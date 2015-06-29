(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) of First American Financial Corporation (FAF) at 'BBB+'
and the Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) rating of the First American Title
Insurance Companies
(First American) at 'A'. See the complete list of rating
actions at the end of
this press release. The Rating Outlook for all ratings is
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation is based on the company's strong capitalization,
moderate
financial leverage, and continued profitability. Fitch looks at
FAF's
capitalization on both a risk-adjusted and non-risk adjusted
basis.
FAF's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) score for year-end 2014 was
157% down 7
percentage points from the prior year. The main drivers behind
the decrease
were lower policyholder surplus, a reduction in statutory
balance reserve
adequacy, and an increase in (R10) large loss and ceded
reinsurance risk charge.
This was offset by a reduction in (R6) affiliated investment
risk, (R9) adverse
claim development charge, and (R11) expense leverage and agency
risk charge.
FAF has taken several steps in improving the quality of
policyholder surplus at
the insurance company operating levels by shifting ownership of
non-insurance
subsidiaries from the lead operating subsidiary to the parent
holding company.
The ratio of affiliated investments to surplus was down to 28%
at year-end 2014
compared to 108% at year-end 2011.
Offsetting these positives are concerns about First American's
reserve adequacy
and the impact of higher interest rates on title revenues.
Title reserves
developed $62.2 million unfavorably for full-year 2014,
continuing a
several-year trend for FAF of adverse reserve development. The
development in
2013 was primarily related to policy years 2004-2008, commercial
policies for
policy years 2003, 2005, and 2007, and mainly from mechanics
liens.
Fitch recognizes that the magnitude of reserve deficiencies have
declined from
the highs of 2007 and started to stabilize to more historical
levels. Further,
as policy years 2004-2008 mature, the potential for material
increases related
to these policy years decreases. As of year-end 2014, FAF
carried incurred but
not reported (IBNR) reserves of approximately $802 million,
within the internal
actuarial range of $726 million to $991 million, but below the
implied midpoint
of $859 million.
As of March 31, 2015 FAF reported debt-to-capital and
debt-to-tangible capital
of approximately 18% and 28%, respectively, along with favorable
EBIT-based
interest coverage of 9.3x.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following are key rating triggers that could lead to an
upgrade:
--A solid reserve position such that GAAP reserves develop
favorably on a
consistent basis;
--Improvement in capital strength demonstrated by an increase in
RAC score to
200% or greater;
--A sustained pretax GAAP operating margin of 12.0% or better;
--Demonstration of greater operating performance stability in
the next period of
unfavorable mortgage and real estate market cycle.
Conversely, the following are key rating triggers that could
lead to a
downgrade:
--Adverse GAAP reserve development in excess of 10% of total
reserves;
--Sharp deterioration in earnings performance, primarily
measured by pre-tax
GAAP margins, at a pace greater than peer averages.
--A sustained increase in financial leverage above 30%;
--A RAC score below 130% or deterioration in capitalization
profile that would
lead to a material weaker balance sheet.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
First American Financial Corporation (FAF)
--IDR at 'BBB+' Stable Outlook;
--$700 million revolving bank line of credit due 2019 at 'BBB';
--$250 million 4.3% debt due 2023 at 'BBB'.
Fitch has affirmed the 'A' IFS Rating of the following entities
with a Stable
Outlook:
--First American Title Insurance Company;
--First Title Insurance, PLC.;
--Ohio Bar Title Insurance Co.;
--First American Title Insurance Company of Louisiana.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Gerald Glombicki, CPA
Director
+1-312-606-2354
Fitch Ratings, Inc., 70 W. Madison Street, Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Jeremy Graczyk
Analyst
+1-312-368-3208
Committee Chairperson
Martha Butler, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3191
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Exposure Draft: Insurance Notching Criteria (Proposed
Methodology Changes) (pub.
12 May 2015)
here
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 04 Sep 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/press_releases/content/ridf_frame.
cfm?pr_id=987134">Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure
Form
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.