TOKYO, June 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed three
beneficial interests
(BIs) from Shinsei TB Fund 7976001 and has simultaneously
withdrawn them for
commercial reasons. The transaction is a securitisation of
residential mortgage
loan receivables predominantly backed by investment properties
in Japan. The
rating actions are listed below:
JPY5.62bn* mezzanine BIs 1 affirmed at 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable;
rating withdrawn
JPY1.7bn* mezzanine BIs 2 affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable;
rating withdrawn
JPY2.05bn* mezzanine BIs 3 affirmed at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable;
rating
withdrawn
*as of 29 June 2015
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmations reflect Fitch's view that the available credit
enhancement
levels are sufficient to support the current ratings. The
default performance of
the underlying pool has been stable and the default model was
not re-run for
this rating action. Excess spread has been used to pay down the
BIs, which has
slowed the decline in the balance of the non-rated junior BIs
caused by the
distribution of defaulted loans.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Not applicable
DUE DILIGENCE USAGE
No third party due diligence was provided or reviewed in
relation to this rating
action.
DATA ADEQUACY
Fitch has checked the consistency and plausibility of the
information it has
received about the performance of the underlying pools and the
transaction.
There were no findings that were material to this analysis.
Fitch has not
reviewed the results of any third party assessment of the
underlying pools'
information or conducted a review of loan origination files as
part of its
ongoing monitoring.
Contacts:
Lead Surveillance Analyst
Naoki Saito
Director
+81 3 3288 2631
Fitch Ratings Japan Limited
Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3rd Floor
4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku
Tokyo 102-0083
Committee Chairperson
Atsushi Kuroda
Senior Director
+81 3 3288 2692
Sources of Information:
The source of information used to assess these ratings was
Shinsei Trust &
Banking Co., Ltd. as trustee.
