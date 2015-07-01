(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, July 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Telekom
Malaysia Berhad's
(TM) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'A-', and revised
the Outlook to Stable from Negative. The agency has
simultaneously affirmed TM's
foreign-currency senior unsecured rating at 'A-'. A full list of
rating actions
is at the end of this Rating Action Commentary.
The rating action follows Fitch's revision of the Outlook on the
Malaysian
sovereign to Stable from Negative on 30 June 2015 (see 'Fitch
Affirms Malaysia's
Long-Term Foreign Currency rating at 'A-'; Outlook Revised to
Stable'). The
Negative Outlook on the sovereign had been the reason for the
previous Negative
Outlook on TM.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Close Sovereign Linkages: TM rating of 'A-' is based on a
single-notch uplift
from its standalone credit profile of 'BBB+', to reflect the
Malaysian
sovereign's (A-/Stable) majority state-ownership of 56% at
end-June 2015 through
Khazanah Nasional Berhad, the Employees Provident Fund, and
Amanah Raya Trustees
Berhad. The fixed-line incumbent continues to be strategically
important to
government, and Khazanah exercises significant influence on TM's
strategic and
operational decisions through board representation.
Higher Leverage, Negative FCF: We expect TM's 2015 funds flow
from operations
(FFO)-adjusted net leverage to rise to 1.8x (2014: 1.7x), near
the 2.0x level
above which we may consider negative rating action. Fitch
forecasts 2015 FFO of
MYR3.1bn, which may be insufficient to fully cover capex
(MYR2.6bn) and
dividends (MYR0.9bn). Consequently, we feel there is little
scope for
deleveraging.
Wireless Drag on Profitability: TM's operating EBITDAR margin is
likely to be
around 34% in 2015-2017 (2014: 35%) amid rising cost pressures
and ongoing
EBITDA losses of newly acquired 55.3%-subsidiary Packet One
Networks (Malaysia)
Sdn Bhd (P1). However, we believe that continuing growth in TM's
fibre
network-based services should continue to drive EBITDA
expansion, albeit at a
slower rate. TM has set a target for the non-wireless business
to grow by
4.0%-4.4% in 2015 in terms of revenue and EBIT.
Rising Capex: We see capex rising to MYR2.6bn-2.8bn (21%-22% of
revenue) in the
medium term, from MYR2.0bn-2.5bn. The incremental capex will go
into LTE
expansion, with TM planning to invest about MYR1bn in the next
three years in
P1. For its fixed-line business, TM plans to increase capex to
20% of revenue -
up from 2014's 16.3% - which will be used to fund copper network
enhancements
and other service improvements.
Strong Fibre Growth: Fitch expects the expansion of TM's fibre
business to
continue due to low fibre penetration and rational competition.
Rapid migration
by consumers on to higher-speed broadband plans, and the rising
adoption of
triple-play services (which comprise voice, broadband and
internet protocol TV
services), should continue to drive an increase in average
revenue per user
(ARPU) from the fibre business.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Mid-single-digit revenue growth in 2015-2017
- EBITDAR margin of 34% in 2015-2017, reflecting rising cost
pressures and
ongoing EBITDA losses for the wireless segment
- Annual capex of MYR2.6bn-2.8bn in 2015-2017, which includes
about MYR1bn of
investments in P1 for LTE expansion
- Dividend payments in line with a payout policy of 90% in the
last three years.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to negative
rating action include:
- Negative rating action on the sovereign's Foreign-Currency IDR
- Weakening of linkages with the sovereign
- FFO-adjusted leverage exceeds 2.0x on a sustained basis
- Operating EBITDAR margin falls below 30% on a sustained basis.
Positive: Any rating upgrade would be contingent on a prior
upgrade of the
sovereign Foreign- Currency rating. Should this happen,
developments that may,
collectively, lead to positive rating action include:
- Evidence of closer ties between TM and the sovereign, for
example sovereign
guarantee of debt
- Significant, sustained improvement in TM's standalone
financial profile, for
example FFO-adjusted leverage falling below 1.0x, operating
EBITDAR margins
above 35%, and positive post-dividend FCF.
However, we consider neither of these to be likely in the medium
term.
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
Solid Liquidity: TM's cash and cash equivalents of MYR3.5bn at
end-2014 were
sufficient to pay short-term debt maturities of MYR197m.
Liquidity is
strengthened by the company's access to capital markets - in
light of its market
and financial position. Of total on-balance sheet debt of
MYR6.4bn, 96% is
unsecured and 25% in foreign-denominated debt. The average debt
maturity is over
seven years.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Telekom Malaysia Berhad
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook revised
to Stable from
Negative
Foreign-currency senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'A-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Janice Chong
Director
+65 6796 7241
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte. Ltd.
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-03/04/05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Nitin Soni
Director
+65 6796 7235
Committee Chairperson
Steve Durose
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0307
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 28 May 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/press_releases/content/ridf_frame.
cfm?pr_id=987254">Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure
Form
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.