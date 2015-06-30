(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Turk
Telekomunikasyon A.S.'s
(TT) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at
'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is
at the end of
this commentary.
TT has a leading voice and broadband position in the Turkish
telecoms market,
with resulting high fixed-line EBITDA margin. The company's
mobile operations,
the smallest of three networks in Turkey, is growing quickly and
is the main
driver of TT's group EBITDA growth. Foreign exchange risk is
TT's main credit
weakness.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Impact of FX Mismatch
TT has a significant currency mismatch as almost all of its debt
is denominated
in USD and EUR while most of its free cash flow (FCF) is
generated in local
currency. This exposes TT to significant risks arising from
potential adverse
movements in foreign exchange rates. However, as the company can
only pay a
dividend of up to a maximum of 100% of distributable net income,
any FX losses
will reduce net income, which will lead to a fall in cash taxes
and dividends
paid in the following year.
Fitch estimates that the Turkish lira (TRY) devaluation against
both the USD and
the EUR so far in 2015 has increased net debt by around
TRY1.3bn. Unadjusted net
debt to EBITDA of 1.3x at end-2014 is expected to increase to
around 1.5x at
end-2015, assuming a TRY/USD exchange rate of 2.68. TT has low
leverage compared
with other European telecoms companies, but this FX risk is the
main reason why
the leverage thresholds for negative rating action are at a
lower level than
other western European telecoms companies at a similar rating
level.
Strong Fixed Position
TT is Turkey's largest telecoms company and the fixed-line
incumbent operator,
with around a 91% subscriber market share in fixed voice and an
86% subscriber
market share in fixed broadband services in 1Q15. It has a solid
fixed-line
franchise with less intense competition relative to other
European incumbents as
local loop unbundling is infrequently used and the cable network
in Turkey is
underdeveloped.
Turkcell is TT's main competitor in the fixed line market and
has been rolling
out its fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) network. Both TT and Turkcell
have a similar
number of FTTH subscribers (0.7m-0.8m at 1Q15), but TT also has
0.5m
fibre-to-the-cabinet (FTTC) subscribers. Overall, TT's FTTH and
FTTC network
footprint of 11m homes passed is greater than Turkcell's FTTH
footprint of 2m
homes passed. We believe this greater coverage should allow TT
to maintain its
leading position in fixed broadband. The Turkish fixed broadband
market
significantly lags behind the European average and offers firm
growth potential.
Growing Mobile to Boost EBITDA
TT owns 90% of Avea, Turkey's third-largest mobile operator with
around a 23%
subscriber market share. Revenue growth as Turkish mobile
penetration increases
and as TT gains market share should lead to improved scale
efficiencies and
increased profitability in the mobile business. Fixed EBITDA has
come under
pressure over the past two years, but this has been mainly
offset by mobile
EBITDA growth. Fitch expects TT's EBITDA less capex (before
spectrum costs) to
grow over the next few years as the mobile business becomes more
cash-generative, underpinning our expectations of pre-dividend
FCF margin
(excluding spectrum costs) of around 13%-14% over the medium
term.
We believe payments for mobile spectrum scheduled to be
auctioned in August are
likely to result in an increase in leverage by 2016. This should
not result in
an increase in competitive intensity in the Turkish mobile
market as we believe
the entrance of a fourth mobile operator is unlikely. Given the
announced
auction rules, Avea should benefit from a more equal
distribution of 800MHz and
900MHz spectrum amongst all three mobile operators. The
resulting increase in
its holding of attractive low-frequency spectrum should allow
Avea to improve
its network coverage and capacity.
Bundled Services
TT is currently in the process of buying the 10% of Avea it does
not own. This
transaction should be completed by 3Q15 and should make it
easier for TT to
offer fixed and mobile bundled packages. TT also has plans to
expand its TV
offering. The company intends to launch a satellite TV service
later this year
to complement the IPTV services currently offered over its fixed
network. This
should allow TT to offer a bundle of fixed, mobile and pay-TV
services, helping
it to maintain and grow market share in the residential market.
Fitch believes
that the investments needed to expand the company's TV offering
should be fairly
limited relative to TT's existing opex and capex profile.
Sovereign Linkage
The Turkish government owns 31.7% of TT. However, TT is rated on
a standalone
basis with no support from any of its shareholders. Given that
TT mainly
operates domestically, it is unlikely that TT would be rated
higher than the
Turkish sovereign rating (BBB-/Stable), hence any negative
sovereign rating
action (downgrade or revision of the Outlook to Negative) could
impact TT.
Long-term Uncertainty from Concession Expiry
The rating factors in some long-term uncertainty relating to the
expiry of TT's
fixed-line concession agreement with the Turkish government in
2026. Fitch does
not rule out the risk that in the lead-up to the concession
termination date,
the views of TT's management, TT's main shareholder and the
Turkish government
on TT's operational and financial priorities may diverge. Fitch
believes that
TT's management will pursue a conservative financial policy to
ensure that all
debt could be repaid before the expiry of the concession
agreement.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for TT include
the following:
- Revenue growth of 5% in FY15 followed by 3%-4% increases
annually thereafter,
with mobile and broadband growth offsetting domestic PSTN
declines.
- Gradual EBITDA margin declines due to change in business mix,
reaching around
35% in 2018.
- Capex (excluding spectrum payments) to remain at 16% of
revenues in 2015-16
before reducing thereafter.
- Spectrum payments of TRY2.4bn split over 2015-2017 in
semi-annual instalments.
- Significant FX losses in 2015 reducing dividend payments in
2016. No FX
devaluation assumed thereafter with dividend payments increasing
in line with
net income
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
-Funds flow from operations (FFO) net leverage trending above
2.25x (FYE14:
1.7x) or unadjusted net debt to EBITDA breaching 1.5x (FYE14:
1.3x) on a
prolonged basis.
-Material deterioration in TT's pre-dividend FCF margin, or in
the company's
regulatory or
competitive environment.
-Negative rating action on the Turkish sovereign (a downgrade or
revision of the
Outlook to Negative) could put pressure on TT's rating.
Fitch views positive rating action as unlikely in the medium
term. However,
future developments that could lead to positive rating action
include:
-Improved visibility on how the expiry of fixed-line concession
agreement would
be resolved, an improved liquidity profile and a reduced
currency mismatch in
its debt structure.
LIQUIDITY
TT has a sound liquidity profile. It had TRY3bn of cash at the
end of 1Q15 ahead
of a TRY1.8bn dividend payment in 2Q15 and TRY2.2bn of debt due
in the last
three quarters of 2015 and in 2016. The company has a
diversified borrowing
portfolio and ready access to financing provided by local and
international
banks and export credit agencies, as well as international bond
markets. TT can
also count on a strong pre-dividend cash flow generation
profile. However,
liquidity could be tested with the upcoming spectrum payments.
If these payments
(spread out over 18 months after the auction has ended) are
higher than
expected, cash and liquidity sources could prove insufficient to
service its
short-term debt repayment obligations. In such a scenario, TT
might be more
reliant on regular refinancing of its short-term debt. This
refinancing risk
could be exacerbated by a further depreciation of the TRL
against the EUR and/or
USD.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook
Stable
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured debt in foreign currency: affirmed at 'BBB-'
