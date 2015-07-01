(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, July 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Insurer
Financial
Strength ratings (IFS) of The Chubb Corporation's (NYSE: CB)
(Chubb)
property/casualty insurance subsidiaries, which are led by
Federal Insurance
Company (Federal) at 'AA' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also
placed Chubb's
'AA-' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and 'A+' senior debt rating on
Rating Watch
Negative. A full rating list is shown below.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's rating action follows the announcement today that ACE
Limited (ACE; 'AA'
IFS) and CB have entered into a definitive agreement whereby ACE
will purchase
all outstanding shares of Chubb for $29 billion with a
combination of cash,
debt, and equity, or approximately a 30% premium relative to
yesterday's closing
stock price for CB. The close is expected to occur in the first
quarter of 2016,
subject to regulatory approvals and CB shareholder approvals.
Fitch's affirmation of Chubb's IFS ratings reflect a proposed
combination of two
large insurance organizations with strong, well capitalized
operating
franchises, and a history of favourable underwriting performance
and
profitability.
Both ACE's and Chubb's operating performance consistently
exceeds peers,
characterized by low combined ratios with manageable catastrophe
losses,
consistent favorable loss reserve development and stable
investment income from
strong operating cash flow. For the five-year period 2010-2014,
ACE's average
consolidated GAAP combined ratio was 91% and the operating
return on equity was
12%. Chubb's average combined ratio and operating return on
equity for the same
period was 91% and 13% respectively.
The Rating Watch Negative on Chubb's holding company IDR
reflects that holding
company ratings currently have narrower notching from the IFS
ratings due to a
history of high GAAP fixed charge coverage and a substantial
holding company
cash and investment position.
Following the closing, the new combined entity will have higher
financial
leverage, lower pro forma GAAP fixed charge coverage and
liquidity than Chubb's
current position. Under proposed changes in Fitch's technical
notching criteria,
the combined ACE-Chubb entity is likely to have a traditional
three notch
difference between the IFS and senior debt ratings that is
standard for an
organization with a high percentage of U.S. based operation and
assets, or a
wide geographic spread of operations and assets. Resolution of
the Rating Watch
will coincide with the closing of the transaction or
implementation of Fitch's
new notching criteria.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch notes that if the acquisition occurs CB's holding company
ratings would
likely be lowered by one notch to standard notching as Fitch
anticipates reduced
near term holding company liquidity and GAAP earnings based
fixed charge
coverage. Should this acquisition fail to materialize Fitch
would likely affirm
CB's ratings.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following IFS ratings at 'AA' with a
Stable Outlook:
--Chubb Atlantic Indemnity Ltd.;
--Chubb Custom Insurance Co;
--Chubb Indemnity Insurance Co.;
--Chubb Insurance Company of Australia Ltd.;
--Chubb Insurance Company of Canada;
--Chubb Insurance Company of Europe, S.E.;
--Chubb Insurance Company of New Jersey;
--Chubb Lloyds Insurance Company of Texas;
--Chubb National Insurance Co.;
--Federal Insurance Company;
--Great Northern Insurance Co.;
--Pacific Indemnity Co.;
--Executive Risk Indemnity, Inc.;
--Executive Risk Specialty Insurance Co.;
--Texas Pacific Indemnity Company;
--Vigilant Insurance Co.
Fitch has placed the following ratings on Rating Watch Negative:
The Chubb Corporation
--IDR at 'AA-';
--5.75% senior notes due May 2018 at 'A+';
--6.6% notes due August 2018 at 'A+';
--6.8% debentures due November 2031 at 'A+';
--6.0% senior notes due 2037 at 'A+';
--6.5% senior notes due May 2038 at 'A+';
--6.375% junior subordinated debentures due 2067 at 'A-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Commercial paper at 'F1+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Gerald Glombicki, CPA
Director
+1-312-606-2354
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
James B. Auden, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3146
Committee Chairperson
Julie A. Burke, CFA, CPA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3158
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Exposure Draft: Insurance Notching Criteria (Proposed
Methodology Changes) (pub.
12 May 2015)
here
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 04 Sep 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/press_releases/content/ridf_frame.
cfm?pr_id=987280">Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure
Form
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
