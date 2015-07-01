(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, July 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the recent
downgrade of
Commerzbank AG's Issuer Default Rating (IDR, CBK,
BBB/Positive/F2) (see "Fitch
Downgrades Commerzbank to 'BBB' on Support Revision; Outlook
Positive" dated 19
May 2015 at www.fitchratings.com) will not affect the rating
(AA/Stable) of the
bank's SME structured covered bonds programme. This is because
Fitch expects the
bank to take remedial actions after the downgrade caused a
breach of triggers
for the programme.
As a result of the downgrade of CBK's rating below 'A-', CBK is
no longer
eligible to act as the account bank. An amendment agreement is
therefore to be
signed by all parties with an 'AA-' and 'F1+' rated bank to take
over as the
account bank.
CBK is also no longer eligible to be the liquidity facility
provider as the
latter has to have a rating of at least 'A-'and 'F2' or an
unconditional and
irrevocable guarantee of a party with a rating of at least 'A-'
and 'F2'.
Alternatively the full undrawn liquidity commitment has to be
placed on an
account of the guarantor. Commerzbank will post the committed
amount, defined as
all interest payments and senior expenses that are payable
within the next three
months after the calculation date (but at least the next
interest payment if
such payment is due beyond the three-month horizon), to the new
account bank
shortly.
In addition, commingling reserve, set-off risk reserve, and
related mortgages
transfer reserve have to be posted following the downgrade of
CBK's IDR below
'A-'. As the required reserve amounts will be posted in the form
of additional
assets, these amounts are increased to account for the fact that
these
additional assets would also be exposed to commingling, set-off
and credit
risks.
The asset volume needed to additionally cover these risks as
well as the reserve
required amounts were calculated taking into account the
interrelations between
these risks, as in Fitch's view amounts lost due to commingling
could not be
set-off or default anymore.
The guarantor will purchase additional receivables to cover the
reserve
requirements on 14 July 2015, which is the earliest possible
date due to
technical reasons.
As a result the cover pool amount will increase to EUR955mn
resulting in an
overcollateralization (OC) of 91%. The OC consists of Fitch's
'AA' breakeven OC
of 16%, 74% OC covering the commingling and set-off risks, and
around 1% OC
representing the related mortgages transfer reserve and
additional OC buffer.
CBK's SME structured covered bonds rating is based on its
Long-term IDR of
'BBB', a Discontinuity Cap of 8 (minimal risk) and the 16% 'AA'
breakeven OC.
Contact:
Vessela Krmnicek, CFA
Director
+49 69 768076 298
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
D-60311 Frankfurt am Main
Susanne Matern, CFA
Managing Director
+49 69 768076 237
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
