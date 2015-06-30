(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, June 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Kenya-based CfC Stanbic
Bank Limited's (CfC Stanbic) Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'BB-' and
National Long-term Rating at 'AAA(ken)'; both with Stable
Outlooks. The
Viability Rating (VR) has also been affirmed at 'b'. A full list
of rating
actions is available at the end of this rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND NATIONAL RATINGS
CfC Stanbic's IDRs, Support Rating and National Ratings are
driven by a moderate
probability of support from the bank's ultimate parent, South
African based
Standard Bank Group (SBG; BBB/Negative), which owns 60% of the
bank.
Although outside of the parent's core market of South Africa, we
view CfC
Stanbic as a strategically important subsidiary of SBG. In its
annual report,
SBG identifies a number of subsidiaries (including CfC Stanbic),
in which it
commits to ensure that the subsidiary is able to meet all
contractual
liabilities, except in the case of political risk. SBG's 'rest
of Africa' region
remains an integral part of group strategy and there is
substantial operational
integration between SBG and CfC Stanbic, in terms of personnel,
risk management
frameworks and reporting lines.
Despite the high propensity to support from the parent, CfC
Stanbic's IDRs and
Support Rating are constrained by Kenya's Country Ceiling of
'BB-' due to
transfer and convertibility risks beyond this level. CfC
Stanbic's National
Ratings reflect Fitch's view of the bank's relative
creditworthiness within
Kenya.
VIABILITY RATING
CfC Stanbic's VR considers the challenging operating environment
in Kenya. This
includes a higher interest rate cycle, pressure on the currency,
rising
inflation and the economy's sensitivity to agriculture
production and security
threats. Spending on infrastructure has been slow in Kenya but
is seeing some
recent traction, which we expect to improve further in the
medium-term due to
the devolution of power to counties/local governments.
The VR also considers CfC Stanbic's sound risk framework
compared with peers and
a good corporate and investment banking franchise, both of which
benefit from
the bank's close links with SBG. The VR further reflects the
bank's rapid loan
growth, which may negatively affect asset quality when loans
season, and a less
stable earnings base due to a high contribution from trading
activities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND NATIONAL RATINGS
Given that CfC Stanbic's IDRs and Support Rating are constrained
by the Kenyan
Country Ceiling and the bank's strategic importance to SBG, we
believe that CfC
Stanbic's current IDRs and Support Rating are able to tolerate a
downgrade of
SBG's Long-term IDR of up to three notches. Unless our view of
the importance of
CfC Stanbic to SBG changes, Fitch will maintain at least a
one-notch difference
between the Long-term IDR of SBG and CfC Stanbic.
CfC Stanbic's IDRs and Support Rating are also sensitive to a
change in Kenya's
Country Ceiling, most likely triggered by a rating action on the
sovereign
ratings. The sovereign rating currently has a Stable Outlook.
The IDRs, Support Rating and National Ratings are also sensitive
to a lower
perceived willingness of SBG to provide support to CfC Stanbic.
VIABILITY RATING
CfC Stanbic's VRs is sensitive to an erosion of the bank's
capital base. This
would mostly likely be driven by deteriorating asset quality
resulting from
rapid loan growth.
We view an upgrade of the VR as unlikely at present given the
challenges in the
operating environment. However, larger capital and liquidity
buffers and a more
stable earnings base would be credit-positive.
The rating actions are as follows:
CfC Stanbic Bank
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating Affirmed at '3'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(ken)'
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(ken)'
