NEW YORK, June 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Stewart
Information
Services Corp.'s (Stewart) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'
and the Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of Stewart's insurance
subsidiaries at 'A-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of ratings follows
at the end of
this press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Stewart's ratings reflect solid capitalization, modest financial
leverage and a
major position within the title insurance market. Offsetting
these favorable
factors are concerns about the company's financial performance
particularly as
measured by the consolidated GAAP pre-tax operating margin. If
sustained
financial underperformance were to negatively impact Stewart's
strong capital
position, Fitch would likely consider downgrading the rating.
Stewart's capitalization metrics have trended positively
recently, with a
risk-adjusted capital (RAC) score of 180% at year-end (YE) 2014,
increasing
nearly 21% over the YE2013 score of 149%. On a non-risk-adjusted
basis (net
written premiums to surplus), capitalization is also solid at
2.7x.
First-quarter financial leverage increased slightly from YE2014
to 8.9% from
8.7%. Relatively low financial leverage facilitates favorable
debt servicing
capabilities. Though Stewart reported a negative GAAP
fixed-charge coverage
ratio for both first quarter 2015 (1Q15) and 1Q14, the company
has reported
strong annual coverage levels over the past few years, most
recently finishing
2014 at 14.6x. Coverage in full-year 2015 is anticipated to move
modestly lower
relative to the prior year. First-quarter financial leverage
increased slightly
from YE2014 to 8.9% from 8.7%.
First-quarter results deteriorated as Stewart reported an $11.8
million reserve
charge (2.4% of 2014 reserves) stemming from large losses on
prior year
policies. Recognition of $7.3 million in additional expenses
from shareholder
settlements and implementation of the cost management program
also contributed
to $12.4 million first-quarter losses. Profitability continues
to lag peers but
is expected to move more in-line in the mid- to longer-term as
the potential for
adverse claims experience from prior policy years fades over
time.
While Stewart reported a loss for 1Q15, revenue growth of 14%
over the prior
year quarter and stronger 2015 mortgage origination forecasts by
the Mortgage
Bankers Association (MBA) point to increased near-term revenue
opportunities.
While 2014 revenues declined 3.0% year over year the decline was
somewhat offset
by increasing housing market activity beginning in 4Q14 and the
impact of
acquisitions completed in 2Q14 and 3Q14.
Stewart was also able to leverage their 2014 acquisitions with
the recent
positive momentum in housing activity to substantially increase
order counts
during 1Q15. Open-order counts from direct title operations
increased 59% over
the prior quarter, with closed-order counts increasing 55%.
Mortgage services segment results have been somewhat volatile
over the past few
quarters as Stewart continues to integrate their 2014
acquisitions and eliminate
cost redundancies. While 1Q15 segment pretax earnings were
positive at $2.7
million resulting in a 4.2% pretax profit margin, Fitch does not
expect the
mortgage services segment to meaningfully provide positive
contributions to
Stewart's consolidated operating results in the near term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade include:
--Operating performance in line with rated peers particularly in
industry
down-cycles;
--Sustained favorable profitability indicated by an operating
profit margin of
8% or better;
--A strengthening of capital metrics, including a RAC ratio
above 175% and
operating leverage below 4.0x;
--Financial leverage ratio maintained below 15%.
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include:
--Sustained operating profit margin below 3%;
--Capital deterioration whereby Stewart's RAC ratio drops below
125% and/or net
written premiums-to-surplus increases above 4.5;
--Financial leverage ratio above 20%;
--A large reserve charge that exceeds 10% of prior year
reserves.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Stewart Information Services Corp.
--IDR at 'BBB'.
Stewart Title Guaranty
Stewart Title Insurance Company
--IFS at 'A-'.
