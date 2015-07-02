(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, July 01 (Fitch) Emerging Asia will continue to
experience relatively
high rates of growth over the medium term as economic prospects
remain starkly
divergent across emerging markets, according to Fitch Ratings'
latest Global
Economic Outlook report. Growth should improve steadily through
to 2017 for
emerging Asia excluding China on aggregate. This should occur
even as China
continues to experience a gradual structural slowdown.
Differing exposures to key global macro trends - including the
fall in commodity
prices and likely rise in US interest rates, as well as
country-specific factors
- will continue to contribute to substantial differentiation in
growth rates in
emerging markets over the next few years. Fitch forecasts
aggregate growth in
emerging Asia excluding China to accelerate to 6.7% in 2016 from
6.4% in 2015,
although robust Indian growth masks a weaker performance
relative to the recent
trends in other large regional economies such as Indonesia and
Malaysia. Fitch
forecasts China's growth to slow to 6.8% in 2015 and 6.5% in
2016 as rebalancing
continues.
The region's performance is projected to be markedly stronger
than in other big
emerging markets. Russia and Brazil are forecast to record
substantial
contractions in GDP in 2015 (-3.5% and -1.5%, respectively),
followed by a weak
recovery in 2016 and 2017.
India will be key in lifting the aggregate regional growth rate,
accounting for
almost half of the forecast growth for the region excluding
China. Notably,
Fitch expects that India's GDP growth rate this year will
surpass China's for
the first time since 1999, forecasting an acceleration to 8.1%
in 2016 (FY17)
before settling back to 8.0% in 2017 (FY18). The implementation
of structural
reforms and resulting pick-up in investment remain key themes
for India's growth
outlook, and recent data confirm the strengthening demand.
That said, the extent and pace at which reforms translate into
higher rates of
growth continues to be dependent on implementation, and there
are signs that
acceleration may be slower than previously expected. While
maintaining the
expectation for an increase in growth, Fitch has lowered its
real GDP growth
forecasts for India to 7.8% and 8.1% from 8.0% and 8.3% for FY16
and FY17,
respectively.
China's policy-driven economic rebalancing, in contrast with
India, should
result in a steady reduction in growth to 6.0% by 2017, down
from a 9.3% average
over 2005-2014. Policy efforts to reduce shadow financing,
reform local
government borrowing and curb over-investment in real estate
will continue to
weigh on the economy and contribute to the gradual trending down
in growth.
The rebalancing is positive for economic stability in the long
run. For now, the
build-up in fixed-asset investment in the real estate sector
remains a key
source of macroeconomic risk. However, recent data does point to
a diminishing
risk of an outright collapse in activity in the sector. Monetary
easing so far
this year should contribute to a pick-up in growth in the second
half of 2015,
though activity data in May points more to stabilisation as
opposed to
acceleration.
Our latest Global Economic Outlook which includes updated
macro-economic
forecasts and analysis can be found on www.fitchratings.com.
Contacts:
Andrew Colquhoun
Senior Director
Sovereigns
+852 2263 9938
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801 Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway
Hong Kong
Justin Patrie
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+65 6796 7232
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Related Research
Global Economic Outlook: Mixed Global Growth Outlook as Fed
Weighs Up Lift-Off
in Interest Rates
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.