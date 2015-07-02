(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, July 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Malaysia-based gaming
conglomerate Genting Berhad's (Genting) Long-Term Foreign
Currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'A-'. Fitch
has also
affirmed the Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs on
Genting's 52%-owned
subsidiary, Genting Singapore PLC (GENS), at 'A-' and its SGD
2.31bn perpetual
capital securities at 'BBB'. The Outlooks for Genting and GENS
are Stable.
Genting's ratings reflect its continued strong market position
in the Malaysian
and Singaporean
gaming markets and meaningful diversification in the plantations
and energy
sectors. The ratings also reflect the company's conservative
financial
policies.
GENS's ratings are equalised with Genting's due to the strong
strategic and
operational ties between the two entities, with GENS
contributing about 45% of
Genting's consolidated EBITDA in 2014. Sharing of brands and a
history of
providing financial support are also key attributes for the
equalisation of the
ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Moderate Weakness In Gaming: Genting's flagship gaming business
has been
moderately affected over the last 12 months by a combination of
lower volumes
and win rates across its properties. GENS' gaming and non-gaming
revenues
declined due to the continued weakness in the premium gaming
market. In
Malaysia, though gross gaming revenues (GGR) increased, lower
win rates in the
premium players business, and higher payroll costs and costs
relating to the
premium players business resulted in a lower EBITDA.
Genting's leisure and hospitality (L&H) business is driven by
gaming and also
includes hotels, theme parks and other attractions. The weakness
in the gaming
business led to Genting's L&H EBITDA margin falling to 34.8% as
at 1Q15, from
42.7% in 1Q14. While Genting's gaming profitability margins have
fallen, the
overall profitability is consistent with its rating.
GENS Faces Multiple Pressures: Tourist arrivals to Singapore
between January and
April 2015 were 5.4% lower than the same period last year due to
the
macroeconomic slowdown and anti-corruption crackdown in China,
along with the
depreciating Indonesian rupiah and the uncertainty in global
markets. The VIP
market has accounted for almost 50% of Singapore's GGR thus far.
With the declining trend in tourist inflows since 2H14, Fitch
expects the
Singapore operation's GGR to either stagnate or shrink slightly.
Despite GENS's
EBITDA margin declining to 36% 1Q15 from 48.5% in 1Q14, it
continues to be
healthy. GENS is in a net cash position.
The Singapore government awarded 30-year licenses, including
10-year exclusivity
periods, to both GENS and its competitor Marina Bay Sands.
Should the government
grant additional licenses on expiry of the exclusivity period,
GENS's market
position, scale and profitability would weaken. The government
has to date not
signaled the granting of additional licenses and Fitch believes
the risk is low
given the government's concerns over problem gambling.
Sizable Capex Pipeline: Genting proposes to incur capex in
excess of MYR8.0bn
per annum in 2015 and 2016. In 2015, 67% of the proposed capex
is to be incurred
on its gaming properties, with a bulk of this spent on the
refurbishment and
expansion of Resorts World Genting. An estimated MYR2.0bn is to
be spent on two
Indonesian energy projects - the Banten power plant and oil and
gas exploration
at Kasuri.
As Genting proposes to fund its 2015 and 2016 capex through a
combination of
debt, cash and operating cash flows, Fitch estimates that
Genting's net adjusted
debt/EBITDA less minority interest will remain below 1.0x, the
level at which
Fitch would consider negative rating action, until end-2016.
Net Cash Position: Genting's financial leverage on a
consolidated basis is not
directly comparable with that of its peers, given a high level
of minority
interests in almost all of its key operating subsidiaries.
However, even after
adjusting for this - by deducting minority interests from
operating EBITDAR -
financial leverage as measured by the ratio of gross adjusted
debt to operating
EBITDAR less minority interest was high at 3.27x in 2014 (2013:
4.08x). While
this figure is high when viewed in isolation, it is mitigated by
Genting's
strong cash balances.
Limited Structural Subordination: With most of the group
borrowing at the
operating subsidiary level, and given that the holding company
earns a stable
and recurring stream of revenues in the form of license and
management fees and
dividends from its subsidiaries, the holding company's
relatively low level of
majority shareholding in its subsidiaries is not an immediate
concern.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Genting
include:
- The Banten power plant's peak construction (57% progress
completion) is
scheduled to occur in 2015. The incremental one-time
construction revenue will
translate into a 5% additional revenue growth in 2015 over the
10% recurring
revenue growth likely to be generated by Genting's gaming,
plantation and
property businesses.
- Gaming revenue and margin growth in 2015 will be driven
primarily through
business growth in Resorts World Genting.
- Capex of approximately MYR8.0bn per annum will be incurred in
2015 and 2016
will be partly funded by bank debt
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Genting
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action on Genting's ratings include:
- Net financial leverage as measured by the ratio of net
adjusted debt to
operating EBITDAR less minority interest being sustained at more
than 1.0x
(2014: Genting was in a net cash position)
- Weakening of competitive position due to regulatory action in
any of the
markets Genting operates in, and
- Deviation from Genting's commitment to maintain a net cash
position,
especially in view of the company's development pipeline and
expansion into new
jurisdictions.
Upside potential to the ratings is limited by the discretionary
nature of gaming
expenditure incurred by gaming patrons and the cyclicality and
capital intensity
of the gaming business.
GENS
Any weakening of operational and strategic ties between GENS and
Genting will
result in GENS's rating being notched down from its parent's
rating.
Fitch assesses GENS's standalone rating at 'BBB', despite its
operational and
financial metrics being in line with Genting's consolidated
numbers, primarily
due to its single-market exposure
LIQUIDITY
Ample Liquidity: As of 31 March 2015, Genting's unencumbered and
restricted cash
balances stood at MYR17.69bn and MYR530.40m respectively. The
unencumbered cash
is maintained in current accounts and short term deposits. The
restricted cash
is ear-marked for contractual debt repayment. Genting's cash
balance exceeds its
gross adjusted debt of MYR16.27bn.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
The full list of rating actions is as follows:
Genting Berhad
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Senior Unsecured Rating affirmed at 'A-'
Genting Singapore PLC
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Long-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Rating on GENS' SGD2.31bn perpetual capital securities affirmed
at 'BBB'
.
