(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, June 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China Life
Insurance
Company Limited's (China Life; both Insurer Financial Strength
Rating and IDR at
'A+'/Stable) USD1.28bn 4% subordinated notes due 2075 (which may
be extended) a
final rating of 'A-'. The notes are classified as Core Tier II
instruments under
China's new solvency regime - China Risk-Oriented Solvency
System (C-ROSS) and
may be effectively perpetual as they may be extended for an
additional 60 years
each time they become due.
The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of
documents conforming
to information already received and the final rating is in line
with the
expected rating assigned on 19 June 2015.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are rated two notches below China Life's IDR to
reflect the notes'
poor recovery prospects due to their subordination - the claims
under the notes
will, in the event of winding-up, be subordinated to the claims
of policyholders
and general creditors and the holders of any supplemental
capital of the issuer.
The notes rank senior to junior obligations, such as ordinary
shares. No
additional notching is applied for non-performance risk, which
Fitch views as
minimal, as interest deferral is at the issuer's sole
discretion. The proceeds
are to be used to supplement China Life's capital and further
improve its
solvency condition.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any change to China Life's IFS rating is likely to result in a
corresponding
change in the issuer's IDR and the rating of this debt issue.
The 'A-' debt rating was established using notching criteria
that have been
proposed by Fitch, but are not yet final. The outcome would be
the same even if
the proposed criteria are not made final, and current notching
criteria are
maintained instead.
For additional details, see Fitch's commentaries dated 17 June
2015 and 19 June
2015.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Joyce Huang, CFA
Director
+852 2263 9595
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Terrence Wong
Director
+852 2263 9920
Committee Chairperson
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 16 June 2015
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Exposure Draft: Insurance Notching Criteria (Proposed
Methodology Changes) (pub.
12 May 2015)
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 04 Sep 2014)
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
