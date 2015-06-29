(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SYDNEY, June 29 (Fitch) A plan to remove the 75%
statutory limit on
the loans/deposits ratio (LDR) for China's commercial banks
should contribute to
enhancing financial system transparency around credit exposures,
reduce the
incentive to retain risk off-balance sheet and ease deposit
competition, says
Fitch Ratings. This signals the authorities' commitment to
financial reform,
together with other recent measures, while responding to
challenges from a
slowing economy. Yet constraints will still remain for banks to
bring assets
back on balance sheet.
The 25 June announcement from the State Council that the LDR
limit would be
removed as a statutory requirement is part of a broader effort
to deregulate
China's banking system and free up liquidity to boost lending.
The short-term
implications from the removal of the LDR limit are likely to be
limited. But any
improved transparency from reducing banks' incentives to shift
risk off balance
sheet will eventually improve the accuracy of risk-weightings
and reliability of
credit quality metrics. This could in turn have positive rating
implications for
banks' Viability Ratings (VRs).
Fear of breaching prudential ratios, including the LDR limit,
has contributed to
banks' expanding off-balance sheet exposures in the last few
years, in part
through the shadow banking system. This means that the effective
LDR of some
banks is already likely to be higher than 75% versus the
reported system-wide
LDR of 65% at end-1Q15, according to the China Bank Regulatory
Commission.
Off-balance sheet exposures can affect the credit profiles of
Chinese banks
owing to their rapid growth and limited transparency and
disclosure around these
risks, including uncertainty over where ultimate default
liability lies.
Restrictions still exist in terms of banks' lending to certain
sectors, but
allowing for more credit to be brought back on the balance sheet
will give
greater insight as to the sufficiency of bank capital. To the
extent that
problematic assets are brought back on balance sheet, it could
increase pressure
on reported asset-quality metrics, but will also make asset
quality and
provisioning data more meaningful for analysts.
It may also reduce the need for wealth management product (WMP)
funding for
banks over the longer term, when coupled with deposit-rate
liberalisation. More
broadly, this should help to ease deposit competition within the
system and
enhance net interest margins (NIM). However, NIMs for the sector
are still
likely to remain under pressure this year owing to interest-rate
cuts. Friday's
announcement to lower the one-year benchmark lending rate by
another 25bp - to
4.85% - brings the total reduction in rates to 115bp since
November 2014.
Lifting the LDR cap will not entirely eliminate the constraints
which
incentivise banks to maintain risk off-balance sheet including
via the shadow
banking sector. Banks will still be reluctant to re-classify
exposures
immediately if it leads to much higher risk-weighted assets and
pressuring
capital ratios. Furthermore, the benchmark reserve requirement
ratio (RRR)
remains high at 18.5% (though this is lower for some banks with
larger exposures
to agriculture and micro and small enterprises) despite the
recent reductions.
Removing the LDR cap has the potential to lead banks to expand
credit,
especially to potentially higher-risk small- and medium-sized
enterprises and
micro-enterprises - sectors being specifically targeted for
increased credit by
policymakers. The targeted RRR cut on Friday further emphasised
the authorities'
efforts to make further room for banks to increase credit to
these sectors.
Fitch has consistently highlighted the potential that easing
measures could
result in another lending boom, raising the risk profile of
banks' loan books
and putting further pressure on capital.
That said, the potential for a sudden increase in lending is
likely to be
limited in the short term - especially as credit demand remains
weak relative to
the last few years. It is also important to note that according
to the plan, the
LDR will remain as a guideline for measuring liquidity risk,
indicating that
Chinese banks will still be subject to regulatory guidance
regarding their LDRs.
Data suggests that excessive lending has not emerged as a result
of decisions
this year to ease monetary conditions. Credit continues to grow
in excess of
GDP, but the composition has changed. Notably, the increase in
total social
financing (TSF) is down 20% year-on-year over the first five
months of 2015
while shadow financing now comprises a far smaller proportion of
the increase in
TSF. Bank loans made up 76% of the increase in TSF during
January-May 2015, up
from 59% over the same period in 2014.
