(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Fidelity
National Financial,
Inc.'s (FNF) title insurance operating companies' Insurer
Financial Strength
(IFS) ratings to 'A-' from 'BBB+'. In addition, Fitch has
affirmed FNF's Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' and senior unsecured debt at
'BB+.' The Rating
Outlook is Stable. A complete list of rating actions follows at
the end of this
press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's upgrade of FNF's IFS ratings are based on market-leading
scale, margins,
and operating company capitalization. Offsetting these
positives though has
been a history of periodic consolidated balance sheet financial
leverage
increases to fund acquisitions of ancillary businesses. While
Fitch notes that
past ventures have been successful, historical results do not
mitigate future
risks.
FNF's more aggressive holding company capital management,
coupled with high
tangible financial leverage are the primary reasons for the
expansion of holding
company debt-notching with the IFS rating upgrade. On Jan. 2,
2014, FNF
acquired Lender Processing Services, Inc. (LPS) for $3.4
billion, generating
approximately $3 billion of the total $4.7 billion in goodwill.
FNF's financial leverage as of March 31, 2015 was 33%; however,
tangible
financial leverage was 100%. Prior to the LPS transaction,
financial leverage
was 19% and tangible financial leverage was 31% at year-end
2013.
Fitch's ratings analysis considers both the two tracking stocks,
FNF Core
(Ticker: FNF NYSE) and FNF Financial Ventures (Ticker: FNFV
NYSE). While Fitch
recognizes the tracking stock gives FNF's management the ability
to streamline
the organizational chart and lessen the volatility of title
insurance operations
it does not alleviate holding company obligations, as neither is
a separate
legal entity. Any future material organizational structure
changes at FNF would
merit further assessment of the ratings.
FNF has a dominant position in title insurance accounting for
approximately 32%
of the U.S. title insurance market. This scale coupled with an
aggressive cost
management focus has allowed FNF to be one of the most
profitable title
insurance companies, reporting a GAAP pretax operating margin of
12.2% for
full-year 2014, the highest amongst large publicly traded title
insurance
companies.
As of March 31, 2015, GAAP fixed charge coverage (FCC) was 5.9x.
Fitch
anticipates modest improvement in the FCC ratio as the company
actively reduces
its debt load.
Fidelity's title insurance operating subsidiaries have strong
capitalization
with statutory operating leverage of 2.5x as of year-end 2014
and a risk
adjusted capital (RAC) score of 197%; both metrics are favorable
relative to
title insurer peers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following is a list of key rating drivers that could lead to
an upgrade for
the holding company ratings:
--Sustained improvement in debt/EBITDA of 2.3x or higher;
year-end 2014
debt/EBITDA was 2.8x.
--Significant improvement in tangible financial leverage.
--Sustained GAAP FCC ratio of 8.0x or higher.
These factors, as well as the following items could lead to an
upgrade of both
IFS and debt ratings:
--Maintenance of operating company capital strength as
demonstrated by a RAC
score above 175% and net leverage below 4.0x.
--Maintenance of GAAP operating margins at current levels that
remain in top
tier versus industry norms.
The following is a list of key rating drivers that could lead to
a downgrade:
--A RAC score below 130%.
--Any acquisition that increases financial leverage above 35%.
--A significant write-down in goodwill or signs that indicate a
potential
write-down of goodwill is possible.
--Deterioration in earnings, primarily measured by consolidated
pretax GAAP
margins, at a pace greater than peer averages.
--Sustained material adverse reserve development.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has upgraded the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Fidelity National Title Ins. Co.
Alamo Title Insurance Co. of TX
Chicago Title Ins. Co.
Commonwealth Land Title Insurance Co.
--IFS ratings to 'A-' from 'BBB+'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Fidelity National Financial, Inc.
--IDR at 'BBB-';
--$300 million 4.25% convertible senior note maturing Aug. 15,
2018 at 'BB+';
--$300 million 6.6% senior note maturing May 15, 2017 at 'BB+';
--$400 million 5.5% senior note maturing Sept. 1, 2022 at 'BB+'
--Four-year $800 million unsecured revolving bank line of credit
due July 2018
at 'BB+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Gerald Glombicki, CPA
Director
+1-312-606-2354
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Jeremy Graczyk
Analyst
+1-312-368-3208
Committee Chairperson
Martha Butler, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3191
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Exposure Draft: Insurance Notching Criteria (Proposed
Methodology Changes) (pub.
12 May 2015)
here
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 04 Sep 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/press_releases/content/ridf_frame.
cfm?pr_id=987138">Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure
Form
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.