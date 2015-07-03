(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, July 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Germany-based life
insurer VOLKSWOHL BUND LEBENSVERSICHERUNG a.G.'s (VBL) Insurer
Financial
Strength (IFS) rating at 'A+'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects VBL's solid capitalisation, robust operating
performance and
its strong market position within the independent financial
advisor and sales
organisation markets. Negative rating drivers are its large
asset-liability
duration mismatch, its exposure to a difficult operating
environment for German
life insurers and its limited geographical diversification as
VBL operates
solely in Germany.
VBL's capitalisation remained solid at end-2014, which is
reflected in Fitch's
Prism Factor-based model score of 'very strong', and in the
regulatory group
solvency ratio, which was 207% at end-2014 (end-2013: 216%).
VBL's
capitalisation is supported by future funds for appropriation of
EUR595m and
off-balance sheet unrealised capital gains of EUR1.4bn at
end-2014, a portion of
which Fitch has incorporated in its assessment of the company's
capital
adequacy. Fitch expects that, with the introduction of Solvency
II, VBL's group
solvency ratio will decline significantly, but should still
remain strong.
VBL privately placed EUR60m subordinated debt in 2014 and
another EUR80m in
January 2015. Pending discussion with the regulator all
subordinated debt could
be recognised as solvency capital and, following Solvency II
implementation,
would be grandfathered.
Expense and mortality profits have consistently been strong.
Fitch expects VBL's
expense ratios to have outperformed the market in 2014 and for
this trend to
continue into 2015. In 2014, VBL's administration expense ratio
was 2% and its
acquisition expense ratio was 4.7%, which were better than
Fitch-estimated
market average of 2.2% and 5%, respectively.
Fitch estimates that VBL has a significantly larger
asset-liability duration
mismatch than the German life industry. VBL reported strong
growth in recent
years, after the German life insurance market shifted from
endowment type
business to annuity type. This resulted in a strong increase of
liability
duration, as annuity policies' duration often exceeds 30 years.
However, the
company successfully introduced a new annuity product with
shorter duration in
January 2015.
The company has started to invest in longer-duration bonds.
While this change
will reduce the asset-liability duration mismatch and partially
mitigate
reinvestment risk, it will take time before this strategy
mitigates the risks
associated with the VBL's significant asset-liability duration
mismatch.
However, even if low bond yields persist, Fitch expects that VBL
would be able
to meet guaranteed interest rate payments for more than 10
years. Because of its
fast asset growth - about 10% each year in recent years - VBL's
ability to build
up additional capital resources is more constrained by the low
yield environment
than many competitors.
VBL is the holding company of the VOLKSWOHL BUND group (VBG). It
has the legal
form of a mutual and is VBG's most important operating entity,
with total assets
of EUR11.8bn, equating to 99% of the group's total, at end-2014.
The company
focuses on life insurance for private customers and small- and
medium-sized
enterprises in Germany. VBG generated gross written premiums
(GWP) of EUR1.4bn
in 2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade of the rating is unlikely in the near to medium term,
given the
difficult operating environment for German life insurers.
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include deterioration in
VBL's capital
position as evidenced, for example, by the Prism FBM score
falling to 'strong',
and a weakened market position as evidenced, for example, by a
significant
decline in GWP.
