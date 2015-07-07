(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Russian and CIS Telecom Market: Sector Development Amid Challenging Macroeconomic Environment (English) here MOSCOW/LONDON, July 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published the presentation "Russian and CIS Telecom Market: Development Amid Challenging Macroeconomic Environment". The publication explores the key issues and trends affecting credit profiles of telecom operators. The harsh macroeconomic environment in Russia and rapid devaluation of the rouble have led to moderate debt increases, growth in cost of new borrowings, decline in profitability and capex pressures. The companies have been able to respond promptly to these challenges, implementing cost-cutting measures, securing additional liquidity from Russian banks and optimising investment plans. The publication includes the following sections: -Mobile segment: Operational and financial strategy of telecom operators amid economic downturn. Prospects for mobile players' consolidation -Fixed-line: Bridging digital divide and its influence on the competition. Pay TV as a source of revenue in the broadband segment -Corporate governance The presentation is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above Contact: Nikolai Lukashevich Senior Director +7 495 956 9968 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited 26 Valovaya Street Moscow Slava Bunkov Associate Director +7495 956 9931 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.