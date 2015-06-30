(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 30 (Fitch) Greek mortgage arrears have risen during
the prolonged
negotiations between the country's government and its official
creditors, Fitch
Ratings says. A deteriorating economy and almost total absence
of bank credit
may have combined with retail borrowers withholding loan
repayments during the
extended period of uncertainty.
Some mortgage borrowers may already be strategically entering
early-stage
arrears as the crisis damages the banking sector. They may also
be choosing to
make payments on other debts rather than mortgages as they are
aware that banks
are unlikely to enforce against their property collateral.
Greek mortgage performance appeared to be stabilising before the
January
elections. Loans with at least one monthly instalment overdue
represented around
16% of total loan balance. But they climbed to 16.9% in February
in the
aftermath of the elections, and continued to rise even after a
temporary bailout
programme extension was secured at the end of that month,
reaching 17.3% in May.
We expect early-stage arrears to have increased further during
June.
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/web_content/images/fw/fw-chart-20150626.htm
">
Click here to view related chart.
We believe RMBS arrears could rise further. The failure to agree
an extension of
the existing bailout programme, the announcement of a referendum
and capital
controls over the weekend, and popular opposition to austerity
in Greece suggest
that negotiating a third bailout programme (or equivalent) will
be challenging.
The consequent uncertainty about Greece's relationship with its
official
creditors, and what this means for sovereign and bank liquidity
and solvency,
will therefore persist, potentially affecting borrower
behaviour.
Fitch rates 22 Greek RMBS tranches; 18 are rated at the Country
Ceiling of
'B-sf'/Negative. Further actions on the Greek sovereign would
lead to the
revision of the structured finance cap and subsequent rating
actions on Greek
structured finance programmes.
Fitch yesterday downgraded Greece-based National Bank of Greece,
Piraeus Bank, ,
Eurobank Ergasias and Alpha Bank's Long- and Short-Term Issuer
Default Ratings
to 'RD' from 'CCC' and 'C', respectively, following the
announcement of bank
holidays and capital controls, mainly restrictions on deposit
withdrawals in
Greece. Fitch has also downgraded these banks' Viability Ratings
to 'f' from
'ccc'.
Contact:
Francesco Lanni
Associate Director
Structured Finance
+44 20 3530 1685
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London
E14 5GN
Andrew Currie
Managing Director
Structured Finance
+44 20 3530 1447
Cynthia Chan
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1655
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.