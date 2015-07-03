(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, July 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Department
of La Manche's
Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'AA-' and
its Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1+'. The Outlook is
Stable.
La Manche's ratings are underpinned by the department's sound
operating
performance, moderate indebtedness and strong governance. The
Stable Outlook
reflects Fitch's view that despite expected weakening over the
medium term, the
department will be able and willing to keep financial metrics
compatible with
the current ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Despite pressure on operating revenue due to significant cuts in
state
transfers, Fitch considers that the Department of La Manche will
continue to
report sound fiscal performance over the medium term. The
operating margin
remained stable in 2014, at 14.7% of operating revenue. The
expected
deterioration in performance (to 12.6% of operating revenue in
2017) is mainly
due to sharp cuts in state transfers, while operating spending
is expected to
continue to grow, albeit at a slower pace (on average 1.7%
between 2015 and 2018
against 2.1% over 2010-2014) as cost-cutting measures are being
implemented. Our
projections do not factor in possible tax hikes given the
department's
commitment not to use the tax lever over the short term.
La Manche's budget structure is only slightly flexible, but
nevertheless more
favourable than other French departments. About 75% of operating
revenue is
based on non-modifiable taxes and state transfers, and operating
expenditure is
driven by rigid items such as staff costs, mandatory transfers
and state-defined
social spending. Nonetheless, La Manche has a more favourable
social spending
structure than other departments as it is characterised by
lower-than-national
average unemployment (8.4% vs. national 10.1% in 4Q14), a high
number of
retirees (33.56% vs. 26.5%) and a positive inflow of high-income
retirees.
Possible shrinkage in departmental current transfers would
provide some, albeit
limited, operating spending flexibility, allowing La Manche to
concentrate on
its core competencies.
Capital expenditure was EUR78m in 2014 (excluding financial
investments),
focusing on roads and infrastructure. The department's current
balance covered,
on average, 72.5% of capital expenditure between 2010 and 2014.
We expect
self-financing to decline due to a lower current balance going
forward. However,
this should be limited by a gradual scaling-down of capital
expenditure, to an
average EUR65m per year between 2015 and 2018.
Debt coverage metrics are likely to weaken but remain
comfortable and compatible
with the current ratings. Total debt, including other
Fitch-classified debt such
as that of public-private partnerships or ancillary budgets, to
current balance
could weaken to around 7.5 years in 2018, from a low six years
at end-2014.
Although La Manche-guaranteed debt is high in absolute terms
(EUR269m at
end-2014), Fitch considers risk related to the guaranteed debt
as low since the
guarantees are mostly to low-risk regulated social housing
entities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade could result from La Manche's inability to control
its operating
expenditure and to adjust its capital expenditure to its
self-financing
capacity, resulting, for instance, in a debt payback ratio above
10 years.
An improvement of the current margin for several consecutive
years, combined
with controlled capital expenditure, leading, for instance, to a
debt payback
ratio consistently lower than five years, could lead to an
upgrade.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Our base case scenario relies on the following assumptions:
- Tax rates to remain stable, the tax base will expand, and
state transfers to
decline significantly;
- Operating expenditure will remain controlled;
- Capital expenditure will not exceed on average EUR65m per year
over 2015-2018.
