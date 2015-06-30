(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, June 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Union de
Banques Arabes
et Francaises' (UBAF) Outlook to Positive from Stable. UBAF's
Viability Rating
(VR) is unaffected by this rating action. A full list of rating
actions is
available at the end of this rating action commentary.
The revision of the Outlook to Positive reflects a similar
action Credit
Agricole Corporate and Investment Banking's (CACIB) and Credit
Agricole's (CA)
Outlooks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SENIOR DEBT
UBAF's IDRs and Support Rating are driven by potential support
from CACIB (its
47% shareholder), part of CA. Fitch believes that timely
financial support would
be provided by CACIB, or ultimately by CA, if required, as CACIB
is UBAF's
designated reference shareholder.
The two-notch difference between CACIB's and UBAF's Long-term
IDR reflects
Fitch's opinion that UBAF is of limited importance to the
parent. This considers
UBAF's role and franchise and its limited synergies with the
group. This is
counterbalanced by the high reputational risk for the parent if
UBAF were to
default. The Positive Outlook on UBAF's Long-term IDR mirrors
that on CACIB and
CA.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SENIOR DEBT
The ratings are sensitive to a change in Fitch's view of UBAF's
importance to
its parent and could be negatively affected if the links between
UBAF and its
parent weaken. They are also sensitive to changes in CACIB's,
and ultimately
CA's, IDRs.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook revised to Positive
from Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Viability Rating: 'bb+' unaffected
