CHICAGO, June 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings views the announced
intention to merge
Land O' Lakes, Inc. (LOL) and United Suppliers, Inc. (United) as
neutral to
modestly positive to LOL's current ratings. LOL's long-term
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) are 'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. See the
full list of
ratings at the end of this press release.
Fitch anticipates that the merger will be a two-step process,
first combining
the two companies' seed and crop protection businesses, and
later bringing in
the crop nutrient business when sales restrictions are released
over the next
few years. Owner/member votes, which are scheduled for August
2015, are required
for both companies. Fitch expects the transaction to close
shortly thereafter in
October 2015.
LOL's ratings factor in equity financing for the transaction,
with no material
incremental long-term debt or cash payments. Transaction risks
include United's
higher member payout structure and higher combined seasonal
working capital
borrowings, partially offset by anticipated cost synergies,
particularly in
procurement. These risks will be potentially offset by revenue
synergies from
cross-selling crop inputs and crop nutrients. Fitch does not
anticipate that the
acquisition will be dilutive or impact the payout to existing
LOL equity holders
who will continue to be paid based upon their business generated
with the co-op.
The combined company will have increased scale and the ability
to provide
customers with expanded product offerings, including enhanced
agricultural
services and technologies. These benefits are important in an
industry that has
seen rapid consolidation of suppliers, retailers and growers. In
2014, LOL's
WinField division generated $4.9 billion in seed and crop
protection product
sales and United generated $2.6 billion in crop protection, seed
and crop
nutrient sales.
The ratings continue to reflect LOL's significant scale as the
second-largest
U.S. agricultural cooperative (co-op), consistent EBITDA growth
and reasonable
credit metrics. The company's operations are diversified versus
its agricultural
peers. LOL's competitive market positioning is balanced with its
low-single-digit EBITDA margins of approximately 3%, which Fitch
estimates will
improve moderately when combined with United's higher margins,
as well as
stand-alone supply chain efficiency and favorable product mix in
dairy and feed.
As a co-op, high cash patronage payments of its net profits to
grower/owners
leave LOL reliant on external sources of liquidity, particularly
during near- to
intermediate-term periods of heightened capex. Fitch treats the
patronage
payouts, estimated to continue at 60% of the prior year's net
income, as
dividends. LOL's debt agreements contain credit enhancing
restrictions that
subordinate the majority of patronage payments to debt payments.
However, there
is a 20% allowed patronage distribution to preserve the co-op's
tax status.
Member/owners have incentive to maintain a relatively
conservative capital
structure to maintain the financial health of the co-op.
LOL's leverage (total debt to EBITDA) was 2.6x, total adjusted
debt to EBITDAR
was 3.6x and operating EBITDA/gross interest expense was 6.6x
for 2014. Fitch's
expects total debt/EBITDA will be approximately flat in 2015 and
then improve by
approximately one turn to the 1.5x range in 2016, assuming the
co-op's next
significant maturity, a $155 million private placement, is
repaid with cash on
hand.
LOL's liquidity is ample at approximately $860 million at March
31, 2015.
Seasonal working capital needs are highest during the first and
third quarters
and trough-to-peak liquidity varies by approximately $900
million. Fitch
estimates that annual free cash flow (FCF; cash flow from
operations less capex
and dividends) will continue to be relatively flat on average,
with FCF margins
of +1% to -1%. Given the lack of materially positive FCF during
most years, LOL
has historically relied on asset sales proceeds to reduce debt.
LOL is a Minnesota-based co-op originally incorporated to meet
the needs of
dairy farmers in the Midwest. The company has expanded through
mergers,
acquisitions and joint ventures to a revenue base of $15 billion
and EBITDA per
Fitch's calculation of approximately $440 million in 2014. Dairy
members supply
LOL's Dairy segment with milk, cream, cheese and butter. Ag
members purchase
agricultural products, primarily feed, seed and crop protection
products.
United, headquartered in Iowa, comprises 600 agricultural
dealer/owners that
operate approximately 2,800 retail locations in the U.S. and
Canada.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A negative rating action could occur if there is a sustained
weakness or
operating profit decline in one of LOL's key business segments,
if total debt to
EBITDA is consistently greater than 3x, and FCF after patronage
dividends
remains negative for multiple years. A Board commitment to a
patronage payout
materially above 60%, which is currently factored into Fitch's
base case
projections, could also support a negative rating action.
A positive rating action could occur if LOL diversifies its
portfolio towards
higher growth and higher margin categories, if leverage is
sustained below 2x,
and the company consistently generates positive FCF. Fitch does
not expect a
positive rating action in the near term due to the low-growth
and low-margin
structure of its business segments.
Fitch currently rates LOL as follows:
Land O' Lakes, Inc. (LOL)
--Long-term IDR 'BBB-';
--Senior secured credit facility 'BBB-';
--Senior secured term loan 'BBB-';
--Senior secured private placement notes 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB-';
Land O' Lakes Capital Trust I
--Long-term IDR 'BBB-'
--Junior subordinated capital securities 'BB.'
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Judi M. Rossetti, CPA/CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2077
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Michael Zbinovec
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3164
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
