(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 30 (Fitch) Expiration of the US Export-Import
Bank's (Ex-Im)
charter would marginally reduce the competitiveness of the US
manufacturers but
likely not enough to affect credit ratings in isolation,
according to Fitch
Ratings. Some manufacturers might need to raise debt levels to
provide greater
amounts of customer financing, but the debt increase would be
limited by the
relatively small percentage of exports financed by Ex-IM as well
as the current
availability of third-party financing.
Many of the larger manufacturers already have global footprints
and Fitch
expects that over time those companies would adjust to a new
financing
environment by considering the relocation of some facilities
outside the US.
Smaller companies and companies with less geographic flexibility
would be most
affected by changes in the US's export credit policies.
The aerospace sector is most exposed to the potential expiration
of the charter,
with Boeing (A/Stable Outlook) and other US aviation
manufacturers left as the
only global players without export credit agency (ECA) support.
Lack of Ex-Im
reauthorization would be felt most during a market downturn or
credit crisis,
with aircraft and engine manufacturers likely stepping in to
provide some
funding. Even during strong markets, the likely increase in
financing costs from
market providers could have an incrementally negative impact on
aircraft
purchasers and therefore on aerospace demand from US
manufacturers.
In the current market, the impact of Ex-Im expiration would be
mitigated by the
growth in non-US aviation capital markets in the past several
years, partly
driven by the New Aircraft Sector Understanding (NASU) and the
continued spread
of the Cape Town Convention. Export credit backed aircraft
financing should
continue to fall in 2015, reaching 10%-15% of deliveries from
Airbus and Boeing,
less than one-half of the level seen as recently as 2012. Ex-Im
expiration would
likely be felt in 2016 and beyond as the bank meets existing
commitments, then
winds down, absent reinstatement of its charter.
Fitch believes Boeing has the financial strength to add customer
financing
assets to its balance sheet while maintaining its current
ratings. Boeing's
consolidated cash at the end of the first quarter was $9.6
billion, compared to
$9.0 billion of debt. Free cash flow (cash from operations less
capex and
dividends) was $4.5 billion in 2014 and Fitch expects free cash
flow will be
flat to down modestly in 2015 as a result of higher capex and
dividends.
Boeing Capital Corporation (BCC), which is fully consolidated
into Boeing, has
substantially reduced its portfolio over more than a decade as a
result of its
successful transition from being a capital provider to a
facilitator of
third-party financing. BCC had assets of approximately $4.1
billion at the end
of the first quarter, compared to $12.6 billion at the end of
2002. A return to
historical portfolio levels at BCC could negatively affect
Boeing's ratings, but
Fitch believes this is not a likely scenario and BCC could add
several billion
of assets without affecting Boeing's ratings.
Boeing had approximately $15.9 billion of backstop financing
commitments at the
end of 1Q15, representing less than 4% of Boeing's $435 billion
commercial
backlog. The commitments are spread out, with $1.8 billion of
commitments
through the end of 2015 and $3.4 billion in 2016. Fitch
estimates that much of
these amounts would not qualify for Ex-Im support. Historically,
the bulk of
these commitments have not been called because of the
availability of
third-party financing on more favorable terms. Fitch expects
this to continue
given the attractiveness of most of Boeing's aircraft as lending
collateral. The
747-8 is one aircraft model that Fitch believes has been
challenging to finance,
but Fitch estimates the value of 747-8 deliveries from Boeing
will be only a bit
more than $2 billion in 2016, a small part of Boeing's
commercial revenues.
The NASU's impact on aircraft financing is a part of the Ex-Im
debate that Fitch
feels has received less attention than it deserves. As
highlighted above, even
with re-authorization Fitch expects the percentage of aircraft
financed with ECA
guarantees to decline, partly because of the NASU, which has
raised ECA fees and
made ECA funding costs more in line with market rates for
stronger credits.
Ryanair (BBB+/Stable) is a good example of an airline that has
shifted its debt
financing to the public markets, partly in response to the NASU.
The NASU, agreed through the OECD, may have already achieved a
middle-ground
solution that reduces the reliance on ECAs over time in the
aviation sector. It
has fostered an aircraft finance market more focused on
market-based pricing
while preserving the benefits of ECA financing in downturns and
it illustrates
the benefits of multiparty negotiations rather than unilateral
actions.
Contact:
Craig D. Fraser
Managing Director
Corporates, Industrials
+1 212 908-0310
Johann Juan
Director
Banks
Fitch Ratings
70 W. Madison,
Chicago IL, 60602
+1 312 368-3339
Kellie Geressy-Nilsen
Senior Director
FitchWire
+1 212 908-9123
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
