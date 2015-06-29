(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 29 (Fitch) The competition for Mexico's auto
lending market is
increasingly being won by the captive financing arms of auto
manufacturers,
while Mexican banks' market share in auto lending is eroding
amid the country's
solid growth in light vehicle sales, says Fitch Ratings. As a
greater share of
the market is potentially lost, we believe that Mexican banks
with revived
credit demand could seek new strategic partnerships with
automotive firms in
order to remain competitive in the space.
However, the willingness of manufacturers to also seek
partnerships with banks
will depend on auto makers' appetite for diversifying sale
channels.
Financial captives have historically provided loans to about
half of Mexico's
total auto loan market; however, over the last five years that
share has grown
to 65% of all cars sold with a loan in the country. Banks, as
well as those
non-bank financial companies focusing on consumers with less
access to banking
services, have been losing share to the captives.
The attraction of Mexico's auto loan market is driven by not
only its recent
growth, but also by the recent performance of the asset class.
Mexican captives'
auto loan portfolios, even with their higher growth, have
averaged NPLs in a
range of 1%-2% over the past several years, versus the banks,
which have
achieved NPLs in the range of 4%-5%. Delinquency and net charge
off rates of
auto loans stand well below those of the overall consumer loan
averages,
including credit cards and personal consumer loans. But in spite
of the quality
of these automobile loans, they represent just 2.3% of the total
loans held by
the banks in the Mexican banking system, a relatively small
amount.
Mexican banks have achieved below 5% auto loan growth over the
last two years,
against a backdrop of an 8% compound annual growth rate in light
vehicle sales
between April 30, 2010 and April 30, 2015. About 1.1 million
light vehicles were
sold in 2014, 50.4% higher than 2009, according to the Mexican
Association of
Automotive Distributors.
About 63% of new vehicle sales are financed through loans in
Mexico, which is a
peak level in the post-crisis period. Generally, as new vehicle
price inflation
continues, and new car affordability become more difficult,
particularly in a
sluggish economy, we see the need for financing purchases
through loans as
likely to remain supported.
The success of the automotive captives stems from the subsidies
they receive
from their parent auto manufacturers. Wholesale funding costs
have also been
kept in check, and automotive manufacturers are committed to
maintaining market
share in a growth environment. Typically, the market shares of
financial
captives rated by Fitch vary between 30% and 50% of total sales
of the brand.
Banks, which generally have lower cost-funding advantages than
captives, must
still be able to beat the captives' operational advantages that
come with being
a subsidiary of a manufacturer. In matters of discounting,
visibility within the
selling process, and movement of vehicles in case of
replacement, captives
generally have an advantage. Given this, the barriers to entry
in the sector are
high for banks, and thus it is incumbent upon them to seek
alliances with auto
makers.
Contact:
Alejandro Tapia
Director
+52 81 8399-9156
Fitch Mexico, S.A. de C.V.
Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Veronica Chau
Director
+52 81 8399-9169
Matthew Noll, CFA
Senior Director
Financial Institutions Fitch Wire
+ 1 212 908-0652
New York, NY
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
