(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, July 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Royal
Ahold N.V.'s
(Ahold) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior
unsecured ratings at
'BBB' following the company's announcement that it will merge
with the Belgian
food retailer Delhaize Group SA (Delhaize) by mid-2016. The
Outlook is Stable.
The rating affirmation reflects the expected benefits of an
enlarged group
(Ahold Delhaize), in terms of scale and diversification, with a
strong presence
in the important US food retail market. We expect management's
announced cost
savings of around EUR500m to be achievable in the long run.
However, Fitch views
the merger as a defensive move as the group will operate in
fiercely competitive
food retail markets in both the US and Europe. While we expect
savings derived
from an enlarged scale and attendant improved purchasing
possibilities to
support the group's profitability in the medium term, the latter
is likely to
remain constrained by some further margin sacrifices to support
sales growth.
With the transaction structure based on a share exchange between
Ahold and
Delhaize, no additional debt will be raised; therefore we expect
lease-adjusted
funds from operations (FFO) leverage (net of EUR488m non-readily
available cash)
to increase only marginally on completion to 3.5x before
improving mildly
thereafter. This is consistent with a 'BBB' financial profile
and will give the
group reasonable financial headroom to execute on its
integration plan.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Greater Scale
Further to the merger Ahold Delhaize will have enhanced scale
with a turnover of
over EUR54bn and 6,500 stores in Europe and the US. The combined
group will
enjoy slightly better geographical diversification with
operations in eight
countries, and will have critical size in the US, which should
lead to improved
purchasing power.
Stronger US Presence
Ahold and Delhaize have little cross-over in European markets,
so the success of
the transaction will depend on their ability to successfully
integrate their US
operations, which are concentrated on the east coast and which
account for more
than 60% of combined sales and operating profit in 2014.
Although operating
margins are reasonable, there is now fierce competition from
discounters such as
Costco and Trader Jo's. Managing the combination of IT and
logistics operations
will also be a challenge, but the US overlap creates the
opportunity for savings
in the supply chain.
Defensive Move; Margin Pressure
Ahold and Delhaize are facing margin pressure in both their home
and North
American operations, due to weak sales growth prospects. These
are exacerbated
by the structural changes to retailers' business model resulting
from e-commerce
development, which remains less profitable than physical stores
and require high
operating investments.
Cost Cutting Realistic
Management plans to cut costs by around EU500m in the next three
years after
merger completion, with one-off restructuring costs estimated at
EUR350m. We
view these cost savings as achievable as they were already part
of the
individual companies' objectives and are modest in comparison
with their
existing cost base. Fitch nevertheless expects the savings to
take time to feed
through as Ahold Delhaize negotiates with its trade union
partners in the US and
in Europe. Fitch considers the achievement of operational
integration and cost
savings, accompanied by a turnaround of the group's operations
in core European
markets and the US as key rating considerations.
Stable Post-merger Leverage
With the merger being structured as a share exchange with no
additional debt, we
project only a mild increase in leverage with lease-adjusted FFO
net leverage at
3.5x (Ahold 2014 stand-alone: 3.3x) on completion, expected in
mid-2016, and
moderate de-leveraging towards 3.0x by 2017 (excluding potential
asset
divestments). Despite margin pressure remaining high due to
fierce competition,
cost savings should further improve already positive free cash
flow (FCF)
generation, supporting moderate deleveraging prospects.
US Anti-Trust; Disposals
As the merged group will have around 1,900 US stores, US
anti-trust regulators
could require disposals to approve the deal, which could
accelerate
deleveraging. The Federal Trade Commission will look at how much
overlap there
is between the businesses in local markets when deciding whether
to mandate
closures, given that both chains are predominantly east
coast-based. Our
preliminary assessment suggests these would be limited.
Solid Financial Flexibility
Fitch expects the combined group to enjoy strong FFO fixed
charge cover between
2.7x- 3.0x for the 'BBB' rating and healthy liquidity. The
rating affirmation
also reflects our expectation that the combined group will
pursue a
conservatively funded balance sheet post-completion.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
-Low single-digit organic sales growth in both the European and
US operations
-EUR500m of sustainable cost savings to be progressively
realised in the next
three years post-merger completion
-EBIT margin contraction in 2015, before recovering to 4% in
2017 as synergies
are progressively achieved
-FCF at 1%-1.5% of sales after the merger completes
-EUR350m one-off restructuring costs and around EUR100m of
transaction fees in
merger year
-EUR161.3m share buyback in 2015 and EUR1bn capital return to
Ahold's
shareholders before merger completion
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action include:
-Positive like-for-like sales growth in core markets and EBIT
margin sustained
above 4.5%. This would reflect successful integration in the US
and
Holland/Belgium, which represent the core of group's sales and
profits
-FFO fixed charge coverage above 3.0x (2014 Ahold stand-alone:
2.7x)
- Maintaining a conservatively funded balance sheet, as
reflected in
lease-adjusted FFO net leverage consistently below 2.5x (2014
Ahold stand-alone:
3.3x)
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include:
- EBIT margin below 4% on a sustained basis, due to intense
competition in core
markets
- FFO fixed charge coverage below 2.5x
- Lease-adjusted FFO net leverage consistently above 3.5x,
driven by either
sustained operating underperformance or a more aggressive
financial policy
LIQUIDITY
Fitch expects the new group to enjoy strong liquidity, with a
combined total of
over EUR2.7bn of readily available cash and EUR1.4bn of undrawn
committed credit
facilities at end-2014. This compares favourably with Fitch's
assumption of
around EUR700m of debt repayments in 2015, together with Ahold's
completion of
its 2015 share buyback programme (EUR161.3m, terminated on 25
June 2015) and
EUR1bn return to shareholders before the completion of the
merger.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Anne Porte
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 91 36
Supervisory Analyst
Jean-Pierre Husband
Director
+44 20 3530 1155
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1021
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 28 May 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/press_releases/content/ridf_frame.
cfm?pr_id=987291">Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure
Form
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.