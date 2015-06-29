(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JOHANNESBURG/LONDON, June 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Naspers
Limited's Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
at 'BB+' and
Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B'. The Outlook is Stable. A
full list of
rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
Naspers' profitability continues to be impacted by its high
development spend,
particularly in global e-commerce and the rollout of its digital
terrestrial TV
(DTT) service in sub-Saharan Africa, but visibility of future
cash flow
generation is improving. The sale and acquisition agreement
between Naspers and
Schibsted has significantly reduced competitive pressures and
execution risk in
ecommerce. We expect the joint ventures to result in lower
development spend
(marketing spend), and greater focus on product development will
likely result
in earlier monetisation. Fitch expects Naspers' operational and
financial
profile to become more compatible with that of an investment
grade rating if
development spend falls and if cash flow generation from
e-commerce
significantly improves over the next two to three years.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
E-commerce Risk Reduced
Naspers is in a multi-year development phase to expand the scale
of its
e-commerce platforms in approximately 40 countries. Early this
year, Naspers
concluded a number of agreements with Schibsted, Telenor and
Singapore Press
Holdings covering online classified operations in Latin America,
Eastern Europe
and South-east Asia, which improved its overall market position
and reduced
competitive intensity. In certain countries, operations were
combined to achieve
greater scale, which should shorten the time to when these
businesses start
producing significant positive cash flow.
Fitch views these transactions, as well as other disposals and a
merger of
online retailing operations in South Africa, as a demonstration
of management's
focus on improving cash flow generation from the e-commerce
business, while
reducing execution risk.
Pay TV growth
Naspers' South African pay-TV business (80%-owned) continues to
grow profitably,
generating cash that is being used to fund investment in other
areas, including
the expansion of pay-TV services in sub-Saharan Africa. The DTT
network
deployment is mainly complete as are new broadcasting facilities
in Johannesburg
and in west and east Africa. Naspers should be able to capture
growing demand
for digital TV services as analogue signals in various African
countries are
turned off over the next few years. DTT subscribers increased by
170% to 2.2m in
FY2015 with strong growth set to continue in the medium term.
The DTT network is
mostly complete in 11 countries across Africa, and increased
cash generation
should follow as operational leverage improves.
Associates Underpin Investment Risks
Naspers' 33.6% equity stake in Tencent (valued at USD65.8bn at
current market
price) and its 29% stake in Mail.ru (valued at USD1.3bn) are
significant assets.
However, in line with our rating methodology, the value of these
two
unencumbered minority stakes is not explicitly reflected in
Fitch's credit
metrics - only the dividends received. Naspers share of
Tencent's dividends in
FY15 was ZAR1.0bn and Fitch expects this should grow at 15%-20%
per annum over
the next few years. Partial stakes in these listed companies can
be sold down
fairly swiftly, allowing Naspers to repay all of its gross debt.
Because of this
potential liquidity source, the 'BB+' rating can tolerate two
years of weaker
credit metrics due to high development spend. However, the
dependence on the
value of equity stakes to reduce leverage is not commensurate
with Fitch's view
of an investment grade profile.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Naspers
include the
following:
-Strong revenue growth over the medium term driven mainly by
global ecommerce
and Pay-TV in sub-Sahara
-Improving EBITDA margin from 8.1% in FY2015 to mid-teens in
FY2018 as
development spend falls and revenue increases
-Capex to decline in FY2016 and FY2017 as the DTT roll out is
completed
-Growing dividends to shareholders
- Net debt (excluding satellite leases) to EBITDA ratio to fall
below 2x by
end-FY2018 from 4.5x at end-FY2015
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
action include:
- FFO-adjusted net leverage (excluding satellite finance leases)
remaining below
2.0x on a sustained basis
- Strong and sustainable free cash flow (FCF) generation within
12-18 months,
including improved cash flow contribution from the e-commerce
division
- Solid operating performance from Naspers' core operations, as
well as from the
new pay-TV and ecommerce businesses that Naspers is currently
developing
- A tangible commitment to balance the long-term interests of
bondholders with
those of shareholders
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
actions
include:
- FFO-adjusted net leverage above 3.0x (excluding satellite
finance leases) and
with no clear deleveraging path
- Further deterioration in FCF generation or expectations that
FCF generation
would not significantly improve over the next two to three years
- Unexpected regulatory pressures relating to competition in the
domestic pay TV
market or changes in government regulations affecting the
ability to service
foreign debt
- Significant reduction in ecommerce revenue growth from fully
consolidated
operations, given the amount of development spent to scale up
these businesses.
Revenue weakness would be viewed in conjunction with margin
developments and
effects on overall group EBITDA
LIQUIDITY
Naspers has ample liquidity, ending FY2015 with ZAR13.9bn of
readily available
cash and cash equivalents. The company has various revolving
credit facilities
of ZAR27.3bn, of which ZAR17.6bn has been drawn. The bulk of
Naspers' long-term
debt is denominated in US dollars. The ZAR1.36bn RCF is due in
2017 and the USD
bond of ZAR8.5bn is due in 2017. Naspers' shares in the listed
companies,
Tencent and Mail.ru are also a significant source of potential
liquidity.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Naspers Limited
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook
Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term rating: 'A-(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-term rating: 'F1(zaf)'
Myriad International Holdings BV
Senior unsecured bonds: affirmed at 'BB+'
