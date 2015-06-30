(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, June 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China Life Insurance Company Limited's (China Life; both Insurer Financial Strength Rating and IDR at 'A+'/Stable) USD1.28bn 4% subordinated notes due 2075 (which may be extended) a final rating of 'A-'. The notes are classified as Core Tier II instruments under China's new solvency regime - China Risk-Oriented Solvency System (C-ROSS) and may be effectively perpetual as they may be extended for an additional 60 years each time they become due. The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received and the final rating is in line with the expected rating assigned on 19 June 2015. KEY RATING DRIVERS The notes are rated two notches below China Life's IDR to reflect the notes' poor recovery prospects due to their subordination - the claims under the notes will, in the event of winding-up, be subordinated to the claims of policyholders and general creditors and the holders of any supplemental capital of the issuer. The notes rank senior to junior obligations, such as ordinary shares. No additional notching is applied for non-performance risk, which Fitch views as minimal, as interest deferral is at the issuer's sole discretion. The proceeds are to be used to supplement China Life's capital and further improve its solvency condition. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any change to China Life's IFS rating is likely to result in a corresponding change in the issuer's IDR and the rating of this debt issue. The 'A-' debt rating was established using notching criteria that have been proposed by Fitch, but are not yet final. The outcome would be the same even if the proposed criteria are not made final, and current notching criteria are maintained instead. For additional details, see Fitch's commentaries dated 17 June 2015 and 19 June 2015. Contact: Primary Analyst Joyce Huang, CFA Director +852 2263 9595 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Terrence Wong Director +852 2263 9920 Committee Chairperson Jeffrey Liew Senior Director +852 2263 9939 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 16 June 2015 Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Exposure Draft: Insurance Notching Criteria (Proposed Methodology Changes) (pub. 12 May 2015) here Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 04 Sep 2014) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context =2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.