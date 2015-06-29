(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
ratings to Operadora de Sites Mexicanos, S.A. de C.V. (Opsimex):
-- Long Term Local Currency IDR at 'BBB-';
-- Long Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'BBB-';
-- National Scale Long Term Rating at 'AA(mex) ';
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
The ratings are supported by Opsimex' significant operational
scale within
Mexico, provided by its large tower portfolio which provides
critical passive
infrastructure to America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX; rated 'A'
by Fitch) and
eventually to other mobile operators. The company operates in a
low competitive
environment and has low technology risk. The ratings also
incorporate
predictable revenues and cash flow generation; along with strong
and sustainable
operating performance, supported by extensive coverage,
geographic
diversification in Mexico, scale and favorable demand.
Fitch incorporates an implicit support of the controlling
shareholder and the
strategic linkage of Opsimex to AMX operations, both controlled
by the same
shareholder, into Opsimex ratings. The ratings also reflect
Fitch expectations
of solid cash flow generation that will drive the credit ratios
lower. The
ratings also consider that leverage measured as total
debt-to-EBITDA should
trend to 5.0x in the medium term from over 10x as of March 31,
2015. Failure to
achieve this would pressure the ratings and could result in
negative rating
actions. The company has a commitment to avoid paying dividends
for the next
three years.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strategic Linkage: Fitch sees a strong strategic linkage between
AMX and
Opsimex. Both share the same controlling shareholder and
Opsimex' passive
infrastructure is critical to AMX mobile operations in Mexico.
Fitch considers
the company's standalone financial profile as weak for the
rating category. The
ratio of one tenant per tower offers growth potential in the
medium- to
long-term, which could accelerate by the time Opsimex reaches
its targeted
capital structure.
Solid Position: Opsimex operates the largest wireless mobile
communication tower
portfolio in Mexico with the most complete coverage in the
country composed of
approximately 11,414 tower sites. Low exposure to economic
cycles, long-term
leases with high renewal rates, low customer churn in the
industry and its
position in the value chain as a critical infrastructure
provider for mobile
operators all result in predictable revenues and stable
operating margins.
Land Lease Risk: As of May 2015, Opsimex leases all properties
where its site
infrastructure is located and it has no significant
concentration in a single
landowner. The company's average land agreements are 8.5 years;
some have an
initial period of five years, with terms automatically renewed
for five-year
periods. Tower term agreements mirror land agreements.
Operating Results Improvement: Going forward the company's
operating margins and
cash flow generation should improve as a result of an increase
in the number of
tenants per tower, without a considerable increase in costs and
expenses. Also
the company plans to build new towers for AMX, in conjunction
with increased
demand for 4G data services in the next few years should provide
room for
further revenue growth. All of Opsimex's towers have available
capacity for new
tenants which should underpin margin improvements. Extensive
tower coverage
across the country provides other mobile operators with an
opportunity to
rapidly grow their network coverage.
Low competitive environment: Opsimex operates in an industry
with minimal
competition, where the growth in demand comes mainly from mobile
operators.
Wireless operators strategies to bring more value to their
subscriber's data
plans have made the demand for data capacity grow rapidly. The
growth in 4G LTE
devices has also resulted in substantially greater investment in
wireless
network spending and spectrum by operators in order to support
greater density
and higher bandwidths needed for 4G networks.
High Leverage to trend down: Pro forma leverage in 2015-2016 is
high for the
rating category given the company's business and financial risk
profile. Fitch
believes organic EBITDA growth will reduce leverage to
approximately 5.0x by
2017. Management's financial goal to de-lever is supported by a
positive cash
flow generation and no dividend payment during the next 3 years.
Low capital intensity: The company has high operating leases
related to the land
and low modular capital investments; flexibility in tower
allocation allow
Opsimex to manage its cash flow generation. An unexpected change
in economic
conditions or in the regulatory environment that negatively
affects Opsimex
margins or expected revenue could result in a change or deferral
of growth
plans.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Opsimex
include the
following:
- MXN21.5 billion of debt issuance;
- Committed credit line of MXN500 million;
- A cash outflow of MXN21 billion to parent;
- Revenue growth driven by an increase in towers and tenants per
tower;
- Capex of around MXN1.4 billion to build new towers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Factors that could result in a negative rating action include
failure to
approach to a Debt/EBITDA ratio of 5.0x in the next three to
four years. Other
factors include operating performance that falls short of
Fitch's expectations,
revenue and margin erosion due to economic and competitive
environment,
unfavorable change in regulation and debt financed acquisitions
that increase,
or maintains leverage levels above 5.0x on a sustained basis.
Fitch does not foresee a positive rating action in the short- to
medium-term
given Opsimex' high leverage and the incorporation into the
rating that leverage
will approximate to 5.0x in the next few years.
