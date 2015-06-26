(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAO PAULO/NEW YORK, June 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings considers
Banco Daycoval's
decision to delist the bank and buy back the 61.6 million of its
free-floating
shares as neutral to its ratings. See the full list of ratings
at the end of
this press release.
On June 24, 2015, Banco Daycoval's (Daycoval: 'BBB-' Issuer
Default Rating)
controlling group announced it intends to take full control and
delist the bank
through a tender offer to repurchase the publicly traded shares
(free-float),
which represented 25,11% of the bank's equity in March 2015.
Daycoval is
controlled by the founding Dayan family and, since 2007, has
been listed in the
level 2 of Corporate Governance BM&FBovespa.
The decision is based on the management and controlling
shareholders' assessment
that the low liquidity of its publicly traded shares no longer
justifies
maintaining the bank as a public entity and is very costly due
to reporting and
other regulatory requirements. Daycoval has around BRL600
million or roughly 25%
of its equity in free float but this position is heavily
concentrated in a
handful of shareholders. Daycoval expects to pay up to a 30%
premium over last
closing share price, equivalent to an acquisition price of BRL10
per share
(almost 1.0x book value).
Given Daycoval's comfortable liquidity and capitalization
positions (Fitch Core
Capital of 17.6% and liquid assets of BRL2.7 billion in March
2015) even in a
scenario where the bank acquires 100% of the repurchased shares,
Fitch does not
expect the bank's capital and liquidity position to fall below
levels
commensurate with its current rating level..
Fitch will monitor the evolution of this transaction, and the
ultimate effect of
the deal in the bank's financial profile. When and if an
agreement with minority
shareholders is achieved, the transaction will still be subject
to regulators'
approvals
Fitch currently rates Daycoval as follows:
--Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) 'BBB-',
Outlook Stable;
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs 'F3';
--Viability rating 'bbb-';
--Long-term national rating 'AA(bra)', Outlook Stable;
--Short-term national rating F1+(bra)';
--Support rating affirmed at '5';
--Support rating floor 'NF';
--Senior unsecured USD notes due January 2016, foreign currency
rating 'BBB-'.
--Senior unsecured USD notes due March 2019, foreign currency
rating 'BBB-'
--Senior unsecured BRL letras financeiras due 2015 and 2016
'AA(bra).]
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Eduardo Ribas
Director
+55 11 4504 2213
Fitch Rating Brasil Ltda.
Alameda Santos 700
Sao Paulo, Brazil
Secondary Analyst
Raphael Nascimento
Associate Director
+55 11 3957 3664
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.