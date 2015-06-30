(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/PARIS, June 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Union de Banques Arabes et Francaises' (UBAF) Outlook to Positive from Stable. UBAF's Viability Rating (VR) is unaffected by this rating action. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary. The revision of the Outlook to Positive reflects a similar action Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Banking's (CACIB) and Credit Agricole's (CA) Outlooks. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SENIOR DEBT UBAF's IDRs and Support Rating are driven by potential support from CACIB (its 47% shareholder), part of CA. Fitch believes that timely financial support would be provided by CACIB, or ultimately by CA, if required, as CACIB is UBAF's designated reference shareholder. The two-notch difference between CACIB's and UBAF's Long-term IDR reflects Fitch's opinion that UBAF is of limited importance to the parent. This considers UBAF's role and franchise and its limited synergies with the group. This is counterbalanced by the high reputational risk for the parent if UBAF were to default. The Positive Outlook on UBAF's Long-term IDR mirrors that on CACIB and CA. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SENIOR DEBT The ratings are sensitive to a change in Fitch's view of UBAF's importance to its parent and could be negatively affected if the links between UBAF and its parent weaken. They are also sensitive to changes in CACIB's, and ultimately CA's, IDRs. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook revised to Positive from Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2' Support Rating affirmed at '2' Viability Rating: 'bb+' unaffected Contact: Primary Analyst Mahin Dissanayake Director +44 20 3530 1618 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Francois-Xavier Marchand Director +33 1 44 29 91 46 Committee Chairperson Eric Dupont Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 31 Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22, Email: francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Additional Disclosures <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/press_releases/content/ridf_frame. cfm?pr_id=987181">Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form Solicitation Status here <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context =2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.