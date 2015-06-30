(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, June 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Malaysia's
Long-Term
foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' and local
currency IDR at
'A'. The issue ratings on Malaysia's senior unsecured local
currency bonds are
also affirmed at 'A'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDRs has been
revised to
Stable from Negative. The Country Ceiling is affirmed at 'A' and
the Short-Term
Foreign Currency IDR is also affirmed at 'F2'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of Malaysia's IDRs and the revision of the
Outlook to Stable
reflects the following key rating drivers:
- Fiscal finances improving. Malaysia's fiscal finances have
improved since last
year with the general government deficit falling from 4.6% of
GDP in 2013 to
3.8% of GDP in 2014 and general government debt/GDP declining
from 54.7% at the
end of 2013 to 53.9% at the end of 2014, as per Fitch estimates.
Fitch views
progress on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and fuel subsidy
reform as
supportive of the fiscal finances. A further narrowing of the
deficit is
forecast in 2015 despite lower oil prices. Nevertheless, as
against the 'A'
median, Malaysia's fiscal position continues to remain weak.
General government
debt as a share of GDP at the end of 2014 was 53.9%, which is
still above the
'A' median of 47.2%.
- Weaker external liquidity but still above 'A' median.
Malaysia's external
liquidity position has weakened, with reserve coverage of
short-term external
debt falling to 1.1 times by the end of 2014, as against 1.3
times at the end of
2013. As per Fitch's broader external liquidity metric as well,
Malaysia's
liquidity ratio had weakened to 113.2% by the end of 2014, from
130.0% at the
end of 2013. However, despite the deterioration, Malaysia's
external liquidity
ratio was above the 'A' median of 104.6% and it is expected to
improve over the
forecast period. The country remained a net external creditor at
the end of 2014
as per Fitch estimates.
- Declining current account surplus. The current account surplus
continues to
decline and from an average of 15.6% of GDP from 2005-09, had
fallen to 7.2% b/w
2010-14 (Fitch estimates). Fitch believes this fall is being
driven by a decline
in the savings rate and a pick up in investments that is partly
driven by the
Economic Transformation Programme. Nevertheless, the current
account surplus of
about 4% in 2014, was above the 'A' median of 1.7%. Current
account surplus
forecast for 2015 is 1.4% and 1.1% in 2016.
- Fiscal financing flexibility. The depth of Malaysia's local
capital markets
supports the sovereign's domestic financing needs. While the
share of
non-resident holdings of government securities is high and a
weakness in the
sovereign's debt profile, local agencies such as Employee
Provident Fund (EPF)
can provide funding to support to the sovereign in the event of
a sell-off by
non-residents.
- Rising contingent liabilities. Federal government debt and
explicit guarantees
continue to increase. Total federal government explicit
guarantees at the end of
2014 rose to 16% of GDP from 15.4% a year earlier. Fitch
continues to believe
that the Malaysian sovereign is incurring additional contingent
liabilities
beyond explicit guarantees because of quasi-fiscal operations of
state-owned
entity 1MDB. Fitch thinks there is a high probability that
sovereign support for
1MDB would be forthcoming if needed.
- Malaysia's average income level (at market exchange rates),
broader level of
development, and World Bank governance indicators are weaker
than 'A' category
medians and closer to 'BBB' category norms. These structural
features weigh on
the credit profile.
- Favorable GDP growth rates. Malaysia's rating remains
supported by reasonably
strong real GDP growth rates and low inflation volatility.
Malaysia's five-year
real GDP growth averaged 5.8% over 2010-14, as against 3.1% for
the 'A' median,
whereas inflation volatility was 1.3% as against 1.7% for the
'A' median.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlooks reflect Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the ratings are currently broadly balanced.
The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action are:
- Fiscal slippage relative to the government's targets and lack
of progress on
structural budgetary reform.
- Problems for the banking sector potentially derived from a
shock to interest
rates or employment sufficient to impair the sovereign's debt
service capacity.
- Deterioration in the balance of payments or investor sentiment
that impairs
the sovereign's external balance sheet.
The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action are:
- Greater confidence on the resilience and pace of deficit
reduction and the
government's commitment to contain public indebtedness.
- Sustained growth without the build-up of macro imbalances.
- Narrowing of structural weaknesses relative to peers including
development
indicators and governance.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- Global economic assumptions are consistent with Fitch's Global
Economic
Outlook
- No escalation of regional or geopolitical disputes to a level
that disrupts
trade and financial flows
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sagarika Chandra
Associate Director
+852 2263 9921
Fitch Ratings (Hong Kong) Ltd
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89, Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Andrew Colquhoun
Senior Director
+852 2263 9938
Committee Chairperson
Paul Gamble
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1623
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
