun 2015)
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
(pub. 14 May
2014)
here
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (pub. 31 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/press_releases/content/ridf_frame.
cfm?pr_id=987029">Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure
Form
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.