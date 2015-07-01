(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, July 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed BlueBay
Investment
Grade Absolute Return Bond Fund's (IGARF) and BlueBay Investment
Grade Libor
Fund's (IGL) 'Strong' Fund Quality Ratings. The funds are
managed by BlueBay
Asset Management LLP.
The 'Strong' ratings reflect a research-driven investment
approach, allowing the
funds to make the most of global fixed income returns out of
diversified
sources. The ratings are also supported by the depth of
BlueBay's dedicated
fixed income resources.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fund Presentation
BlueBay IGARF and IGL are sub-funds of a UCITS IV-compliant
Luxembourg Part I
SICAV. The funds had USD8.5bn and USD1.2bn of assets under
management (AUM)
respectively at end-May 2015.
BlueBay IGARF and IGL aim to generate excess returns of 300bps
and 150 bps per
annum, gross of fees, respectively, over the Merrill Lynch Euro
Currency Libor 3
Month Constant Maturity Index. BlueBay IGL has interest-rate
duration hedged to
a maximum of one year.
Investment Process
The funds implement a well-balanced research-driven, capital
preservation-oriented investment process combining macro,
fundamental, technical
and relative valuation inputs in a formalised, disciplined but
also flexible and
reactive manner.
High conviction, mainly relative value trades implemented within
well-defined
risk guidelines, are the main source of returns. Macro exposures
are adjusted
dynamically using a derivatives-based overlay approach. At
BlueBay IGL, interest
duration is hedged using interest rate swaps and government bond
futures.
Resources
Lead portfolio manager (PM) Geraud Charpin has 20 years of
investment
experience. The funds benefit from the depth of BlueBay's
investment grade fixed
income resources (24 PMs and analysts with an average of 13
years' industry
experience).
Track Record
Since its launch, BlueBay IGARF (B EUR shareclass) has achieved
its objectives,
returning a net annualised 4.2%, with a tracking error of 2.5%,
as at end-June
2015. BlueBay IGL (I EUR (Perf) shareclass) has returned a net
3.2% with a 1.9%
tracking error but has underperformed most Euro IG funds due to
its interest
rate duration-hedged strategy.
In both funds, credit selection is the main driver of
performance, which is
consistent with the stated strategy. The funds benefit from
markets where there
is high disparity in credit returns. However, they tend to
suffer when markets
are driven by monetary policies and technical factors, as in
most of 2014.
Fund Manager
Founded in 2001 and now owned by the Royal Bank of Canada
(AA/Stable/F1+),
BlueBay is a specialist credit asset manager with AUM of
USD59.1bn at end-March
2015 (USD28.3bn in investment grade credit). BlueBay has been
investing in
investment grade credit and managing long/short funds since
2002.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the
investment or
operational processes or resources dedicated to the funds. A
material adverse
deviation from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver
could result in a
downgrade. For example, this may be manifested in significant
structural
deterioration in the funds' performance or excessive
risk-taking.
Fitch sees limited key person dependency given the depth of the
investment grade
team but recognises the specialised skills of its lead PM for
absolute return
strategies. Conversely, an upgrade could result from
demonstrated outperformance
against peers on a risk adjusted basis over five years.
Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in
qualitative fund
analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a
Thomson Reuters
company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent,
forward-looking
assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and
consistency of
longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The
ratings focus on
the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance
drivers, risk
management, and the quality of the fund's operational
infrastructure.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Manuel Arrive, CFA
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 77
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
Paris 75008
Secondary Analyst
Richard Woodrow, CFA, CAIA
Associate Director
+44 203 530 1388
Committee Chairman
Davie Rodriguez, CFA
Senior Director
+1 212 908 0386
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
