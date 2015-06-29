(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, June 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today
downgraded
Greece-based National Bank of Greece S.A. (NBG), Piraeus Bank,
S.A. (Piraeus),
Eurobank Ergasias S.A. (Eurobank) and Alpha Bank AE's (Alpha)
Long- and
Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'RD' from 'CCC' and
'C',
respectively. Fitch has also downgraded these banks' Viability
Ratings (VRs) to
'f' from 'ccc'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of
this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT RATINGS
The IDR downgrades follow the announcement by the Greek
authorities on 28 June
2015 to impose extended bank holidays and capital controls,
mainly including
restrictions on deposit withdrawals in Greece, which Fitch views
as a restricted
default ('RD'), because the deposit restrictions affect a
material part of the
banks' senior obligations.
The banks' senior unsecured long-term debt ratings have been
downgraded to
'C'/'RR6' from 'CCC'/'RR4'. The ratings reflect exceptionally
high levels of
credit risk, because of the imposition of capital controls as
well as poor
recovery prospects in the event of the default on senior debt
obligations, due
to very weak asset quality and high levels of preferred
liabilities and asset
encumbrance.
VRS
The downgrade of NBG's, Piraeus', Eurobank's and Alpha's VR to
'f' from 'ccc'
reflects Fitch's view that these banks have failed and would
have defaulted had
capital controls not been imposed, given the high rates of
ongoing deposit
withdrawal and the ECB's decision on 28 June 2015 not to raise
the Bank of
Greece's Emergency Liquidity Assistance (ELA) ceiling.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Greek banks' Support Rating of '5' and SRF of 'No Floor'
highlight our view that
support from the state cannot be relied upon, mainly given the
limited resources
at Greece's disposal.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Greek banks' subordinated debt and other hybrid capital have
been affirmed at
'C'/'RR6' and reflect exceptionally high levels of credit risk,
including poor
recovery prospects. Hybrid capital is currently not performing.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VRs AND DEBT RATINGS
These banks' IDRs, VRs and senior and subordinated debt ratings
are unlikely to
be upgraded until capital controls are materially eased.
Recovery Ratings are
sensitive to the overall approach taken by the authorities to
address the
banking system's challenges, including any resolution tools that
might be
applied and the valuation and availability of free assets.
Hybrid ratings would
need to become performing again for there to be any possibility
of an upgrade.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The banks SRs and SRFs are unlikely to change, given Greece's
limited capacity
to support its banks.
The rating actions are as follows:
NBG:
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'RD' from 'CCC'
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'RD' from 'C'
VR: downgraded to 'f' from 'ccc'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
SRF: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior notes: downgraded to 'C'/'RR6' from 'CCC'/'RR4'
Short-term senior notes: affirmed at 'C'
Hybrid capital: affirmed at 'C'/'RR6'
NBG Finance plc:
Long-term senior unsecured debt rating: downgraded to 'C'/'RR6'
from 'CCC'/'RR4'
Short-term senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'C'
Piraeus Bank:
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'RD' from 'CCC'
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'RD' from 'C'
VR: downgraded to 'f' from 'ccc'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
SRF: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Long-term senior unsecured debt rating: downgraded to 'C'/'RR6'
from 'CCC'/'RR4'
Short-term senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'C'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'C'
Piraeus Group Finance PLC:
Long-term senior unsecured debt rating: downgraded to 'C'/'RR6'
from 'CCC'/'RR4'
Short-term senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'C'
Alpha Bank:
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'RD' from 'CCC'
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'RD' from 'C'
VR: downgraded to 'f' from 'ccc'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
SRF: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Long-term senior unsecured debt rating: downgraded to 'C'/'RR6'
from 'CCC'/'RR4'
Short-term senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'C'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'C'
Market-linked senior notes: downgraded to 'Cemr'/'RR6' from
'CCCemr'/'RR4'
Hybrid capital: affirmed at 'C'/'RR6'
Alpha Credit Group PLC:
Long-term senior unsecured debt rating: downgraded to 'C'/'RR6'
from 'CCC'/'RR4'
Short-term senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'C'
Subordinated notes: affirmed at 'C'/'RR6'
Eurobank:
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'RD' from 'CCC'
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'RD' from 'C'
VR: downgraded to 'f' from 'ccc'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
SRF: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior notes: downgraded to 'C'/'RR6' from 'CCC'/'RR4'
Short-term senior notes: affirmed at 'C'
Market-linked senior notes: downgraded to 'Cemr'/'RR6' from
'CCCemr'/'RR4'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'C'
Subordinated notes: affirmed at 'C'/'RR6'
Hybrid capital: affirmed at 'C'/'RR6'
ERB Hellas PLC:
Long-term senior unsecured debt rating: downgraded to 'C'/'RR6'
from 'CCC'/'RR4'
Short-term senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'C'
ERB Hellas (Cayman Islands) Ltd.:
Long-term senior unsecured debt rating: downgraded to 'C'/'RR6'
from 'CCC'/'RR6'
Short-term senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'C'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Josep Colomer, CFA
Director
+34 93 323 8416
Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85 7th Floor
08008 Barcelona
Secondary Analyst
Josu Fabo, CFA
Director
+44 20 3530 1513
Committee Chairperson
Michael Dawson-Kropf
Senior Director
+49 69 768 076113
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
