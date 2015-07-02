(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, July 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed China
Huarong Asset
Management Co., Ltd.'s (China Huarong) Long-Term Foreign and
Local Currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A'. The Outlook of the IDRs is
Stable. A full
list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
China Huarong's ratings are linked to those of the Chinese
sovereign (A+/Stable)
and notched down. This reflects China Huarong's state ownership
and strong
control by the authorities. Strategic ties with the state mean a
strong
likelihood of extraordinary support, if needed.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
In 2014, seven strategic investors acquired shares in China
Huarong, reducing
the Ministry of Finance's stake to 77.49%, although the ministry
remains the
majority and controlling shareholder of China Huarong. China
Huarong's senior
management are monitored and approved by the China Banking
Regulatory
Commission, which also has significant influence over the
entity's business
operations through industry and business activity supervision.
China Huarong is one of four large national asset management
companies (AMCs)
established to mitigate financial risks, preserve state-owned
assets, and
promote the reform and development of China's financial system.
These AMCs are
also the premium wholesalers for non-performing assets (NPAs) in
China.
The company has the largest consolidated balance sheet size and
the highest net
profit in 2014 among the big four national AMCs. It is one of
the leading AMCs
in terms of the number of debt-to-equity-swap (DES) transactions
completed and
market share in distressed asset acquisitions. It is also one of
the two AMCs
permitted to access the interbank market. However, the fast
growth in China
Huarong's distressed asset portfolio in the past three years
gives rise to
concerns over execution risk and potential pressure on capital
adequacy. Fitch
believes its industry experience and seasoned management
mitigate this risk.
As a distressed asset manager, China Huarong's portfolio carries
more inherent
credit risk than a normal loan portfolio. Concentration risk
arises from China
Huarong's meaningful exposure to the property and manufacturing
sectors in its
portfolio. However, the low loan-to-value ratio of its
distressed receivables
portfolio and the potential for significant value appreciation
of its DES assets
portfolio reduce the concentration risk.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A positive or negative rating action could result from a similar
sovereign
ratings change. Stronger explicit support could lead to ratings
being aligned
with the sovereign. Any significant dilution of China Huarong's
core activities
in the acquisition and management of NPAs could lead to widening
in notching.
Significant changes to its strategic importance or a dilution of
the state's
shareholding to below 51% may result in a widening of notching
or the entity no
longer being credit-linked to the sovereign.
The full list of rating actions is as follows:
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Long-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Huarong Finance II Co., Ltd
USD 5bn medium-term note programme affirmed at 'A'
USD600m of 3.5% senior unsecured notes due 2018 affirmed at 'A'
USD1.2bn of 4.5% senior unsecured notes due 2020 affirmed at 'A'
USD1.4bn of 5.5% senior unsecured notes due 2025 affirmed at 'A'
Huarong Finance Co.,Ltd
USD1.2bn 4% senior unsecured notes due 2019 affirmed at 'A'
USD300m 3% senior unsecured notes due 2017 affirmed at 'A'
