(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Greece's
Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) by one notch to
'CC' from
'CCC'. The issue ratings on Greece's senior unsecured foreign
and local currency
bonds have also been downgraded by one notch to 'CC' from 'CCC'.
The Short-term
foreign currency IDR has been affirmed at 'C'. The Country
Ceiling has been
lowered by one notch to 'CCC' from 'B-'.
Under EU credit rating agency (CRA) regulation, the publication
of sovereign
reviews is subject to restrictions and must take place according
to a published
schedule, except where it is necessary for CRAs to deviate from
this in order to
comply with their legal obligations. Fitch interprets this
provision as allowing
us to publish a rating review in situations where there is a
material change in
the creditworthiness of the issuer that we believe makes it
inappropriate for us
to wait until the next scheduled review date to update the
rating or
Outlook/Watch status. The next scheduled review date for Fitch's
sovereign
rating on Greece is 13 November 2015, but Fitch believes that
developments in
Greece warrant such a deviation from the calendar and our
rationale for this is
laid out below.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade of Greece's IDRs reflects the following key rating
drivers and
their relative weights:
HIGH
The breakdown of the negotiations between the Greek government
and its creditors
has significantly increased the risk that Greece will not be
able to honour its
debt obligations in the coming months, including bonds held by
the private
sector. We now view a default on government debt held by private
creditors as
probable. Recent events have taken us beyond our previous base
case that a deal
would be struck before the expiry of the programme.
The government has called a referendum for 5 July on whether to
accept the 25
June proposals of the creditor institutions regarding policy
conditionality and
is endorsing a 'No' vote to reject the deal. Although early
polls suggest a
'Yes' vote is the more likely outcome, the risk of a 'No' vote
is significant.
In our view, a 'No' vote would dramatically increase the risk of
a Greek exit
from the eurozone. Such an exit would probably be disorderly as
the current
government is unlikely to co-operate with the European
authorities in such an
event.
Although a 'Yes' vote may help to avoid some of the more extreme
risks face by
Greece, the credit situation would remain precarious. A 'Yes'
could lead to the
formation of a new government with a mandate to reach an
agreement with
creditors on policy conditionality. However, the composition of
the Greek
parliament (two-thirds of MPs belong to anti-austerity parties)
and the short
timeframe before Greece's EUR3.5bn Eurosystem redemption would
make this a
challenging prospect.
The current situation also means that Greece will most probably
begin to run
arrears with the IMF (EUR1.6bn loan repayment due 30 June) and
risks running
arrears on bonds held by the Eurosystem (EUR3.5bn due 20 July).
Excluding bonds
held by the Eurosystem, coupon payments and redemptions in July
amount to about
EUR200m.
The breakdown in talks has led the ECB to cap the level of
emergency liquidity
assistance provided to the domestic banks, requiring the
authorities to impose
extra bank holidays and capital controls to limit further drains
on the system's
liquidity. These measures led Fitch to downgrade the IDRs of the
four main Greek
banks to 'RD' (Restricted Default) because the deposit
restrictions affect a
material part of the banks' senior obligations (see 'Fitch
Downgrades Greek
Banks to 'RD' on Capital Controls' dated 29 June 2015 at
www.fitchratings.com.
The deposit restrictions will further damage Greece's economic
prospects; we
have revised down our GDP forecast to a contraction of 1.5% in
2015. The risks
to the economic outlook remain tilted heavily to the downside,
with a deeper
recession following from a 'No' vote.
The imposition of capital controls in Greece and risk of a
disorderly and more
permanent break from the Eurozone's payment system has led us to
lower the
Country Ceiling by one notch to 'CCC'. This reflects an
increased risk that
domestic entities will be unable to service international debt
obligations due
to the restrictions on capital outflows from the Greek economy.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Developments that could, individually or collectively, result in
a downgrade
include:
- Non-payment, redenomination and/or distressed debt exchange of
government debt
securities issued in the market.
- A government-declared moratorium on all debt service.
- As previously stated, arrears to the IMF would not in and of
themselves
constitute a rating default.
Future developments that could, individually or collectively,
result in an
upgrade include:
- A rapid rapprochement with Greece's creditors following the
referendum could
allow for a disbursement of official funds, although the expiry
of the current
programme makes this technically more complicated.
- A track record of cooperation between Greece and its official
creditors, for
example agreement on a follow-up arrangement between Greece and
its official
creditors. This would probably take the form, if not the name,
of a third
programme of policy-conditional financial support.
- An economic recovery, further primary surpluses, and official
sector debt
relief (OSI) would put upward pressure on the ratings over the
medium term.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings are sensitive to the following key assumption:
The EFSF would not exercise its right to declare the EUR29.7bn
PSI sweetener
loan to be due and payable in the event that Greece begins to
run arrears on IMF
repayments. Such a declaration would trigger a cross-default
clause in the
privately-held new bonds issued in 2012, which Fitch rates.
