MOSCOW/LONDON, June 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Lenta
LLC (Lenta)
Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) of 'BB-' and
a National Long-term rating of 'A+(rus)'. The Outlooks are
Positive. A full list
of rating actions is below.
The 'BB-' IDR reflects Lenta's strong position in hypermarket
food retail
segment in Russia and the company's ability to maintain strong
operating metrics
and profitability, despite accelerated store roll-outs and focus
on promotions.
In our view, a price-led business model and low share of
discretionary non-food
items will enable Lenta to maintain healthy like-for-like (LFL)
sales growth
amid the current economic slowdown. The ratings are supported by
Lenta's low
leverage and strong financial flexibility.
The ratings are constrained by Lenta's small scale
(sixth-largest in Russia),
which is commensurate with the 'B' rating category median, and
limited
diversification outside its core hypermarket format. However,
this is balanced
by Lenta's consistent market share gains, high opportunities for
further growth
and lower competition in the fragmented Russian food retail
market relative to
more mature western Europe countries.
The Positive Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Lenta
will maintain fast
growth pace due to store expansion and positive like-for-like
sales growth
improving its market position. We note Lenta's deleveraging
capacity over the
medium term due to the company's strong operating cash flow
generation and
negative working capital position. Successful execution of the
company's growth
plans without significant margin sacrifices and evidence of
sustainable
deleveraging may lead to an upgrade.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Leading Hypermarket Operator in Russia
The rating reflects Lenta's moderate market position and scale,
as Russia's
sixth-largest food retailer and third largest large-format
operator (after
Auchan and Metro) measured by 2014 sales. Lenta's current
relatively small size
(EBITDAR of EUR439m in 2014) is mitigated by its consistent
market share gains,
high growth opportunities and relatively low competition
compared to developed
markets resulting from fragmented nature of the Russian food
retail market. A
successful execution of its growth strategy will likely solidify
Lenta's market
position and scale in the 'BB' rating category.
Limited Format Diversification
Despite Lenta's launch of a supermarket format in 2013, we
expect the company to
remain focused on its hypermarket format over the medium term
with supermarkets
accounting for less than 10% of sales by 2018 (2014: 3%). At the
same time,
Fitch views positively Lenta's wide geographic diversification
across Russia's
regions with a continued reduction in reliance on St. Petersburg
market, one of
the most competitive in Russia (accounting for 27% of sales in
2014).
Robust Margins Despite Rapid Business Growth
Over the past four years, Lenta has shown a strong track record
of fast revenue
growth driven by both LFL sales growth and new store roll-outs,
while
maintaining strong EBITDA margin. However, our rating forecasts
factor in a
moderate decline in EBITDA margin to 10.0%-10.8% (2014: 11.1%)
over the medium
term as a result of increasing operating lease expenses and
gross margin
sacrifices to support its price-led business model. These
profitability metrics
will remain strong compared with Russian and European food
retail peers.
Subdued Consumer Sentiment
Hypermarket operators are usually exposed to higher cyclicality
of their
business. However, we believe that Lenta's 'value-for-money'
proposition, focus
on promotions and low share of non-food sales in revenues will
enable the
company to maintain LFL sales growth in the current period of
weak consumer
spending, as customers trade down. We expect this consumer
behaviour will remain
for some time. Erosion of consumer purchasing power should also
facilitate
customer migration from traditional retail to federal retail
chains, including
Lenta.
Low Leverage
Fitch expects Lenta's funds from operations (FFO) adjusted
leverage to decrease
to 3.1x in 2015 (2014: 3.9x) due to RUB12.6bn net SPO proceeds
in March 2015
raised by its holding company Lenta Ltd and applied to repay
debt and fund
expansion at the Lenta LLC level. Although we expect free cash
flow (FCF) to
remain negative over the medium term due to high capex plans,
further
deleveraging to 2.8x-2.9x (FFO adjusted leverage) will be
supported by growing
operating cash flows and maintenance of negative working capital
position. We
expect Lenta to be able to fund 70%-80% of capex with internally
generated cash
flows over 2016-2018.
Strong Interest Coverage Metrics
Lenta's FFO fixed charge cover (2014: 2.6x) is strong relative
to Russian peers
as a result of high proportion of owned selling space and thus
relatively low
operating lease expenses. Despite the increased cost of funding
and planned
growth of leased space due to new supermarket openings, we
expect FFO fixed
charge coverage to remain strong for the rating.
Average Recoveries for Unsecured Bondholders
Fitch has assigned a senior unsecured long-term rating to
Lenta's rouble bonds
in line with its 'BB-' Long-term local currency IDR, reflecting
average recovery
expectations in case of default. We have not applied any
notching to the senior
unsecured rating compared with the Long-term IDR as
prior-ranking debt
constitutes less than 2x of group EBITDA and we expect the debt
mix to remain
over the rating horizon.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Annual revenue growth of close to 30% driven by high
single-digit LFL sales
growth (driven both by traffic and basket growth) and selling
space CAGR of 20%
over 2015-2018
- EBITDA margin decreasing to around 10.0%-10.8% as a result of
increasing share
of leased space in store portfolio and margin sacrifices
- Capex at around 9%-11% of revenue
- No external dividends paid by Lenta Ltd funded by Lenta LLC.
- Neutral to negative FCF margin
- No large-scale debt-funded M&A
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that could lead to a revision of
the Outlook to
Stable from Positive include:
- Slowdown in store roll-outs, deterioration in like-for-like
sales performance
relative to close peers reflecting a challenging operating
environment or
materialisation of execution risks in its growth strategy.
- No evidence of sustained deleveraging, based on FFO adjusted
gross leverage
(2014: 3.9x).
Future developments that could lead to a downgrade include:
- A sharp contraction in like-for-like sales growth relative to
close peers
along with material failure in executing expansion plan.
- EBITDA margin erosion to below 7% (2014: 11.1%).
- FFO-adjusted gross leverage above 4.5x on a sustained basis.
- FFO fixed charge cover below 2.0x (2014: 2.6x).
- Deterioration of its liquidity position as a result of high
capex, worsened
working capital turnover and weakened access to local funding.
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
action include:
- Solid execution of its expansion plan and positive
like-for-like sales growth
relative to peers leading to improved market position in
Russia's food retail
sector.
- The ability to maintain the EBITDA margin at around 9%.
- FFO-adjusted gross leverage below 3.5x on a sustained basis.
- FFO fixed charge coverage around 2.5x on a sustained basis.
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
As at end-March 2015, Lenta's liquidity position was adequate.
Unrestricted cash
of RUB7.8bn and cash balance of RUB8.8bn at Lenta Ltd level
(with most of it
downstreamed to Lenta during the second quarter) together with
available undrawn
credit lines (RUB7.3bn) were sufficient to cover expected
negative FCF and
RUB9.5bn short-term debt.
Although we acknowledge Lenta's growth-led model, even if we
assumed a
substantial deceleration in the expansion programme post-2015,
the group would
generate positive FCF in the low to mid-single digits of sales,
which would be
strong for the rating, therefore mitigating any refinancing
risks.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Long-term foreign currency IDR assigned 'BB-', Positive Outlook
Long-term local currency IDR assigned 'BB-', Positive Outlook
National rating assigned 'A+(rus)', Positive Outlook
Senior unsecured rating assigned 'BB-'/RR4
National senior unsecured rating assigned 'A+(rus)'
