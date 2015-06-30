(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, June 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today, affirmed
Standard Chartered
PLC's (SC) and its subsidiary Standard Chartered Bank's (SCB)
Long-Term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA-'. Their Outlooks were maintained
on Negative. At
the same time, Fitch affirmed their Viability Ratings at 'aa-'.
A full list of
rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VRS AND SENIOR DEBT
The ratings affirmation reflects Fitch's view that the group's
credit metrics
have remained broadly in line with peers', in particular
liquidity and funding
due to its shorter-term assets and material local deposit bases
in Hong Kong,
Singapore and South Korea. It also captures our expectation that
SC will improve
its regulatory CET1 ratio in line with its announced targets by
year-end 2015
and we expect the bank to undertake additional measures in 2016
to support the
current rating level.
Fitch maintains the Negative Outlook as we believe that the
group's capital
profile could become misaligned with our expectations for
capital relative to
the risks attached to its operations in higher-risk markets,
including mainland
China. Weaker earnings and internal capital generation are also
key
considerations. In addition we believe that there is the risk
that SC's high
management turnover and potential changes to its strategy,
negatively impact its
franchise.
SC's Fitch Core Capital ratio of 11% remains satisfactory,
relative to the
rating level and peers. Capital generation has been declining
but the dip could
be temporary and measures are being undertaken to halt the
negative trend.
Retained earnings over the last 10 years contributed an average
of 93bps per
annum to the capital ratio. Net income before dividend payouts
averaged 155bps
per annum over the same period. At around 47% of its total
assets, SC's
risk-weighted assets (RWAs) remain broadly in line with
similarly rated peers.
The composition of SC's RWAs differs from peers, due to a
greater exposure to
unsecured consumer credit, financial institutions and higher
sovereign risk.
SC competes to a large extent on the basis of its far-reaching
network which
makes earnings generation more difficult if its competitors draw
relative
strength from their larger local presence. Its widespread
presence renders the
bank more susceptible to external shocks, including compliance,
conduct,
reputational and geopolitical risks. Fitch considers the
inherent complexity of
SC's globally diversified operations to be adequately managed
and the robustness
of its risk framework should mitigate recent high management
turnover.
However, it remains to be seen how the strategy changes under
SC's new CEO, who
joined the bank in May 2015, and how the bank fills other open
key senior
management positions.
Impaired loan ratios remain above peers' but volatility is low
as a result of
early identification and robust diversification across
industries, customers and
products. Capital encumbrance from unprovisioned nonperforming
loans is low.
Fitch assesses SC's largest exposures as concentrated, relative
to equity but
oversight is tight. Its net China exposure of USD71bn or 1.9x
Fitch Core Capital
at end-2014 is above peers'. Increasing correlations between its
key markets
will, in Fitch's view, continue to diminish the geographical
diversification
benefits of SC's strong franchise.
We maintain the same IDRs and VRs for SC and its main operating
entity, SCB as
their risk profiles remain aligned and liquidity at the top
holding company is
adequately managed. SC's USD3.1bn equity investment in SCB at
end-2014 created
double leverage of 114% (2013: 93%) indicating that excess
capital held at the
top holding company from the rights issue in 2010 has now been
fully deployed.
SCB's IDR is equalised with its VR as we believe that qualifying
junior debt is
not sufficient to provide protection for senior creditors.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
SC's and SCB's Support Rating (SR) of '5' and Support Rating
Floor (SRF) of 'No
floor' reflect Fitch's opinion that UK sovereign support cannot
be relied upon.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid regulatory capital securities
issued by SC
and SCB are notched down from their VRs. The ratings on SC's
capital securities
are notched five times, reflecting two notches for loss severity
and three
notches for non-performance risk. The ratings on SCB's capital
securities are
notched four times, reflecting two notches for loss severity and
only two
notches for non-performance risk, taking into account their
cumulative coupons.
SCB's UT2 securities are notched three times with one notch for
loss severity
and two notches for non-performance. Subordinated debt is
notched once from the
respective banks' VRs.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VRS AND SENIOR DEBT
SC's ratings are likely to be downgraded over the next six to 12
months should
Fitch conclude that the group's capital position relative to its
risks and to
other 'aa' rated peers has weakened. The ratings are sensitive
to the bank
maintaining capital flexibility, which we consider a key
attribute for highly
rated banks as it helps instil confidence and remain competitive
via strategic
growth.
Weaker earnings capacity and less diversification may limit SC's
ability to
offset risks stemming from the more volatile environments it
operates in.
Increasing concentrations and high reliance on collateral would
also be
considerations for a downgrade.
In addition, the VR and IDRs of SC are sensitive to an adverse
change in
relevant factors affecting holding company notching, including
high double
leverage (above 120%), less prudent liquidity management, more
complex group
structure or regulatory/legal risk specific to the holding
company.
SC's company profile and operating environment make an upgrade
unlikely.
SCB's Long-term IDR could benefit from a one notch uplift from
its VR depending
on the size of its junior debt buffers on a long-term
sustainable basis.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SR is sensitive to any change in assumptions around the
propensity or
ability of the UK sovereign to provide timely support. Any
upgrade to SC's and
SCB's SR and upward revision to their SRFs would be contingent
on a positive
change in the sovereign's propensity to support its banks or a
holding company.
Both are highly unlikely in Fitch's view.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The securities' ratings are primarily sensitive to a change in
the VR. SC's AT1
securities are also sensitive to a change in Fitch's assessment
of the
probability of their non-performance relative to the risk
captured in SC's VR.
This could arise due to a change in Fitch's assessment of SC's
conservative
approach to capital management, reducing SC's flexibility to
service the
securities, or an unexpected shift in regulatory buffer
requirements.
The rating actions are as follows:
Standard Chartered PLC
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook maintained at Negative
Short-Term IDR and debt: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'aa-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AA-'/'F1+'
Dated subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A+'
Capital securities (US853254AC43, US853254AB69, US853254AA86,
USG84228AT58,):
affirmed at 'BBB'
Contingent convertible securities (USG84228CE61, US853254AT77):
affirmed at
'BBB'
Standard Chartered Bank
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook maintained at Negative
Short-Term IDR and debt: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'aa-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AA-'/'F1+'
Dated subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A+'
Upper Tier 2 notes (XS0222434200, XS0119816402) affirmed at 'A-'
Capital securities (XS0129229141): affirmed at 'BBB+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sabine Bauer
Senior Director
+852 2263 9966
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway Hong Kong SAR
Secondary Analyst
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
