(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Anadolu
Anonim Turk Sigorta
Sirketi (Anadolu Sigorta) an Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
rating of 'BBB-'
and National IFS rating of 'AA+(tur)'. The Outlooks are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Anadolu Sigorta's leading position in the
Turkish non-life
insurance market, adequate capital position, robust reinsurance
protection and
moderate profitability within the competitive local market.
The primary offsetting factor and rating constraint is the
notable risk within
the insurer's investment portfolio, in the form of material
exposure to the
domestic banking system and the Turkish sovereign (BBB-/Stable),
through bank
deposits and government bonds.
Anadolu Sigorta is a major player in the Turkish non-life
insurance sector with
a market share of 13.2% and TRY3bn of gross written premiums. In
premiums terms
it is the third-largest non-life insurer in Turkey. Anadolu
Sigorta has
maintained its competitive position and market share following
the inflow of
foreign capital into the Turkish insurance sector, which
resulted in increased
competition and more aggressive underwriting strategies employed
by some
insurers.
Based on Fitch's internal capital assessment, Anadolu Sigorta's
capitalisation
level is 'adequate' and commensurate with the rating, reflecting
large business
volumes relative to shareholders' equity and moderate asset
risk. The insurer's
capital position is supported by the prudent reinsurance
programme calibrated to
protect the company from a 1 in 1000 year catastrophic loss
event. The
regulatory solvency position has been stable over recent years.
Anadolu Sigorta maintained its moderate profitability in 2014
and reported net
income of TRY71.6m. (2013: TRY67.5m). The Fitch-calculated
combined ratio was
101.5% in 2014 (2013: 97.7%) and the five-year average combined
ratio was at
102.6%. Fitch notes that despite its leading position in many
lines, Anadolu
Sigorta has been unable to produce an underwriting profit.
The insurer's investment holdings could potentially expose the
company to
significant losses if the financial environment in Turkey were
to deteriorate.
Turkey's financial system remains vulnerable to sharp interest
rate movements,
exchange rate volatility and political uncertainty. Exposure is
currently viewed
as manageable and the agency notes that profitability has been
supported by
strong and stable investment income.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be upgraded if the quality of its investment
portfolio
improves, which would be largely driven by an improvement in the
credit quality
of the local banks and Turkey's sovereign credit rating.
A downgrade of Anadolu Sigorta's ratings could be triggered by a
sovereign
downgrade. The ratings could also be downgraded if the insurer's
capital
position deteriorates, as measured by regulatory solvency ratio
below 100% or a
Fitch Prism factor-based model score of 'somewhat weak'
following substantial
underwriting or investment losses.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ekaterina Ishchenko
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1532
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Martyn Street
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1211
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Exposure Draft: Insurance Notching Criteria (Proposed
Methodology Changes) (pub.
12 May 2015)
here
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 04 Sep 2014)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/press_releases/content/ridf_frame.
cfm?pr_id=987178">Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure
Form
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.