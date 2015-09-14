(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Insights Into Fannie Mae Loan
Loss Data
(Comparable to Freddie Mac Data, but Not Identical)
here
NEW YORK, September 14 (Fitch) Fannie Mae's recently disclosed
loan-level loss
data reveal similarities between historical loss severities for
liquidated
Fannie Mae mortgages and fixed loss severity schedules used in
Connecticut
Avenue Securities (CAS) risk transfer deals, according to Fitch
Ratings in a new
report. Some differences, however, exist in the loss severities
among Fannie Mae
and Freddie Mac loans.
Fannie Mae enhanced its single family residential loan-level
historical dataset
on July 22 by adding loan-level loss data. In doing so, Fannie
Mae increased
transparency to the market in anticipation of an actual loss
credit offering in
fourth quarter-2015. To date, all CAS risk-sharing transactions
have passed
losses on defaulted loans to investors using a pre-determined
loan loss severity
schedule.
Fitch conducted an analysis of Fannie Mae's historical loss data
and contrasted
it with the fixed severity schedules used in CAS transactions to
date. For
60-80 LTV loans, observed loss severities closely matched the
severity schedule
at all default levels. For 81-97 LTV loans, the observed
severities were
generally in line with the schedule for defaults above 10%,
while at the lower
default range observed severities were modestly lower than the
schedule. In this
comparison, historical loss severity averages included defaulted
loans that
subsequently cured and prepaid, or liquidated without a loss.
While actual and CAS scheduled severities are similar, the
credit enhancement
required for actual loss risk-sharing transactions may differ
from the CE seen
in CAS to date. 'Credit enhancement requirements for actual loss
transactions
will be driven by the particular credit, leverage and mortgage
insurance profile
of the pool, and may be higher or lower than the CE in existing
fixed-severity
transactions,' said Director Sean Nelson.
The report also compares Fannie Mae's loss data to Freddie Mac's
loan-level
historical loss data. For liquidated loans originated between
2003 and 2006
loss severities are very similar between the two GSEs. However,
among loans
originated before 2003 and after 2006, the data suggests that
severities on
Fannie Mae loans appear to be lower than those of Freddie Mac.
The weighted average loan attributes and geographic distribution
of the
properties are very similar between the two data sets, and
Fannie Mae's
apparent lower loss severities seem to be due to a combination
of lower
expenses, higher net sales proceeds, and higher mortgage
insurance recoveries.
'The data suggests differences between Fannie and Freddie loss
severities among
loans with similar profiles, and points to certain drivers.'
said Nelson.
'However, there may be subtle compositional differences between
the two data
sets that influence the severities.'
Due to differences in portfolio composition there is some
variance in how the
agencies selected their historical sample sets, which may result
in differences
between the two datasets that are not easily identifiable in the
data, such as
underwriting guidelines and layered collateral risk attributes.
If present, such
differences may affect observed loss levels in an otherwise
'apples-to-apples'
comparison.
Contact:
Sean Nelson
Director
+1-212-908-0207
Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street, New York NY, 10004
Grant Bailey
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0544
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
