CHICAGO, June 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings does not expect any
rating implications
from Brinker International, Inc.'s (Brinker; NYSE: EAT)
acquisition of Chili's
franchisee - Pepper Dining Holding Corp. (Pepper Dining).
Brinker's long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is 'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook is
Stable. See the
full list of ratings at the end of this press release.
Prior to being acquired by Brinker, Pepper Dining was owned by
Olympus Partners
and operated 103 Chili's restaurants in the Northeast and
Southeast U.S. The
purchase price of $106.5 million was debt funded with Brinker's
$750 million
credit facility which had availability of $404.3 million at
March 25, 2015.
Brinker did not disclose the EBITDA generated by these
restaurants but expects
the acquisition to be accretive to earnings in fiscal 2016.
Fitch expects the transaction to have a negligible impact on
Brinker's leverage.
For the latest 12-month (LTM) period ended March 25, 2015, total
adjusted
debt-to-operating EBITDAR (rent-adjusted leverage) was 3.1x.
Fitch continues to
project that rent-adjusted leverage will approximate 3.3x for
the fiscal year
ended June 2016.
Fitch does not believe the transaction signals trouble within
the Chili's system
as the brand has done a good job maintaining consumer relevance
and market
share. At March 25, 2015, 55% of Brinker's 1,629 units were
company-owned and
45% were franchised with six franchisees operating approximately
80% of Chili's
domestic franchise units. Fitch estimates that Brinker's mix of
company-owned to
franchised restaurants will be about 60%/40% as a result the
Pepper Dining
acquisition.
Brinker's ratings reflect above-average sales trends at Chili's
along with the
company's relatively stable leverage and good free cash flow
(FCF - defined as
cash flow from operations less capex and dividends). Chili's
domestic comparable
restaurant sales increased 2.9% for the 39-week period ended
March 25, 2015.
Chili's company-owned restaurants reported a 2.8% increase due
to 1% price, 1.1%
mix, and 0.7% traffic growth. Rent-adjusted leverage has
remained in the low
3.0x range since 2010 while LTM FCF was $134 million, slightly
higher than
Fitch's projection of approximately $125 million in fiscal 2015.
Ratings consider Brinker's modestly aggressive stance towards
share repurchases
as buybacks have been funded with a combination of FCF and
incremental debt.
However, Fitch would expect Brinker to be more conservative with
share
repurchases if operating trends weaken given the company's
commitment to
maintaining investment-grade credit statistics.
RATING SENSITIVITIES:
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action include:
--Total adjusted debt-to-operating EBITDAR (defined as total
debt plus 8x gross
rent-to-operating EBITDA plus gross rent) maintained below 3x;
--Comparable restaurant sales at Chili's that are consistently
positive and
above those of peers, due to increased traffic;
--Increased U.S. casual dining market share at Chili's;
--Significantly higher than expected operating income growth and
margin
expansion;
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include:
--Total adjusted debt-to-operating EBITDAR sustained above 3.5x;
--Persistently negative comparable restaurant sales at Chili's,
due to declining
traffic and market share and margin declines;
--Meaningfully lower than expected FCF due to lower operating
income, higher
capital expenditures, and/or a more aggressive dividend policy;
--Debt-financed share repurchases concurrent with weakening
operating trends.
Fitch currently rates Brinker as follows:
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB-';
--Bank credit facility 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
