(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, June 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
China-based Redco
Properties Group Ltd's (Redco) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) at 'B' with Stable Outlook. The agency has also affirmed
Redco's senior
unsecured ratings and its USD125m 13.75% senior notes due 2019
at 'B' with
Recovery Ratings of RR4.
Redco's ratings are affirmed as its financial profile remains
stable, and its
leverage as measured by net debt/adjusted inventory of 29% at
end-2014 remains
low compared with the 40% average of companies rated at the same
level. However,
its small business scale and low land-bank quality continue to
constrain its
ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Limited Business Scale: Redco has a land bank of four million
square metres (sq
m) at end-2014 with 17 projects in its pipeline in seven cities,
and achieved
contracted sales of CNY3.2bn in 2014. It does not have a
significant presence in
any of the cities except Nanchang, where it has eight
well-developed projects.
The company's scale is the smallest among rated peers in the 'B'
category, but
has enough land bank to support sales expansion.
Projects Mostly In Secondary Locations: Redco's projects remain
mostly in
secondary locations (except Nanchang and Jinan), and its low
average selling
price (ASP) of CNY6,706/sqm in 2014 indicates sales contributed
by
better-located projects remain insignificant. Its Shenzhen
project will support
an ASP increase when the project starts selling in 2015/2016.
The company has
continued to pursue projects in Shenzhen due to its intention to
participate in
the city's urban renewal.
Sufficient Liquidity to Repay Debt: Redco had cash and cash
equivalents of
CNY951m (excluding restricted cash of CNY355m). The company has
also raised
USD75m in syndicated loan in March 2015 to improve its liquidity
position. We
believe that this is sufficient to cover the company's
short-term debt of
CNY538m.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- GFA sold maintains double-digit growth from 2015 - 2017
- Price increase reflecting more sales generated in higher tier
cities; same
project ASP remains flat
- In 2015-2016, GFA of new land acquired at 130% of GFA sold,
land cost
comparable to 2014 level
- Cost appreciation of 3% per annum
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may collectively lead to
positive rating
actions include:
- Annual contracted sales sustained above CNY8bn (2014:
CNY3.2bn) without
compromising leverage, and
- EBITDA margin sustained above 20% (2014: 21%), and
- Contracted sales/total debt sustained above 1.3x (2014: 1.2x).
Negative: Factors that may, individually and collectively, lead
to negative
rating action include:
- Net debt/ adjusted inventory sustained above 50% (end-2014:
29%), or
- EBITDA margin sustained below 15%, or
- Contracted sales/total debt sustained below 1.0x.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jenny Huang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9922
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Two Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Yi Zhang
Analyst
+86 21 5097 3390
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 28 May 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/press_releases/content/ridf_frame.
cfm?pr_id=987183">Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure
Form
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.