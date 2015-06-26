(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings
of CA, Inc.
(CA) at 'BBB+', including the long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR). The Rating
Outlook is Stable.
Fitch's actions affect approximately $2.3 billion of total debt,
including CA's
undrawn $1 billion revolving credit facility (RCF). A full list
of ratings
follows at the end of this press release.
Overall, the ratings and Outlook reflect CA's strong competitive
position and
leading market share within the mainframe market. The company's
operating
profile benefits from the relative stability, recurring revenue,
high operating
margin and free cash flow (FCF - defined as cash flow from
operations less
capital expenditures and dividends) characteristics attributable
to its
Mainframe Solutions (MS) business. Fitch believes the MS
business will continue
generating the majority of CA's FCF over the ratings horizon.
CA's MS segment revenues declined 2% during fiscal year 2015
(after adjusting
for discontinued operations and currency). Fitch expects that MS
segment revenue
growth will remain flat to slightly negative (constant currency)
during the
intermediate term. An accelerated deterioration in the mainframe
market is
unlikely because most large enterprises are reluctant to switch
their
mission-critical operations from the mainframe environment to
distributed or
cloud-based alternatives due to high switching costs and the
desired reliability
of the mainframe environment for mission-critical operations.
CA's Enterprise Solutions (ES) segment continues to shift its
revenue mix and
strategic focus to higher growth products and services including
management
cloud, DevOps and security while rationalizing its legacy ES
businesses. Fitch
believes these growth markets will drive positive ES segment
revenue growth by
fiscal year 2017. These growth areas are more competitive and
less profitable
than CA's mainframe business which increases the risk that
current FCF levels
may not be maintained over the long term without sustained and
profitable ES
growth. However, Fitch is concerned that competition, pricing
pressure and
economic sensitivity may hamper expected revenue growth and fail
to offset the
gradual but long-term decline in the mainframe market leading to
a weaker
operating and credit profile.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
CA's ratings and Outlook reflect:
--Strong share position in mainframe and addressable security
software markets,
both of which benefit from high customer switching costs.
--Significant recurring revenue from software subscriptions and
maintenance (84%
of total revenue).
--Pro forma for the Rally acquisition, Fitch estimates total
leverage (total
debt-to-operating EBITDA) will be unchanged, and that CA will
maintain total
leverage below 1.5x over the intermediate term.
--CA continues to maintain conservative financial policies and
strong credit
protection measures for the rating, with total leverage (total
debt-to-operating
EBITDA) below 1x in fiscal 2015. Fitch expects total leverage to
remain below
1.5x and operating EBITDA-to-gross interest expense to exceed
10x.
Ratings concerns center on:
--Vast majority of operating profit continues to be derived from
the MS segment,
which is expected to experience flat to modestly declining
revenues through
2018. MS represents approximately 56% of total revenue but 89%
of total segment
operating profit because of the significant profit margin
differential compared
with ES.
An unexpected significant decline in customer mainframe usage
would have a
material adverse effect on CA's credit ratings in the absence of
a significant
improvement in ES.
--Weaker than expected revenue growth in ES. In fiscal 2015, ES
declined 1%
(constant currency) primarily due to weak sales execution and
the timing of
renewals. ES has a lower operating margin profile (11% in fiscal
2015) than MS
(approximately 59%), but presents long-term revenue growth
opportunities to
offset declines in CA's legacy mainframe business.
--Meaningfully larger competitors with superior financial
flexibility.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Revenue growth in constant currency flat to slightly negative
over the
intermediate term.
--Domestic cash used to fund the Rally acquisition for
approximately $480
million, net of cash acquired.
--Total leverage to remain below 1.5x and operating
EBITDA-to-gross interest
expense to exceed 10x.
--Annual FCF expected to exceed $400 million (post-dividend).
--Continued acquisition activity shift revenue mix away from
declining legacy
mainframe business.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative rating actions would likely coincide with the adoption
of a more
aggressive capital allocation policy that increases total
debt-to-EBITDA beyond
2x on a sustained basis or event-driven merger and acquisition
activity that
drives leverage above 2x in the absence of a creditable
de-leveraging plan.
Additionally, negative rating actions can stem from Fitch's
expectation that
CA's ES segment will not generate organic revenue growth during
the ratings
horizon indicating that the company's operating strategies have
not captured
sufficient traction to offset ongoing revenue declines within
its legacy
products and services.
Positive rating actions are unlikely in the intermediate term in
the absence of
meaningfully stronger contribution from ES that results in a
more balanced
revenue mix.
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
CA's liquidity position is solid and supported by $2.8 billion
of cash on hand
as of March 31, 2015 (69% offshore) and a $1 billion undrawn
revolving credit
facility set to expire on June 7, 2019. In addition, expected
FCF generation,
primarily due to the highly profitable and recurring mainframe
software
maintenance revenue, adds to the company's overall financial
flexibility. Fitch
expects CA's annual FCF to exceed $400 million (post-dividend)
from fiscal 2016
to fiscal 2018.
Total debt at March 31, 2015 was approximately $1.3 billion and
primarily
consisted of:
--$250 million of 2.875% senior notes due 2018;
--$750 million of 5.375% senior notes due 2019;
--$250 million of 4.5% senior notes due 2023.
Fitch affirms CA's ratings as follows:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured RCF at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
William Dickson
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0808
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Jason Pompeii
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3210
Committee Chairperson
David Peterson
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3177
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 28 May 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/press_releases/content/ridf_frame.
cfm?pr_id=987095">Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure
Form
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
